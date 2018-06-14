 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

London’s Best Hotel Restaurants and Bars

Where to Eat on the King’s Road

Where to Drink Tea In London

Happy Endings ice cream sandwiches, some of London’s best desserts Happy Endings [Official Photo]

14 Impeccable Ice Cream Shops in London

Here’s where to find the best scoops across the city, right now

by Emma Hughes and James Hansen Updated
View as Map
by Emma Hughes and James Hansen Updated
Happy Endings [Official Photo]

Along with card tricks and inhaling helium from balloons, ice cream is one of the few childhood joys that holds up just as well in adulthood. When the sun’s out there‘s no shortage of places dispensing the frozen stuff, but a couple of tubs of Wall‘s in the chiller do not an ice-cream parlour make. From goat‘s milk ices to the fanciest toppings and superlative sundaes, Eater’s got the scoop on the very best in the city.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Ealing Grocer

Copy Link
18 St Mary's Rd
London W5 5ES, UK
020 8566 0632
020 8566 0632
Visit Website

Ice cream is cold. Before the Captain Obvious memes roll in, the obviousness is the point: the very best ice cream makers know that temperature is a modulator of flavour, a factor to balance when composing a dish. At the Ealing Grocer, a newish, wondrous food store from Andy Harris and Katie Millard, soft serve summer is just beginning, with freeze adding a jolt to rich vanilla, and apricots and strawberries introduced to pale custards. Right now, it’s saffron.

Also Featured in:

2. Badiani Gelato Chelsea

Copy Link
303 Fulham Rd.
London SW10 9QH, UK
020 7351 1431
020 7351 1431
Visit Website

This is a bit of an Italian roll-out, with the Florentine chain making its mark across London. But, particularly at this small Fulham parlour with a striking bright orange frontage, the gelato delivers the goods. Ripples of chewy, almost caramelised pistachio paste cut through a base of sugar, cream, milk, and eggs — no vanilla or anything else — in pistachio “buontalenti,” while a dark chocolate sorbet is a thing of chewy, rich beauty.

3. Diwan Damas, Marble Arch

Copy Link
121 Edgware Rd, Tyburnia
London W2 2HX, UK

The city’s foremost place for booza-al-haleb, made with milk, salep powder, and mastic gum and pounded — not churned — to a dense, chewy, unrivalled frozen texture before being rolled in pistachio. Formerly known as Damas Rose and still doing the business on Edgware Road.

4. Marine Ices

Copy Link
61 Chalk Farm Rd
London NW1 8AN, UK
020 7428 9990
020 7428 9990
Visit Website

Like George Formby eating a stick of rock on a donkey, Marine Ices encapsulates a certain kind of high-summer more-is-moreness. It‘s now operating out of bijou premises on Chalk Farm Road rather than the ocean liner-a-like building on Haverstock Hill it took its name from, but the mid-century Britalian vibe has survived the downsizing. Chocolate fudge brownie, malted milk and tutti frutti are the standout flavours, and the Coppa Stefania — chocolate and hazelnut gelato, hazelnut nibs, amaerna cherris and hot fudge sauce — is a many-splendoured thing.

Also Featured in:

5. Chin Chin Labs (Chin Chin Ice Cream)

Copy Link
49-50 Camden Lock Pl, Camden Town
London NW1 8AF, UK
07885 604284
07885 604284
Visit Website

The original Camden parlour for Chin Chin’s famous ice creams (churned with the aid of liquid nitrogen for a rich, dense, almost chewy texture.) They are available by the scoop with toppings, but there are also a dozen or so full-on dishes making use of them, from a tiramisu sundae to nachos with chargrilled pineapple, salted-caramel sauce, dark-chocolate ice cream and blue-corn waffle tacos.

6. Nardulli

Copy Link
29 The Pavement
London SW4 0JE, UK
020 7720 5331
020 7720 5331
Visit Website

Summer’s official starting-gun isn’t swallows or the clocks going forward — it’s the first cone of creamy fig gelato from Nardulli, eaten on Clapham Common before the grass gets obliterated by the South West Four stage. The decor at Lorenzo Nardulli’s parlour is definitely no frills, but the ornate tubs of traditional liquorice, Bacio and coffee have a grandeur all of their own. Also available are affogati, ornate ice-cream cakes and waffles. When it‘s sunny the line stretches most of the way back to the tube station; go now while the weather’s still making its mind up.

Also Featured in:

7. Ruby Violet

Copy Link
118 Fortess Rd
London NW5 2HL, UK
020 7609 0444
020 7609 0444
Visit Website

Apparently, this one is a favourite of James Corden’s. But don’t be deterred — Ruby Violet is a lovely, good-natured little parlour with a mind-boggling selection of modern classic flavours (raspberry, white chocolate and cardamom; matcha green tea; black sesame). Can‘t choose? Get the six-for-£15 “tasting menu”. There‘s a bigger branch in Kings Cross now, but the original continues to attract attention at the highest level.

Also Featured in:

8. Gelupo

Copy Link
7 Archer St, Soho
London W1D 7AU, UK
020 7287 5555
020 7287 5555
Visit Website

For sheer chiller-cabinet chutzpah, nobody does it better. Gelupo, opposite Jacob Kenedy’s Bocca di Lupo on Archer Street, has been shaking things up since it first opened in 2010, and continues to do so, thank to punchy flavour combos and a constantly changing roster of specials. Reopened to reassuring havoc in Soho, the specials include the Italian Easter cake Colomba, and a millefoglie with puff pastry folded into custard base.

Also Featured in:

9. Mamasons Dirty Ice cream (Chinatown London)

Copy Link
32 Newport Ct, West End
London WC2H 7PQ, UK
020 7287 7955
020 7287 7955
Visit Website

Florence Mae Maglanoc and Omar Shah’s Mamasons remains one of London’s biggest ice cream hits, with ube, milo, and calamansi among the flavours. Expect bilog, the pandesal ice cream sandwich, to go quickly every day. Locations in Kentish Town, Chinatown, and Westfield.

10. Udderlicious Ice Cream

Copy Link
187 Upper St
London N1 1RQ, UK
020 7359 7777
020 7359 7777
Visit Website

Sure, the Upper Street Ottolenghi is nice, but does it have a swing seat? It does not. Its neighbour Udderlicious does, though — all part of its endearingly jolly, school’s-out feel. There are 20 choices every day, with chocolate-based flavours a speciality: Black Forest gateau, chocolate peanut butter, coconut and chocolate, dark chocolate and sea salt sorbet, espresso and chocolate biscotti... Grassroots input is valued (well, this is Islington), and every four weeks visitors are asked to vote for the flavours they’d like to see on sale the following month. Past victors have included apple crumble and custard and, er, seaweed.

11. Romeo & Giulietta Artisan Gelateria

Copy Link
137 Albion Rd, Stoke Newington
London N16 9JU, UK
020 7254 7972
020 7254 7972
Visit Website

Stoke Newington’s neighbourhood gelateria is a quiet hit, going about local business through lockdowns and beyond. If anything based on ricotta is on, order it, while the extra dark chocolate sorbet is reminiscent of Florence gelateria Neri’s version (that is to say, it’s outstanding) and the parlour’s speciality, “biscokrok,” is an Italianate riff on cookies and cream that will convert anyone hardened by a bad experience with Ben and Jerry.

Also Featured in:

12. Leila's Shop

Copy Link
Leila's Shop, 17 Calvert Ave
London E2 7JP, UK

A good few of the soft serves available at this sleepy European grocer are recipes from Kitty Travers — London’s fruit ice cream master par excellence. But so far it’s hazelnut that steals the show, before summer’s berries take over the script.

Also Featured in:

13. La Grotta Ices @ E5 Bakehouse

Copy Link
396 Mentmore Terrace
London E8 3PH, UK
020 8525 2890
020 8525 2890
Visit Website

E5 Bakehouse isn’t the only stockist for Kitty Travers’s ice cream — find it at Leila’s Shop and General Store too. Wherever it is, just find it: it is probably the best frozen thing to eat at the city most of the time, thanks to its ferocious devotion to making the most of seasonal fruits that results in a technicolour palette of ice creams and sorbets that somehow taste more of their flavour than the fruit itself.

Also Featured in:

14. Happy Endings Ice Cream

Copy Link
Arch 437 Burdett Rd, Mile End
London E3 4AT, UK
Visit Website

Happy Endings’ selection of ice cream sandwiches and soft-serve ice cream have long been loved as a dessert option at many of the city’s best restaurants, but Londoners can go a step further and visit the Mile End arch on certain occasions, or order for delivery via Deliveroo.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. The Ealing Grocer

18 St Mary's Rd, London W5 5ES, UK

Ice cream is cold. Before the Captain Obvious memes roll in, the obviousness is the point: the very best ice cream makers know that temperature is a modulator of flavour, a factor to balance when composing a dish. At the Ealing Grocer, a newish, wondrous food store from Andy Harris and Katie Millard, soft serve summer is just beginning, with freeze adding a jolt to rich vanilla, and apricots and strawberries introduced to pale custards. Right now, it’s saffron.

18 St Mary's Rd
London W5 5ES, UK
020 8566 0632
Visit Website

2. Badiani Gelato Chelsea

303 Fulham Rd., London SW10 9QH, UK

This is a bit of an Italian roll-out, with the Florentine chain making its mark across London. But, particularly at this small Fulham parlour with a striking bright orange frontage, the gelato delivers the goods. Ripples of chewy, almost caramelised pistachio paste cut through a base of sugar, cream, milk, and eggs — no vanilla or anything else — in pistachio “buontalenti,” while a dark chocolate sorbet is a thing of chewy, rich beauty.

303 Fulham Rd.
London SW10 9QH, UK
020 7351 1431
Visit Website

3. Diwan Damas, Marble Arch

121 Edgware Rd, Tyburnia, London W2 2HX, UK

The city’s foremost place for booza-al-haleb, made with milk, salep powder, and mastic gum and pounded — not churned — to a dense, chewy, unrivalled frozen texture before being rolled in pistachio. Formerly known as Damas Rose and still doing the business on Edgware Road.

121 Edgware Rd, Tyburnia
London W2 2HX, UK

4. Marine Ices

61 Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8AN, UK

Like George Formby eating a stick of rock on a donkey, Marine Ices encapsulates a certain kind of high-summer more-is-moreness. It‘s now operating out of bijou premises on Chalk Farm Road rather than the ocean liner-a-like building on Haverstock Hill it took its name from, but the mid-century Britalian vibe has survived the downsizing. Chocolate fudge brownie, malted milk and tutti frutti are the standout flavours, and the Coppa Stefania — chocolate and hazelnut gelato, hazelnut nibs, amaerna cherris and hot fudge sauce — is a many-splendoured thing.

61 Chalk Farm Rd
London NW1 8AN, UK
020 7428 9990
Visit Website

5. Chin Chin Labs (Chin Chin Ice Cream)

49-50 Camden Lock Pl, Camden Town, London NW1 8AF, UK

The original Camden parlour for Chin Chin’s famous ice creams (churned with the aid of liquid nitrogen for a rich, dense, almost chewy texture.) They are available by the scoop with toppings, but there are also a dozen or so full-on dishes making use of them, from a tiramisu sundae to nachos with chargrilled pineapple, salted-caramel sauce, dark-chocolate ice cream and blue-corn waffle tacos.

49-50 Camden Lock Pl, Camden Town
London NW1 8AF, UK
07885 604284
Visit Website

6. Nardulli

29 The Pavement, London SW4 0JE, UK

Summer’s official starting-gun isn’t swallows or the clocks going forward — it’s the first cone of creamy fig gelato from Nardulli, eaten on Clapham Common before the grass gets obliterated by the South West Four stage. The decor at Lorenzo Nardulli’s parlour is definitely no frills, but the ornate tubs of traditional liquorice, Bacio and coffee have a grandeur all of their own. Also available are affogati, ornate ice-cream cakes and waffles. When it‘s sunny the line stretches most of the way back to the tube station; go now while the weather’s still making its mind up.

29 The Pavement
London SW4 0JE, UK
020 7720 5331
Visit Website

7. Ruby Violet

118 Fortess Rd, London NW5 2HL, UK

Apparently, this one is a favourite of James Corden’s. But don’t be deterred — Ruby Violet is a lovely, good-natured little parlour with a mind-boggling selection of modern classic flavours (raspberry, white chocolate and cardamom; matcha green tea; black sesame). Can‘t choose? Get the six-for-£15 “tasting menu”. There‘s a bigger branch in Kings Cross now, but the original continues to attract attention at the highest level.

118 Fortess Rd
London NW5 2HL, UK
020 7609 0444
Visit Website

8. Gelupo

7 Archer St, Soho, London W1D 7AU, UK

For sheer chiller-cabinet chutzpah, nobody does it better. Gelupo, opposite Jacob Kenedy’s Bocca di Lupo on Archer Street, has been shaking things up since it first opened in 2010, and continues to do so, thank to punchy flavour combos and a constantly changing roster of specials. Reopened to reassuring havoc in Soho, the specials include the Italian Easter cake Colomba, and a millefoglie with puff pastry folded into custard base.

7 Archer St, Soho
London W1D 7AU, UK
020 7287 5555
Visit Website

9. Mamasons Dirty Ice cream (Chinatown London)

32 Newport Ct, West End, London WC2H 7PQ, UK

Florence Mae Maglanoc and Omar Shah’s Mamasons remains one of London’s biggest ice cream hits, with ube, milo, and calamansi among the flavours. Expect bilog, the pandesal ice cream sandwich, to go quickly every day. Locations in Kentish Town, Chinatown, and Westfield.

32 Newport Ct, West End
London WC2H 7PQ, UK
020 7287 7955
Visit Website

10. Udderlicious Ice Cream

187 Upper St, London N1 1RQ, UK

Sure, the Upper Street Ottolenghi is nice, but does it have a swing seat? It does not. Its neighbour Udderlicious does, though — all part of its endearingly jolly, school’s-out feel. There are 20 choices every day, with chocolate-based flavours a speciality: Black Forest gateau, chocolate peanut butter, coconut and chocolate, dark chocolate and sea salt sorbet, espresso and chocolate biscotti... Grassroots input is valued (well, this is Islington), and every four weeks visitors are asked to vote for the flavours they’d like to see on sale the following month. Past victors have included apple crumble and custard and, er, seaweed.

187 Upper St
London N1 1RQ, UK
020 7359 7777
Visit Website

11. Romeo & Giulietta Artisan Gelateria

137 Albion Rd, Stoke Newington, London N16 9JU, UK

Stoke Newington’s neighbourhood gelateria is a quiet hit, going about local business through lockdowns and beyond. If anything based on ricotta is on, order it, while the extra dark chocolate sorbet is reminiscent of Florence gelateria Neri’s version (that is to say, it’s outstanding) and the parlour’s speciality, “biscokrok,” is an Italianate riff on cookies and cream that will convert anyone hardened by a bad experience with Ben and Jerry.

137 Albion Rd, Stoke Newington
London N16 9JU, UK
020 7254 7972
Visit Website

12. Leila's Shop

Leila's Shop, 17 Calvert Ave, London E2 7JP, UK

A good few of the soft serves available at this sleepy European grocer are recipes from Kitty Travers — London’s fruit ice cream master par excellence. But so far it’s hazelnut that steals the show, before summer’s berries take over the script.

Leila's Shop, 17 Calvert Ave
London E2 7JP, UK

13. La Grotta Ices @ E5 Bakehouse

396 Mentmore Terrace, London E8 3PH, UK

E5 Bakehouse isn’t the only stockist for Kitty Travers’s ice cream — find it at Leila’s Shop and General Store too. Wherever it is, just find it: it is probably the best frozen thing to eat at the city most of the time, thanks to its ferocious devotion to making the most of seasonal fruits that results in a technicolour palette of ice creams and sorbets that somehow taste more of their flavour than the fruit itself.

396 Mentmore Terrace
London E8 3PH, UK
020 8525 2890
Visit Website

14. Happy Endings Ice Cream

Arch 437 Burdett Rd, Mile End, London E3 4AT, UK

Happy Endings’ selection of ice cream sandwiches and soft-serve ice cream have long been loved as a dessert option at many of the city’s best restaurants, but Londoners can go a step further and visit the Mile End arch on certain occasions, or order for delivery via Deliveroo.

Arch 437 Burdett Rd, Mile End
London E3 4AT, UK
Visit Website

Related Maps