There’s iced coffee everywhere in London. Walk into pretty much any cafe, and there will be the option for an iced latte; an espresso on the rocks; a cold brew. But there’s much more to cold coffee than that, and cold brew is bad, so this guide to London’s best iced coffee revolves around some of the most interesting and singular drinks out there — as well as one soft serve, for the true pleasure-seekers.Read More
Where to Find a Frosty Iced Coffee in London
Fruity, refreshing iced filter, creamy lattes, and iterations from coffee cultures around the world
1. Kiss the Hippo Coffee Richmond
It’s depressingly rare to find iced filter coffee in London, and this outstanding Richmond cafe is one of its best exponents. In this method, coffee is brewed hot, with a proportion of the water used to brew it swapped out for ice. The result is a sweet, fruity, very concentrated cup of hot coffee, which is both diluted down to its correct strength and chilled when it mixes with the ice in the serving jug. Ask the barista what’s on, and enjoy the cold.
2. Workshop Coffee
One of the city’s longest-serving exponents of iced filter over cold brew, Workshop’s approach to cold coffee is appositely refreshing. Upscaling the usual single cup brew, it offers an iced batch filter which is quick to serve and delicious to drink, with none of the staleness or dilution the method can risk. But the jewel in its crown is the shakerato — a rich, sweet, elegant cocktail of espresso and orange blossom honey shaken over ice.
3. Panadera
This forward-looking Filipino bakery in Kentish Town does a great sideline in cold coffee, with beans supplied by Catalyst Roasters (more on them later.) While the standard iced latte is a winner, the addition of condensed milk in the Spanish adds some indulgence, while those wishing to avoid epresso altogether can find solace in the sweet buko pandan frappe or a strawberry number that turns into an idealised milkshake.
4. Omotesando Koffee
This elegant coffee bar is counterintuitive in a few senses: it is somehow welcomingly austere; a space of serenity yards from one of the busiest central roads in London; and among exactingly considered filter and dinky, custardy kashi, it serves one of the most satisfyingly trashy iced coffees in the city. A blended, silky, luxurious iced cappuccino with a dusting of cocoa powder, it’s rich and satisfying, everything an iced latte should be but rarely is.
5. Catalyst
Greek iced coffees are some of the most satisfying around, long-blended for luscious texture, beautiful in their visual contrast, and mixable to the drinker’s preferred taste — either balanced and pale brown, or revelling in the change from rich espresso to soft foam. Catalyst, a place of hallowed sandwiches and superb snacks, is where to go in London.
6. Prufrock Coffee
Prufrock takes the refreshing, fruity qualities of iced filter coffee and dials them up with hibiscus, blueberry, and grape for a seasonal “Summer Breeze” special; offers Square Mile Coffee co-founder and current co-owner James Hoffmann’s meticulously researched “ultimate” affogato; and concocts a frankly evil sour cherry and vanilla slushie for those not in search of coffee. For those want to drink their coffee and eat it, consider the espresso ice cream brioche. Keep an eye on the menu, as these could appear at a moment’s notice.
7. Rosslyn Coffee | In-Store & Home Coffee Delivery
This is the baller selection on the list, for those people who have had entirely enough of iced filter, iced lattes, and all things drinkable, and just want to skip to cold coffee’s final form. A vanilla ice cream from Happy Endings, infused with coffee from Origin and dusted with chocolate powder, Rosslyn’s espresso soft serve isn’t really an iced coffee, but it’s still the star of cold caffeine spring and summer. Find it at the original from w/c 28 March, and London Wall the following week.
8. Dark Arts Coffee
As much as speciality coffee shops might enjoy ragging on the likes of Starbucks for ruinous coffee, too sweet drinks, and a penchant for suing shops that want to make similar things, an austere, too bitter iced latte isn’t hitting anyone’s spot. Dark Arts knows this, and has a collection of drinks ... Inspired ... By the Seattle coffee monolith in its regular rotation.
