London has a thrilling and rapidly evolving Indian restaurant scene — but many visitors play safe and only stick to the places they know: Dishoom, Veeraswamy, and Gymkhana — an exquisite venue that’s been left off this list simply because it’s so widely visited.

Most restaurants serve a generic menu of chaats, what can be loosely termed as ‘Punjabi’ food, South Indian dosas, and Indian-Chinese dishes because that’s what the majority of diners want and expect. However, the best way to enjoy an Indian restaurant is with a sense of adventure. Always make a point of finding out which region’s food it specialises in, where the chefs and owners are from, and what their signature dishes are. Give the familiar fare a miss and try something new — there’s much more to Indian food than curries.

These are London’s most exciting Indian restaurants right now, in which chicken tikka may be replaced with chingri macher, and samosas swapped with sabudana vada.

Note: It was important to get to grips with the exciting and constantly evolving Indian dining scene, to take its current temperature, and find answers to questions such as: are Southall and Wembley the best places to eat Indian; and why are Modern Indian venues opening at such a rapid rate? The formulation of this guide has taken over 18 months, with visits and re-visits to around 150 restaurants.

This final part is about the best of the best regional and Modern Indian chosen from all five instalments: food is essentially the starting point, but service, ambience and overall experience have also been taken into account.

Check out London’s best North Indian , Western Indian , Eastern Indian , Southern Indian , and Modern Indian restaurants, too.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.