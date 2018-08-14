Desi-Chinese food (also known as Indo-Chinese or Hakka-Chinese) lies at a knotty intersection of authenticity, unique among Chinese diaspora cuisines. Not as canon as laksa or ramen, nor as derided as the neon gloop of the British and American Chinese takeaways, this 100 year old assimilation food challenges the ‘authentic’. Desi-Chinese is the style of food invented by Hakka immigrants in Kolkata, who incorporated the ingredients and aggressive spicing of Indian food into their own cooking to create something both familiar and new. It unashamedly hits all the pleasure points: salt, sugar, and fat; heat and acid from chilli; the umami of soy sauce and the char of wok hei. Reading the language of London’s Desi-Chinese menus, it quickly becomes clear that this is a cuisine of nostalgia and of belonging. Restaurants tend to be in zones 3-5, where expats fondly recall the sizzlers, Hakka noodles and Manchow soups from childhoods spent at Chinese restaurants, in Indian cities, pining for the taste of home. Most Desi-Chinese dishes are hidden in larger menus dedicated to more “acceptable” regional cuisines: next time, try them, rather than glossing over. This is some of the most purely pleasurable Chinese or Indian food available in the capital.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.