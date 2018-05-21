20 minutes from London Waterloo is New Malden station which ejects those that visit onto a grey road flanked by two huge grey tower blocks. Turn left and it morphs into a sleepy, suburban high street, the same as any other in England, that is until the visitor notices that the William Hill sign is written in Hangeul as well as English, and that local butcher Tree Stone has a whole section devoted to Korean cuts of meat. New Malden’s postal prefix of KT may well denote the Royal Borough of Kingston-upon-Thames, but this could equally stand for Korea Town. Samsung opened its first UK offices in New Malden, and the South Korean Ambassador used to reside nearby. Now, it’s estimated that 10,000 Koreans live in the area. Since the mid-90s, it’s been the shopping and dining hub for the wider K-diaspora, with numerous Korean supermarkets, restaurants and cafes, and so those seeking bulgogi, bossam and banchan are spoilt for choice. This is where to eat in New Malden.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.