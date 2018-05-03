14 Brilliant Places to Eat Lebanese Food in London

Lebanese food in London is usually associated with Edgware Road: where many restaurants and food shops line the busy street stretching from Marble Arch to Maida Vale; it is here that the diaspora — arriving in London following the civil war in the 1970s — brought a taste of Lebanon. There’s everything from Beirut street-side snacks, to dishes that wouldn’t look out of place in the coastal city of Tripoli. But while that stretch of central/west London might be a mecca for all things man’oushe, this guide also features lesser known locations, some best-kept secrets and some icons (and no, that’s not a reference to legendary Lebanese singer Fairuz.)

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.