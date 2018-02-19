10 Great Coffee Shops to Work From in London

 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The places that serve good coffee, offer reliable WiFi, and have plenty of space

by James Hansen
London’s essential coffee shops are necessarily all about the brews. When it comes to getting the good work done, other factors come into play. Reliable WiFi is a necessity, comfy seating a boon. But the contract of ordering regularly, not camping out, and tipping extravagantly is vital. Cafes are not offices, folks.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Lighthaus

11 Argall Ave, Walthamstow
London E10, UK
020 3583 8996
020 3583 8996
This deceptively airy space — all high ceilings and overflowing plants— is genuinely beautiful, especially with the sun slanting in from outside. Set on an industrial estate, its location belies a neighbourhood feel, while a mixture of counter stools and enticing blue sofas, all bespoke, make it suitable for industrious loungers and productive perchers alike. Lesser-spotted but thoroughly excellent Cornish roasters Yallah provide the beans, while house-baked goods, inventive salads are on the menu. Consider ditching the laptop and coming for dinner to say thanks for the hospitality, when Missy’s brilliant residency is putting out sunny, elegant plates.

Lighthaus | Instagram

2. Ginger & White

2 England's Ln, Belsize Park
London NW3 4TG, UK
020 7722 9944
020 7722 9944
Whether at the pleasingly gnarled communal table or squidged into a leather sofa, this friendly space between Belsize Park and Chalk Farm has a calming atmosphere perfect for plugging in. Cakes are baked on the premises with coffee from London stalwarts Square Mile, while a steady all-day breakfast menu dovetails with lunch options focussed on careful sourcing. It might not be reinventing the wheel, but warm hospitality in an inviting space with plenty of outdoor seating doesn’t exactly need an overhaul.

Jonathan Gregson | Ginger & White

3. Mare Street Market

Copy Link
117 Mare St
London E8 4RU, UK
020 3745 2606
020 3745 2606
Visit Website

This sprawling, multi-use warehouse space on the edge of London Fields in Hackney is one of the better places to work from in the city’s hippest borough. WiFi here is reliable and there’s plenty of space at any time of the day. The cafe which serves coffee from its own Flying Horse roastery on site is dependable. Breakfast sandwiches include bacon, egg sqaure, and American cheese. Plenty of outdoor space but be careful with the pizza; the £5 marinara veers wildly between acceptable and not.

Mare Street Market near London Fields in Hackney is one of the best places to work, with free WiFi, in east London
Mare Street Market
Adam Coghlan/Eater London

4. Catalyst

48 Grays Inn Rd
London WC1X 8LT, UK
Now an institution on Gray’s Inn Road on a relatively dead stretch for freelance options, Catalyst’s wooden furniture with copper accents and a window counter offer a calming, bright base from which to explore coffee roasted in-house and an adventurous food menu (the newer mural is good for when it feels like it’s time to scream.) The food here has evolved so much that it’s now some of the outright most brilliant cafe eating to be had in the city: mageiritsa; cuttlefish and peas; still, some outstanding sandos.

Catalyst Cafe’s frontage with tables and menu boards Time Out | Official

5. Artisan Coffee School

32 New Broadway
London W5 2XA, UK
020 7030 3170
020 7030 3170
On a high-street-saturated stretch of Uxbridge Road in Ealing, this independent stands out. Offering adventurous filter coffee and steady espresso from its own roastery, Curious Roo, the interior is distressed, welcoming, and crucially large. Whether at a substantial communal table or a row of smaller spots, it’s ideal for a whole day’s work. Branches in Stamford Brook, Putney and East Sheen offer further reliability for those working out west, and each branch has a decent clutch of outdoor seating.

Best Coffee Guide | Official

Copy Link
St Nicholas Cole Abbey, 114 Queen Victoria St
London EC4V 4BJ, UK
020 7236 1014
020 7236 1014
Going to church with a laptop might be frowned upon elsewhere, but here’s an altar for the itinerant worker. It goes without saying that the setting is stunning, all high ceilings, dark wood and stained glass. Coffee is from the reliable Caravan with tea from Brew Tea Co, and an equally steady and tasty food offer includes sourdough toast and quiches for when the font runs dry. Really, though, this is somewhere to let the surroundings inspire, working in peace.

Workshop Coffee | Official

Copy Link
Turnham Green Terrace Mews, Chiswick
London W4 1QU, UK
Tucked away down a pretty mews off Turnham Green Terrace — delis, grocers and butchers galore — Chief Coffee is a former furniture factory, which explains the mismatched but stylish chairs and tables, heavy on Scandinavian influence. Those looking for specialty coffee will be delighted by Workshop and The Barn, complimented by a tempting counter of brownies galore. The bonus lies downstairs: when it’s time for a break, pinball machines are waiting for a heady nostalgia trip, and there’s tons of outdoor seating on all sides.

Chief Coffee | Instagram

Copy Link
92 Peckham Rd
London SE15 5PY, UK
This cafe, bar, and adored event space has tonnes of natural light, space, and, yes, plugs, as well as one of the best-value cafe menus out there: DIY bagels start at £1; open sandwiches featuring Spanish style tomatoes or Boston beans are at £4, and fish fingers can be added to either which, frankly, is unmissable. Coffee is also extremely good value, and there’s a feel of camaraderie about the place which other spots can lack.

Peckham Pelican, one of London’s best coffee shops for work The Peckham Pelican [Official Photo]

Copy Link
424-426 Garratt Ln
London SW18 4HN, UK
020 7998 6584
020 7998 6584
Bean & Hop is a short stroll from Earlsfield station, making it suitable as a delightful neighbourhood café as well as a destination for the intrepid freelancer: Waterloo an easy connection. Well-made coffee from Nude, whether filter or espresso, pairs well with a brunch menu that is ingredient-led and lovingly prepared if less adventurous than some of its contemporaries. With cushions lining the seats and evening opening, it’s a true all-dayer. A stock of sixty craft beers is perfect for an evening session or to take home.

Bean &amp; Hop café and restaurant in Wimbledon, London Eat Wandsworth | Official

Copy Link
2 Cotall St, Poplar
London E14 6TL, UK
020 7537 2979
020 7537 2979
E5 Bakehouse is returning to the upper echelons of London’s bakeries, and its Poplar offshoot — built on a relationship with the U.K. Refugee Council that provides training and funding — replicates its success with flat breads, great coffee, and pizza and music on Friday evenings. The perfect end to a week of work.

E5 Roasthouse in Poplar, one of the best coffee shops to work from in London E5 Roasthouse [Official Photo]

