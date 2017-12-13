Ale houses, inns and hostelries: the best places in town to enjoy a peculiar brand of British (and Irish) hospitality

The London pub is a special thing. Simultaneously ubiquitous and endangered, genuine neighbourhood boozers are disappearing in scores; caught between property developers on one side, and gentrification’s slippery slope to soulless homogenisation on the other. Find the right local, though, and London’s pub culture is alive and well. Here are 15 quality London “locals” to check out.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.