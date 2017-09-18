17 Restaurants Every Londoner Should (Re)Discover

Some of London’s restaurants are essential; some are quintessentially of the moment. This is a list of places which for whatever reason — a secluded location; similar offerings taking all the buzz; the vicissitudes of fashion; simple bad luck — have slipped under the radar. Consider them hidden gems, consider them locals’ favourites; consider them the venues to hit up once the big names are ticked off. Ultimately, simply consider them: they’re worth the attention.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.