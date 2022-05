Leyton

London, UK

Serving up a signature dish from the deep south, this wholesome £35 shrimp boil kit is one of a kind in London. With potatoes, corn and a whole heap of prawns as well as a generous bag of Cajun seasoning, diners can not only create the flavours of Louisiana in their living rooms — but an included playlist lets them conjure up the sounds too. Delivery is available to SW, SE, N and E postcodes, with a Mardi Gras special including the shrimp boil, together with chargrilled oyster kits and king cakes for one-time-only on offer right now. Delivery is London only for a limited time and number.