Where to Eat Pasta in London

The Best Places to Eat in and Around London’s Parks

All of London’s Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurants

Doubles from Roti Joupa in Clapham Common
Doubles from Roti Joupa in Clapham Common
Michaël Protin/Eater London

Eater’s Recommended Restaurants for Takeaway and Delivery

Lunch, dinner, snacks, wine, and coffee all over London

by Adam Coghlan Updated
With additional suggestions from James Hansen, Jonathan Nunn, and Shekha Vyas
Doubles from Roti Joupa in Clapham Common
| Michaël Protin/Eater London
by Adam Coghlan Updated
With additional suggestions from James Hansen, Jonathan Nunn, and Shekha Vyas

This list includes many of those which were on the Eater London 38 pre-pandemic, plus those which have featured on past iterations. There are also notable additions from exciting restaurants which continued — through enormous, unrelenting uncertainty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — to cook, create, and serve their local neighbourhoods, and continue to do so now.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Etles Uyghur Restaurant

235 Hoe St, Walthamstow
London E17 9PP, UK
020 3620 6978
020 3620 6978

Mukaddes Yadikar’s acclaimed Uyghur restaurant, is Walthamstow’s finest neighbourhood restaurant. It remains open for takeaway and is delivering through Deliveroo. A great option both for smaller and larger households with dishes such as chaomian, a stir-fry of short, cut lengths of noodle wokked with chunks of of beef, spring onion and tomato; and the trademark da pan ji (‘big plate chicken’): a remarkably deep, savoury, and spicy chicken and potato stew, teeming with Sichuan peppercorns, served with flat hand-pulled noodles.

London’s most interesting restaurants of 2018: Etles in Walthamstow Andrew Leitch/Eater London

2. Balady

750 Finchley Rd
London NW11 7TH, UK
020 8458 2064
020 8458 2064
Visit Website

The Temple Fortune sabich slinger opened its second restaurant, Alaesh at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns and its third, on Leather Lane, as things receded. It’s taken it in its stride, with that sabich, one of the best sandwiches in the city, flying out alongside tubs of mafioso-smooth hummus and top-tier chips. Call for takeaway or order through the apps.

London’s best sandwiches: sabich at Balady Micaela Filippo/Instagram

3. Roti Joupa Finsbury Park

20 Stroud Green Rd, Finsbury Park
London N4 3EA, UK
020 8062 8247
020 8062 8247
Visit Website

London’s famous Trinidadian roti specialist’s three branches are back to doing what they do best: Doubles: sandwiched fried barra filled with spiced chickpeas plus hot, sweet, and sour condiments are never not a good snack. For something more substantial, grab a dhalpuri (spiced lentil) roti, filled with curried goat or chicken; or that same, moreish chickpea curry which fortifies the doubles.

The best Trinidadian roti and Caribbean food in London: Fried baras filled with chickpea curry from Roti Joupa on Clapham Common, London Adam Coghlan/Eater London

Copy Link
593 High Rd Leytonstone, Leytonstone
London E11 4PA, UK
020 8281 4801
020 8281 4801

Chef Sirichai Kularbwong might have reopened for dine-in, but a takeaway from Singburi remains one of London’s great dining events, especially when shared with a large group. Menu staples such as phad thai, wok-fried morning glory with garlic and fish sauce, and fiery, acidic tom yums will no doubt be available, but look to the blackboard menu for the restaurant’s hits — and never miss the moo krob.

Moo krob at Singburi restaurant, one of the top London standbys of 2019
Moo krob at Singburi restauran
Michaël Protin/Eater London

5. Xi'an Impression London

117 Benwell Rd
London N7 7BW, UK
020 3441 0191
020 3441 0191
Visit Website

One of London’s most well-known Xi’an restaurants is still a hit for delivery and collection. Find some of the city’s best biang biang noodle dishes, liang pi, wood ear fungus salads, salt and pepper squid, and Chinese hamburgers.

From top left: pot-sticker dumplings, ‘cold skin’ noodles, and biang biang noodles at Xi’an Impression, a Xi’an Chinese restaurant in Islington Emma Hughes/Eater London

6. THATTUKADA

229 High St N, East Ham
London E6 1JG, UK
020 8548 8239
020 8548 8239
Visit Website

East Ham is home to London’s largest Kerala community, and its greatest concentration of south Indian restaurants. The pick of them might be Thattukada, run by Biju and Preeti Gopinath. Call 020 8548 8239 ahead to see what’s available for collection. There’s still an extensive selection of curries, some of its famous fries, and biriyani parotta.

Vegetable thali at Thattukada in East Ham, one of London’s best-value restaurants Tomas Jivanda/Eater London

7. Sonora Taquería

13-23 Westgate St, Hackney
London E8 3RL, UK
Visit Website

The best tacos in London right now, available for takeaway Friday through Sunday.

Two flour tortilla tacos, with pulled chile verde beef, salsa, coriander, onion, and a lime wedge James Hansen/Eater London

8. Delhi Grill

21 Chapel Market, Islington
London N1 9EZ, UK
020 7278 8100
020 7278 8100
Visit Website

Islington stalwart which for a decade has offered a fun take on the street food-style snacks of Delhi and Punjab, Delhi Grill is available for takeaway. Chaats, samosas, lamb chops, and tikkas, and a selection of curries make for one of the most reliable bets in N1 right now. It also serves one of the best murgh makhanis (butter chicken) in the city. Try it. Check website for details.

Butter chicken, chicken fry and chutneys at Delhi Grill in Chapel Market, one of the best restaurants in Islington Ola Smit

9. Roti King

40 Doric Way, Somers Town
London NW1 1LH, UK
020 7387 2518
020 7387 2518
Visit Website

The area around Euston station is replete with no-frills, delicious places to eat. This little Malaysian basement setup from chef Sugen Gopal on Doric Way may be the best. Two pieces of freshly made, high-moisture roti canai — eat in or take-away — are best served with curry dhal. That speciality costs only £4.50, and is available for takeaway. Roti King is also listed on the Dishpatch platform.

Roti canai at Roti King, reopened in Euston Ola Smit/Eater London

10. Kate's Cafe and Restaurant

174 Balaam St
London E13 8RD, UK
020 8586 6793
020 8586 6793
Visit Website

Kate Armah’s outstanding Ghanaian restaurant is made for portability as much as for dining in: A sharing platter that includes tsofi, chicken wings, kebabs, plantain, and more, is perfect for big meals at home. Other highlights include akonfem (guinea fowl), red red (fried plantain with black eye bean stew and gari foto), and any of the soups, which come served with either fufu, omutuo, banku, kenkey, kokonte, or rice.

Kate’s Cafe [Official Photo]

11. The Quality Chop House

88-94 Farringdon Rd, Farringdon
London EC1R 3EA, UK
020 7278 1452
020 7278 1452
Visit Website

A blend of prepared foods — including the quintessential comfort classic of mince on toast — meal kits, snacks, sweets, and staples from this Farringdon heavyweight, delivering nationwide.

Quintessential comfort food classic mince on dripping toast at Quality Chop House, one of 10 places to eat in a listed building in London Quality Chop House [Official Photo]

12. Beigel Bake

159 Brick Ln, Shoreditch
London E1 6SB, UK
020 7729 0616
020 7729 0616

Beigel Bake is probably London’s most storied bagel shop, and given its reputation stems from chasteningly direct service as much as warm, salt beef-stuffed parcels, it’s fitting that it eschews the delivery juggernauts for its own app.

Beigel Bake/Facebook

13. Master Wei Xi'An

13 Cosmo Pl, Holborn
London WC1N 3AP, UK
020 7209 6888
020 7209 6888

Master Wei, by London’s pre-eminent Xi’an Chinese chef Wei Guirong, is open for pre-order collection as well as delivery through multiple platforms: Biang biang noodle dishes, with vegetables or beef and hot chilli oil; fine liang pi, cold skin noodles with a cool, refreshing, umami rich dressing, and the chef’s inimitable “burgers” with a cumin-spiced beef or pork filling. It’s all available.

Biang biang noodles, smacked cucumbers, ou jia mo, and liang pi at Master Wei, Wei Guirong’s outstanding Xi’an Chinese restaurant in Bloomsbury central London
Biang biang noodles, smacked cucumbers, ou jia mo, and liang pi at Master Wei
Sam Ashton/Eater London

14. Dumpling Shack

Old Spitalfields Market, Brushfield St, Shadwell
London E1 6BG, UK
Visit Website

John Li’s Spitalfields Dumpling Shack — which spans the cuisines of Shanghai, Sichuan, and Hong Kong — offers some of the best and most consistent takeaway food available anywhere in the east end, if not the whole city. It is now up-and-running for delivery — sending out its trademark shengjianbao — pork and leek fried soup dumpling, hand-pulled noodles, and batches of chilli oil.

London’s best Chinese dumplings include sheng jian bao at Dumpling Shack Dumpling Shack [Official Photo]

15. Gelupo

7 Archer St, West End
London W1D 7AU, UK
020 7287 5555
020 7287 5555
Visit Website

The iconic Soho gelateria is taking its ice cream to the streets, with flavours like ricotta with sour cherry and fresh mint stracciatella. A two tub minimum order makes the choosing less taxing, with delivery to inner London postcodes available Thursdays and Saturdays. It remains, of course, one of the best spots to grab a cup or cone and go in the city, too.

Gelupo [Official Photo]

16. Old Chang Kee Covent Garden

15a New Row, Charing Cross
London WC2N 4PD, UK
020 7379 9235
020 7379 9235
Visit Website

Old Chang Kee’s approach to closure has been simple: take a single, unimpeachable item, and get it around the country to as many people as possible. Its Singaporean curry puffs arrive frozen in four varieties — chicken, chicken without egg, potato curry, and beef rendang — ready to burn greedy mouths. Frozen curries are also available. Their Goodge Street branch is open for takeaway, and available for pickup from Monday to Friday. Check their Instagram for more details.

@oldchangkeeuk/Instagram

Copy Link
15 St Mary's Rd
London, Greater London
+44 20 8759 1462
+44 20 8759 1462
Visit Website

Ealing’s homage to Naples and one of London’s pioneering Neapolitan pizzerias is still delivering from its W5 headquarters (and from Chelsea and Fitzrovia, as well). Flash-cooking in a wood-fired oven blisters the crust of these excellent pizzas, while the interior remains chewy and yields spectacularly. Toppings are almost accessories, given the quality of the base, but there too, there’s quality — nduja, fior di latte, the tomatoes. There’s no such thing as a bad time for pizza, but right now there’s something extra special about the receipt of one of the city’s finest.

Ola Smit

18. Rice Error by BAO

13 Stoney St
London SE1 9AD, UK
Visit Website

The inimitable Taiwanese restaurant brand that is Bao London fast-tracked the launch of a delivery service in May 2020, and Rice Error now operates out of Fitzrovia, Borough, Hackney sites, with the customary Bao union of careful, arresting branding and fine ingredients immaculately arranged. Choose from a range of rice boxes, which use the award-winning Taiwanese chi shang variety: beef, chicken, pork belly, prawn, or tofu; and a selection of sides, including fried chicken, and sweet potato fries.

New London restaurants for 2019: Bao Borough Bao Borough [Official Photo]

19. Casa do Frango

1st floor, 32 Southwark St
London SE1 1TU, UK
020 3972 2323
020 3972 2323
Visit Website

Some of London’s best grilled chicken is now available via delivery. Casa do Frango make peerless Algarvian-style piri piri chicken, served with excellent fries, and a good crunchy, green pepper, tomato, and oregano salad. Available from London Bridge and Shoreditch via Deliveroo.

Casa do Frango piri piri chicken restaurant is one of London’s best new restaurants Casa do Frango [Official Photo]

20. Tetote Factory

12 S Ealing Rd, Ealing
London W5 4QA, UK
020 8579 8391
020 8579 8391
Visit Website

One of the city’s best bakeries is fully back in business. Check the website for up-to-date hours and the current menu, which now runs the full Tetote gamut outstanding breads both Japanese and French, chaotic savoury buns like the hot dog and barbecue chicken, and featherlight brioches filled with fruit and rich custards.

Custard and adzuki bean buns at Tetote Factory in west London Jonathan Nunn

21. 40 Maltby St

40 Maltby St
Camberwell, Greater London
+44 20 7237 9247
+44 20 7237 9247
Visit Website

A treasure. Unmoved by the comings and goings of trends, Bermondsey’s 40 Maltby St is a 40-cover answer to the question, pejorative as it may often be: What is great British food? Chef Steve Williams’ usual mode of answering that question has returned, but it hasn’t dimmed the greatness of the 40 Maltby Street takeaway lunch: unimpeachable sandwiches, often using much-loved menu items like fritters, alongside bijou tarts and heftier savoury snacks.

Ola Smit

22. Kaieteur Kitchen Original

Castle Square, Elephant Rd, Elephant and Castle
London SE17 1EU, UK
07466 616137
07466 616137
Visit Website

Chef Faye Gomes’ outstanding Guyanese market stall has relocated to Castle Square following the controversial demolition of Elephant and Castle Shopping Centre next to which Gomes had traded for 17 years. For the chef’s trademark, long-prepared and slow-cooked traditional dishes like pepper pot, garlic pork, and cow foot souse, check in advance. Or go for a surprise and try dishes which draw on the many culinary influences and colonial legacies of Guyana: dal puri roti; phoulorie; fried fish with tomato; potato, green mango, okra, and coconut curry; stewed brown chicken which, like the pepper pot, is coloured and enriched with casareep, a liquid extraction from cassava root, as well as clove and cinnamon; and stew pumpkin. Check Gomes’ Instagram for the latest menu.

Guyanese meat and rice at Kaieteur Kitchen in Elephant and Castle, one of the best value restaurants in central London Tomas Jivanda/Eater London

23. La Barra

147, Eagle Yard Arch, Walworth
London SE1 6SP, UK
020 7701 2188
020 7701 2188

Peerless pica pollo, Dominican fried chicken, is available from La Barra, under the arch in Eagles Yard, Elephant and Castle for takeaway through lockdown.

La Barra, a Colombian restaurant in Elephant and Castle, which serves outstanding Domincan fried chicken Michaël Protin

24. Alhaji SUYA (Greenwich) Open 7 days

Uint 15 Angerstein Business Park, 12 Horn Ln, Charlton
London SE10 0RT, UK
07459 739273
07459 739273
Visit Website

“Indisputable king of suya in London” Abdullahi Maikano’s Peckham suya spot has reopened, but his arrival in Greenwich was one of the success stories of the last lockdown, bringing his electric yaji a new, temporary home. Now he’s shipping his suya nationwide, alongside kilishi, a Hausaland dried beef snack dredged with even more of that yaji.

A spread of Hausa suya, grilled beef spiced with yaji, served on white plates with a salad of lettuce, tomato, and raw onion. Alhaji Suya/Uber Eats

25. Pho Thuy Tay Cafe

899 Old Kent Rd
London SE15 1NL, UK
020 3105 6453
020 3105 6453

One of London’s most accomplished Vietnamese restaurants, Thuy Nguyen’s Pho Thuy Tay is back to serving the hardcore Hanoi blackboard specials that attracted south east London’s Vietnamese students, but there is still a huge amount to love about the main menu which is available to pick up or order via Deliveroo. The pho is the best in the city, in the Northern crystalline style, but the pho chien trung is something rarely seen in London’s Vietnamese restaurants: noodles shaped into little rosti style patties and stir fried with beef, egg and vegetables. Don’t miss the beef and mustard green rice, the raw beef salad, or the pork belly stew, replete with one perfect and still runny deep fried boiled egg. Thuy’s phone number is 0788102988 — order by text.

Chef Thuy Nguyen, of Pho Thuy Tay on Old Kent Road, London’s best Vietnamese restaurant

26. Nandine - Camberwell Church St

45 Camberwell Church St, Camberwell
London SE5 8TR, UK
020 7703 3221
020 7703 3221
Visit Website

Nandine — “kitchen” in Kurdish — is run by Pary Baban, her husband Pola, and sons Rang and Raman. Its renowned mezze, including kubba (minced beef and rice patties), onion dolma, and qawarma, plus delicious, intricate pastries like borek — made with a Kurdish pastry called galgali — and baklava are available for collection or delivery via Deliveroo from Church Street and Vestry Road branches.

A Kurdish mezze platter at Nandine Nandine [Official Photo]

27. FLADDA Fish & Chips

55 Camberwell Church St, Camberwell
London SE5 8TR, UK
020 8127 6297
020 8127 6297

Probably London’s best, if not sole, high-low chippie. As Jonathan Nunn puts it: “A good fish and chip shop has to understand what fish and chips is about. There is no point trying to gussy it up...Fladda in Camberwell gets this, but isn’t shy to make improvements and alterations. Anonymous ‘chip shop’ sausages and pert, scarlet saveloys sit alongside battered sausages from The Butchery; homemade steak and ale pies alongside Pukka; whole fish fillets alongside a £5 fish bites...”

London’s best seafood restaurants: Fish and chips at Fladda, one of five London restaurants to try this weekend Perin Tahsin/Facebook

28. Tasty Jerk

88 Whitehorse Ln, South Norwood
London SE25 6RQ, UK
020 8653 3222
020 8653 3222
Visit Website

Possibly London’s best Jamaican jerk shop. On the edge of Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park, a smoky aroma detectable from many hundred metres, this stark room is still dedicated to one thing: immaculately, judiciously seasoned protein grilled without remorse. The age of these oil drums and the time-honoured expertise of Murphy Lawrence and his team turn out jerked pork belly, chicken, goat, and even lobster, that is penetrated with smoke, and lifted by all spice, scotch bonnet, and salt. Intoxicatingly delicious. Open Monday — Saturday,

London’s best Jamaican and Caribbean jerk: Tasty Jerk on Whitehorse Lane in Crystal Palace Aki Eats

16. Old Chang Kee Covent Garden

15a New Row, Charing Cross, London WC2N 4PD, UK
@oldchangkeeuk/Instagram

Old Chang Kee’s approach to closure has been simple: take a single, unimpeachable item, and get it around the country to as many people as possible. Its Singaporean curry puffs arrive frozen in four varieties — chicken, chicken without egg, potato curry, and beef rendang — ready to burn greedy mouths. Frozen curries are also available. Their Goodge Street branch is open for takeaway, and available for pickup from Monday to Friday. Check their Instagram for more details.