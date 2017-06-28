The 38 Essential Restaurants in London

Before the pandemic, the Eater 38 was our attempt to answer any question that begins, “Can you recommend a restaurant?” It’s a curated list that covers the entire city, spanning numerous cuisines, neighbourhoods, and price points. It’s a list that tells the story of the London food scene: It documents the dumplings, Sunday roasts, tacos, pizza, big plate chicken, udon noodles, pepper pot, and more: All that which makes London one of the best and most diverse places to eat in the world.

The winter 2022 update of the Eater London 38 will include the revisions and replacements customary in “normal” times. But for now, what this list hopes to showcase is over three dozen restaurants which have done outstanding things in extraordinary times, have survived, thrived, and continue to enrich the city and its food culture as it tentatively gets back on its feet.

A monthly updated guide to the best new restaurants in London complements this guide. Please share all tips, ideas, and suggestions with Eater editors by contacting us here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.