 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Eat in London’s Chinatown

The 18 Essential Cambridge Restaurants

Where to Slurp Oysters From the Shell in London

More in London See more maps
A birdseye view of three diners clinking glasses together, over a table of dumplings and yu sheng salad.
Part of the Lunar New Year feasting menu at Park Chinois.
Park Chinois

A Banquet of London Lunar New Year Feasts for the Year of the Rabbit

Bountiful dumplings, elaborate tasting menus, and more

by Shekha Vyas
View as Map
Part of the Lunar New Year feasting menu at Park Chinois.
| Park Chinois
by Shekha Vyas

Lunar New Year is a special time for bringing families together, feasting, and to reflect on the the times ahead. While it is a public holiday in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, North Korea, South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam, it is also celebrated by people across other parts of Asia, such as Taiwan, Japan and India.

There are countless places in London to experience the food and traditions of LNY. Enjoy a communal meal at one of the city’s Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian or Taiwanese restaurants, or go for a special feasting menu across the capital.

Read More

Min Jiang

Copy Link

With spectacular views across Kensington Gardens and taking in landmarks like Big Ben and the London Eye, Min Jiang is another beautiful venue in which to enjoy a special feast. The LNY menu at this restaurant, on the 10th floor of the Royal Garden Hotel, includes turnip cake and a wood-fired duck, which needs to be ordered in advance, between 21 January and 5 February.

2, 24 Kensington High St, London W8 4PT, UK
020 7361 1988
020 7361 1988

Pearl Liang

Copy Link

This Paddington Basin favourite is offering a sharing menu of ten dishes for tables of six, as well as its usual à la carte and dim sum fixtures. Dishes include a “treasure pot” to share of abalone, king prawn, scallops, roasted duck, corn-fed chicken, sea moss and roasted crispy pork. £450 per table of six.

8 Sheldon Square, London W2 6EZ, UK
020 7289 7000
020 7289 7000

Also featured in:

China Tang at The Dorchester

Copy Link

Celebrate LNY with decadence at this Cantonese restaurant in The Dorchester. An art deco interior filled with fixtures imported from China, crisp table linen and silver-plated chopsticks provide a luxurious setting to ponder one’s hopes for a prosperous year ahead. Those feeling particularly flush can opt for “Five Blessings Descend Upon Your Home,” a dish of mixed seafood, poultry and Japanese abalone to share for £580, or the special menu running alongside the à la carte with Scottish scallop and Chinese caviar, crispy-skin chicken served with fermented bean sauce, and “red lantern’ macarons.” Lion dancers will perform on the weekend starting 21 January, with the menus running until 29 January.

53 Park Ln, London W1K 1QA, UK
020 7319 7088
020 7319 7088

Hunan

Copy Link

Hunan is a feast every day of a year with its omakase format, but traditionally puts on a special version of its menu every Lunar New Year. Keep an eye out for announcements in the run-up to 22 January.

51 Pimlico Rd, London SW1W 8NE, UK
020 7730 5712
020 7730 5712

Also featured in:

MiMi Mei Fair

Copy Link

This atmospheric restaurant, set across multiple floors in a Mayfair townhouse, already features hand-painted silk walls, striking furniture, and ornate chandeliers, but it is getting a further makeover especially for LNY, with a purple floral paradise installation symbolising prosperity, peace and luck. As well as this, a menu, also by Peter Ho, will start with two “basket of wealth” dumplings, thought to bring luck, and continue with oysters and a chopped truffle vegetable soong. It’s available from 13 January until 5 February.

55 Curzon St, London W1J 8PG, UK
020 3989 7777
020 3989 7777

Park Chinois

Copy Link

Live entertainment accompanies this feast, with a special programme of lion dancers, drumming from percussionist Bei Bei Wang, and a silk string quartet until 22 January. The menu itself runs from 19 - 29 January, with standout dishes including lo gei with hiramasa fish, double-boiled fish maw, dried scallop and bamboo soup, Cantonese roasted duck, and Australian abalone with winter black truffle. There are also daily specials, such as wind dried meat with koshihikari rice, and sautéed Australian wagyu beef, with chives and shacha sauce. The feasting menu is £168 per person.

17 Berkeley St, London W1J 8EA, UK
020 3327 8888
020 3327 8888

Yauatcha Soho

Copy Link

Both the City and Soho branches of this dumpling specialist have launched a LNY menu and decked out their interiors with rabbit motifs. As well as the to-be-expected dim sum platter, highlights include a welcome cocktail, the “Bunny Sour,” and a sesame bunny gateau for dessert with yuzu, mandarin and black sesame. Dishes include Sanpei rabbit, salt and pepper lobster tail, and XO Hong Kong King soy noodles. £78 per person.

15-17 Broadwick St, London W1F 0DL, UK
020 7494 8888
020 7494 8888

Poons @ Carousel London

Copy Link

Home to an ever-changing line-up of guest chefs, workshops, and events, Carousel’s latest collaboration is especially for LNY. A menu to celebrate the auspicious time comes from Cantonese restaurant legends, Poons, with a focus group dining. A sharing hotpot takes centre stage, with guests being given a selection of silken tofu, vegetables, glass noodles, and meats to simmer in a punchy broth. £55 per person, on 19 and 20 January.

19-23 Charlotte St., London W1T 1RW, UK
020 7487 5564
020 7487 5564

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine

Copy Link

This St James’s fine dining establishment has an eight-course menu, with a wine pairing for an additional cost. There are a series of special dishes planned, such as crispy roasted chicken, fish maw with abalone, scallop and Japanese mushroom, honey-glazed king obsiblue prawn with fragrant vinegar, and chilled jellyfish with ox tongue. Running from 9 January until 5 February, it’s £148 per person, with a discount to £98 per person for vegetarians.

9 Waterloo Pl, St. James's, London SW1Y 4BE, UK
020 3011 1328
020 3011 1328

Hakkasan Hanway Place

Copy Link

To usher in the year of the Rabbit, Hakkasan has come up with a menu that focuses on happiness and prosperity. Starting with a signature cocktail in partnership with Hennessy X.O, there are also selection of symbolic dishes. Highlights, from executive chef Peter Ho, include octopus salad with yuzu plum sauce, cherrywood smoked duck and a treasure chest poon choi. It’s on from 11 January until 5 February, and runs £128 per person.

8 Hanway Pl, London W1T 1HD, UK
020 7927 7000
020 7927 7000

Also featured in:

Din Tai Fung Covent Garden

Copy Link

Din Tai Fung’s LNY tasting menu is available for groups of six-to-ten diners, and runs across all three of its sites. It will feature some of the brand’s signature dishes, including xiao long bao and salted egg yolk custard lava buns. There’s also a range of limited dishes between 10 January and 5 February, including prawn-and-egg fried rice with XO sauce, and a warming tom yum xiao long bao, as well as a steamed black cod dish and no-crab cakes, a vegan take on the classic. £60 per person.

5 Henrietta St, London WC2E 8PS, UK
020 3034 3888
020 3034 3888

Hutong

Copy Link

Take in the views from the 33rd floor of the Shard while enjoying the feasting set menu, with dishes like yus heng salad with sashimi and vegetables, Sichuan tiger prawns, and roast Peking ducks, hot and spicy soup, and wok-fried bamboo shoots. On the evening of January 22, dinner will be accompanied by lion dancers, and there will be a wishing tree where diners are encouraged to tie their hopes and dreams for the year ahead. £148 per person on 21 and 22 January, or £98 per person for vegetarians.

33 St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
020 3011 1257
020 3011 1257

Also featured in:

Straits Kitchen

Copy Link

This Singaporean restaurant in the Pan Pacific Hotel is launching two days of festivities, on 21 and 22 January. The first day sees a four-course sharing dinner, and highlights include a rainbow yu sheng salad, which is known as a symbol of prosperity and abundance, and made with carrots, daikon, sweet purple potatoes, pickled ginger, fresh mango, and clementine, finished with black cod and black truffle. As a group, diners are invited to toss the salad: The higher the toss, the more prosperous your year will be. Other dishes include braised abalone; steamed seabass with XO sauce; native lobster stir-fried longevity noodles; and XO scallop fried rice. The second day features a choice of roast meat, including crispy pork belly, duck, and Hainanese chicken, before a native lobster laksa and black cod and more of that prosperity salad, rounded off by a Chinese New Year dessert buffet by executive pastry chef Cherish Finden. Other special dishes, showcasing Singaporean flavours will feature throughout the month, with the Saturday menu starting at £138 and the Sunday menu at £118 per person.

80 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7AB, UK
020 7118 6888
020 7118 6888

Also featured in:

BAO Noodle Shop

Copy Link

Taiwanese bun maestros, Bao, have a feast for six or more diners. Book a private room at either the Kings Cross or Shoreditch branch and enjoy special dishes like cull yaw dumplings, braised pork bao, gammon in five-spice, and red-bean rabbit cakes which signify togetherness and luck. Meal kits are also available to order for those who would prefer to feast at home. The menus run from 20 January until 5 February.

1 Redchurch St, London E1 6JJ, UK

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Min Jiang

2, 24 Kensington High St, London W8 4PT, UK

With spectacular views across Kensington Gardens and taking in landmarks like Big Ben and the London Eye, Min Jiang is another beautiful venue in which to enjoy a special feast. The LNY menu at this restaurant, on the 10th floor of the Royal Garden Hotel, includes turnip cake and a wood-fired duck, which needs to be ordered in advance, between 21 January and 5 February.

2, 24 Kensington High St, London W8 4PT, UK
020 7361 1988
020 7361 1988

Pearl Liang

8 Sheldon Square, London W2 6EZ, UK

This Paddington Basin favourite is offering a sharing menu of ten dishes for tables of six, as well as its usual à la carte and dim sum fixtures. Dishes include a “treasure pot” to share of abalone, king prawn, scallops, roasted duck, corn-fed chicken, sea moss and roasted crispy pork. £450 per table of six.

8 Sheldon Square, London W2 6EZ, UK
020 7289 7000
020 7289 7000

China Tang at The Dorchester

53 Park Ln, London W1K 1QA, UK

Celebrate LNY with decadence at this Cantonese restaurant in The Dorchester. An art deco interior filled with fixtures imported from China, crisp table linen and silver-plated chopsticks provide a luxurious setting to ponder one’s hopes for a prosperous year ahead. Those feeling particularly flush can opt for “Five Blessings Descend Upon Your Home,” a dish of mixed seafood, poultry and Japanese abalone to share for £580, or the special menu running alongside the à la carte with Scottish scallop and Chinese caviar, crispy-skin chicken served with fermented bean sauce, and “red lantern’ macarons.” Lion dancers will perform on the weekend starting 21 January, with the menus running until 29 January.

53 Park Ln, London W1K 1QA, UK
020 7319 7088
020 7319 7088

Hunan

51 Pimlico Rd, London SW1W 8NE, UK

Hunan is a feast every day of a year with its omakase format, but traditionally puts on a special version of its menu every Lunar New Year. Keep an eye out for announcements in the run-up to 22 January.

51 Pimlico Rd, London SW1W 8NE, UK
020 7730 5712
020 7730 5712

MiMi Mei Fair

55 Curzon St, London W1J 8PG, UK

This atmospheric restaurant, set across multiple floors in a Mayfair townhouse, already features hand-painted silk walls, striking furniture, and ornate chandeliers, but it is getting a further makeover especially for LNY, with a purple floral paradise installation symbolising prosperity, peace and luck. As well as this, a menu, also by Peter Ho, will start with two “basket of wealth” dumplings, thought to bring luck, and continue with oysters and a chopped truffle vegetable soong. It’s available from 13 January until 5 February.

55 Curzon St, London W1J 8PG, UK
020 3989 7777
020 3989 7777

Park Chinois

17 Berkeley St, London W1J 8EA, UK

Live entertainment accompanies this feast, with a special programme of lion dancers, drumming from percussionist Bei Bei Wang, and a silk string quartet until 22 January. The menu itself runs from 19 - 29 January, with standout dishes including lo gei with hiramasa fish, double-boiled fish maw, dried scallop and bamboo soup, Cantonese roasted duck, and Australian abalone with winter black truffle. There are also daily specials, such as wind dried meat with koshihikari rice, and sautéed Australian wagyu beef, with chives and shacha sauce. The feasting menu is £168 per person.

17 Berkeley St, London W1J 8EA, UK
020 3327 8888
020 3327 8888

Yauatcha Soho

15-17 Broadwick St, London W1F 0DL, UK

Both the City and Soho branches of this dumpling specialist have launched a LNY menu and decked out their interiors with rabbit motifs. As well as the to-be-expected dim sum platter, highlights include a welcome cocktail, the “Bunny Sour,” and a sesame bunny gateau for dessert with yuzu, mandarin and black sesame. Dishes include Sanpei rabbit, salt and pepper lobster tail, and XO Hong Kong King soy noodles. £78 per person.

15-17 Broadwick St, London W1F 0DL, UK
020 7494 8888
020 7494 8888

Poons @ Carousel London

19-23 Charlotte St., London W1T 1RW, UK

Home to an ever-changing line-up of guest chefs, workshops, and events, Carousel’s latest collaboration is especially for LNY. A menu to celebrate the auspicious time comes from Cantonese restaurant legends, Poons, with a focus group dining. A sharing hotpot takes centre stage, with guests being given a selection of silken tofu, vegetables, glass noodles, and meats to simmer in a punchy broth. £55 per person, on 19 and 20 January.

19-23 Charlotte St., London W1T 1RW, UK
020 7487 5564
020 7487 5564

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine

9 Waterloo Pl, St. James's, London SW1Y 4BE, UK

This St James’s fine dining establishment has an eight-course menu, with a wine pairing for an additional cost. There are a series of special dishes planned, such as crispy roasted chicken, fish maw with abalone, scallop and Japanese mushroom, honey-glazed king obsiblue prawn with fragrant vinegar, and chilled jellyfish with ox tongue. Running from 9 January until 5 February, it’s £148 per person, with a discount to £98 per person for vegetarians.

9 Waterloo Pl, St. James's, London SW1Y 4BE, UK
020 3011 1328
020 3011 1328

Hakkasan Hanway Place

8 Hanway Pl, London W1T 1HD, UK

To usher in the year of the Rabbit, Hakkasan has come up with a menu that focuses on happiness and prosperity. Starting with a signature cocktail in partnership with Hennessy X.O, there are also selection of symbolic dishes. Highlights, from executive chef Peter Ho, include octopus salad with yuzu plum sauce, cherrywood smoked duck and a treasure chest poon choi. It’s on from 11 January until 5 February, and runs £128 per person.

8 Hanway Pl, London W1T 1HD, UK
020 7927 7000
020 7927 7000

Din Tai Fung Covent Garden

5 Henrietta St, London WC2E 8PS, UK

Din Tai Fung’s LNY tasting menu is available for groups of six-to-ten diners, and runs across all three of its sites. It will feature some of the brand’s signature dishes, including xiao long bao and salted egg yolk custard lava buns. There’s also a range of limited dishes between 10 January and 5 February, including prawn-and-egg fried rice with XO sauce, and a warming tom yum xiao long bao, as well as a steamed black cod dish and no-crab cakes, a vegan take on the classic. £60 per person.

5 Henrietta St, London WC2E 8PS, UK
020 3034 3888
020 3034 3888

Hutong

33 St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK

Take in the views from the 33rd floor of the Shard while enjoying the feasting set menu, with dishes like yus heng salad with sashimi and vegetables, Sichuan tiger prawns, and roast Peking ducks, hot and spicy soup, and wok-fried bamboo shoots. On the evening of January 22, dinner will be accompanied by lion dancers, and there will be a wishing tree where diners are encouraged to tie their hopes and dreams for the year ahead. £148 per person on 21 and 22 January, or £98 per person for vegetarians.

33 St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
020 3011 1257
020 3011 1257

Straits Kitchen

80 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7AB, UK

This Singaporean restaurant in the Pan Pacific Hotel is launching two days of festivities, on 21 and 22 January. The first day sees a four-course sharing dinner, and highlights include a rainbow yu sheng salad, which is known as a symbol of prosperity and abundance, and made with carrots, daikon, sweet purple potatoes, pickled ginger, fresh mango, and clementine, finished with black cod and black truffle. As a group, diners are invited to toss the salad: The higher the toss, the more prosperous your year will be. Other dishes include braised abalone; steamed seabass with XO sauce; native lobster stir-fried longevity noodles; and XO scallop fried rice. The second day features a choice of roast meat, including crispy pork belly, duck, and Hainanese chicken, before a native lobster laksa and black cod and more of that prosperity salad, rounded off by a Chinese New Year dessert buffet by executive pastry chef Cherish Finden. Other special dishes, showcasing Singaporean flavours will feature throughout the month, with the Saturday menu starting at £138 and the Sunday menu at £118 per person.

80 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7AB, UK
020 7118 6888
020 7118 6888

BAO Noodle Shop

1 Redchurch St, London E1 6JJ, UK

Taiwanese bun maestros, Bao, have a feast for six or more diners. Book a private room at either the Kings Cross or Shoreditch branch and enjoy special dishes like cull yaw dumplings, braised pork bao, gammon in five-spice, and red-bean rabbit cakes which signify togetherness and luck. Meal kits are also available to order for those who would prefer to feast at home. The menus run from 20 January until 5 February.

1 Redchurch St, London E1 6JJ, UK

Related Maps