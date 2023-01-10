Share All sharing options for: A Banquet of London Lunar New Year Feasts for the Year of the Rabbit

Lunar New Year is a special time for bringing families together, feasting, and to reflect on the the times ahead. While it is a public holiday in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, North Korea, South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam, it is also celebrated by people across other parts of Asia, such as Taiwan, Japan and India.

There are countless places in London to experience the food and traditions of LNY. Enjoy a communal meal at one of the city’s Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian or Taiwanese restaurants, or go for a special feasting menu across the capital.