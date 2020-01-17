 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The Hottest Cocktail Bars in London, Right Now

All the Best Restaurants in Islington

The 38 Essential Restaurants in London

One of London’s best martinis at the Langham Artesian [Official Photo]

Where to Drink Martinis in London

Dry or dirty; straight up or with a twist; always very very cold — here’s where to find the most classic of cocktails

by Anna Sulan Masing Updated
Additional writing from James Hansen
View as Map
by Anna Sulan Masing Updated
Additional writing from James Hansen
Artesian [Official Photo]

Porn star martinis are firmly out of fashion and someone still might propose espresso martinis for all at 1a.m. on a Thursday — they’d be correct — but London’s bartenders and bar drinkers have moved towards simplicity in their cocktail tastes. Menus denote refined elegance citywide, and so the renewed rise of classics like martinis can be explained.

The origin of the martini is disputed. Two stories link San Francisco, Martinez, California, and the Gold Rush of the 1800s — one with the mixologist du jour Jerry Thomas, the other with an unnamed bartender — claiming the ‘Martinez’ cocktail as the origin. Italian bartender Martini di Mama di Taggia of NYC’s Knickerbocker Hotel claimed creation at the turn of the 20th century; some link it to a British Army rifle (Martini & Henry); and then there’s the theory of the marketing whiles of Martini & Rossi vermouth. Literature’s Bad Boys have also played their part in the martini’s mystique – Hemingway endorsed it; Bond drank it.

But the joy of the martini is that it’s the amuse bouche of the amuse bouche, it is there to whet the appetite. It is the eater’s drink. The correct time for a bone dry martini with a twist is before lunch, and a dirty martini or a Gibson is needed before dinner. So, here are the best martini spots in town — and, dear purists, the concept of the martini is one that has evolved, so be daring with the drinks you sip.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Rules

Copy Link
34-35 Maiden Ln, Charing Cross
London WC2E 7LB, UK
020 7836 5314
020 7836 5314
Visit Website

The lure and lore of Rules’ cocktail bar is intimately connected to bartender Brian Silva, who established its credos, moved on for a few years, and then returned in 2018 to continue mixing bone dry, elegant, unfussily brilliant martinis for those who knew of his craft. It remains one of the most sophisticated in town.

London’s best martinis include Rules Covent Garden Rules [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

2. Dukes Bar

Copy Link
35 St James's Pl, St. James's
London SW1A 1NY, UK
020 7491 4840
020 7491 4840
Visit Website

London’s history of the martini is inextricably linked to Dukes Bar — this where Ian Fleming came to drink martinis. Legendary bartender Alessandro Palazzi believes that the character of James Bond was about breaking rules — shaken not stirred, being a prime example — during a time when there were strict rules, including that martinis could only be an aperitif, and he encourages drinkers to follow suit. Therefore, as well as the experience of an excellent classic martini served table side, Palazzi also plays around with his drinks, serving a clever take on a Gibson made with caviar-infused vodka and sake.

London’s best martinis at Dukes Bar Dukes [Official Photo]

3. Three Sheets

Copy Link
510b Kingsland Rd, Dalston
London E8 4AB, UK
07718 648771
07718 648771
Visit Website

This small, atmospheric neighbourhood bar clocked in at #29 on the 2019 50 Best Bars’ list. This is also the best place in London to get a dry gin martini, with a twist. It is pure, glorious nectar — tip: don’t go with a friend who is prone to being late, as it’s too easy to down two, fast, and be pissed before they arrive. On their official list is an excellent earth martini, earthy flavours of beetroot, but a clean finish; the French martini is joyful, served pre-made from a wine bottle!

A martini at Three Sheets on Kingsland Road —&nbsp;somewhere to visit this weekend in London
A martini at Three Sheets on Kingsland Road
Three Sheets London/Instagram

Also Featured in:

4. Every Cloud

Copy Link
11A Morning Ln
London E9 6ND, UK
020 3441 9850
020 3441 9850
Visit Website

Come for the menu copy, stay for the drinks. And, in correct martini fashion this Hackney Central bar serve a MarTINY — little martinis perfect to be sipped, to whet the appetite before the “main” cocktail. Every Cloud is open until 1.am. on Fridays and Saturdays, serving its version of an espresso martini — a Phuket Martini, which is basically an Irish coffee with sweetened condensed milk.

everycloudbar/Instagram

Also Featured in:

5. The Drapers Arms

Copy Link
44 Barnsbury St, Islington
London N1 1ER, UK
020 7619 0348
020 7619 0348
Visit Website

A martini is a classic, and so is the British pub; therefore this should be a perfect combination, but is very rarely done. Owner Nick Gibson is a purist, so expect ice-cold glasses, excellent gin or vodka and a choice of dirty or a twist. This is a pub with food at its focus, hospitality as its core and a favourite amongst the restaurant industry. Drinking a martini before a roast lunch is pretty much the perfect Sunday.

thedrapersarms/Instagram

Also Featured in:

6. Leroy

Copy Link
18 Phipp St, Shoreditch
London EC2A 4NU, UK
020 7739 4443
020 7739 4443
Visit Website

On Leroy’s drink menu it list four aperitifs, one is a dry gin martini dirty or twist. Located in the creative-cum-start-up centre of town Shoreditch, this seems like a good spot to relive the 1950s ‘martini lunch’ — without the sexsim and louche-ness. Lunching at the counter is the perfect way to enjoy martini, followed by a meal – a Michelin-starred one at that.

London’s most interesting restaurants of 2018: Leroy restaurant in Shoreditch, a new Michelin star restaurant in London for 2019 Leroy [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

7. Cora Pearl Covent Garden

Copy Link
30 Henrietta St, Charing Cross
London WC2E 8NA, UK
020 7324 7722
020 7324 7722
Visit Website

The food is superb, and the restaurant is beautiful. Who cares about a coffee or tea to finish off a meal, go for the excellent espresso martini instead.

8. Tayēr + Elementary

Copy Link
152 Old St
London EC1V 9BW, UK
Visit Website

If there was ever a martini made for eating, for tantalising your taste buds to prep you for food, it’s Tayer and Elementary’s “one sip” martini. It is a little cup — controversial serving — of joy for those that usually go for a dirty martini, made with house vodka, martini ambrato vermouth, Una Palma fino sherry, and blue cheese with an olive, which brings a nice rounded lactic finish. It is really really good with the Tātā Eatery sando, or as a treat before the hottest tasting menu in London at the chef’s counter.

One of London’s best martinis at Tayer and Elementary Anna Sulan Masing

Also Featured in:

9. Coupette

Copy Link
423 Bethnal Green Rd
London E2 0AN, UK
020 7729 9562
020 7729 9562
Visit Website

This is a cool, east London bar that sits at #23 in the 50 Best bar list. It’s fun. With a seasonal cocktail menu and good snacks — eat cheese toasties to soak up the gin — it is a good night out with friends and a solid second date spot. But it’s best on a dark, rainy Monday night, sat at the bar or cozied up in the corner, curling up with a book to slowly sip through a couple of perfect dry martinis.

One of London’s best martinis at coupette Anna Sulan Masing

Also Featured in:

10. Scarfes Bar

Copy Link
Rosewood London, 252 High Holborn, Holborn
London WC1V 7EN, UK
020 3747 8611
020 3747 8611
Visit Website

Named after artist Gerald Scarfe, this bar is eccentric and fun but also offers wood-panelled coziness — a hotel bar that really holds its own identity. The menu is a called the Book of Potions and is broken up into music genres, beautiful and humourous! But: set up with one of the excellent dirty martinis and enjoy the live jazz that is often on. The #MartiniMonday hashtag on Instagram has been noted, and approved.

scarfesbar/Instagram

11. Darby's

Copy Link
3 Viaduct Gardens, Nine Elms
London SW11 7AY, UK
020 7537 3111
020 7537 3111
Visit Website

This south London Irish brasserie central focus is a glorious bar with comfortable bar stools around it. It is a space built for whiling away the hours with a martini or many; the martinis are simply excellent! Bonus, the menu is superb, so start at the oyster bar — martini and a delicious morsel — then move on to dining.

Also Featured in:

12. American Bar

Copy Link
The Savoy, Strand
London WC2R 0EZ, UK
020 7836 4343
020 7836 4343
Visit Website

The Savoy’s American Bar has had so much praise spritzed over it and awards shaken on it that it would, paradoxically, be easy to ignore on a list devoted to a classic cocktail. That would be a serious mistake: it makes its own martini bitters, and the style leans away from the parched dryness that so many favour, so if in search of a martini that has a bit more vermouth to it, this is a good place to go.

One of London’s best martinis at The Savoy Hotel’s American Bar American Bar at The Savoy [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

13. Artesian

Copy Link
1C Portland Pl, Marylebone
London W1B 1JA, UK
020 7636 1000
020 7636 1000
Visit Website

There’s room for the classic martini at The Langham’s bar, which walks a happy tightrope of measured and buzzing when full, but those in search of something different should try a two-ingredient cocktail from the current menu. Vodka or gin is combined with muscat grapes, stewed and centrifuged to extract a purple elixir that is both deeply perfumed and just tannic enough to offset the creaminess of sub-zero spirits. Not in service of tradition, but rules are there to be broken.

Two of London’s best martinis at Artesian James Hansen

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Rules

34-35 Maiden Ln, Charing Cross, London WC2E 7LB, UK
London’s best martinis include Rules Covent Garden Rules [Official Photo]

The lure and lore of Rules’ cocktail bar is intimately connected to bartender Brian Silva, who established its credos, moved on for a few years, and then returned in 2018 to continue mixing bone dry, elegant, unfussily brilliant martinis for those who knew of his craft. It remains one of the most sophisticated in town.

34-35 Maiden Ln, Charing Cross
London WC2E 7LB, UK
020 7836 5314
Visit Website

2. Dukes Bar

35 St James's Pl, St. James's, London SW1A 1NY, UK
London’s best martinis at Dukes Bar Dukes [Official Photo]

London’s history of the martini is inextricably linked to Dukes Bar — this where Ian Fleming came to drink martinis. Legendary bartender Alessandro Palazzi believes that the character of James Bond was about breaking rules — shaken not stirred, being a prime example — during a time when there were strict rules, including that martinis could only be an aperitif, and he encourages drinkers to follow suit. Therefore, as well as the experience of an excellent classic martini served table side, Palazzi also plays around with his drinks, serving a clever take on a Gibson made with caviar-infused vodka and sake.

35 St James's Pl, St. James's
London SW1A 1NY, UK
020 7491 4840
Visit Website

3. Three Sheets

510b Kingsland Rd, Dalston, London E8 4AB, UK
A martini at Three Sheets on Kingsland Road —&nbsp;somewhere to visit this weekend in London
A martini at Three Sheets on Kingsland Road
Three Sheets London/Instagram

This small, atmospheric neighbourhood bar clocked in at #29 on the 2019 50 Best Bars’ list. This is also the best place in London to get a dry gin martini, with a twist. It is pure, glorious nectar — tip: don’t go with a friend who is prone to being late, as it’s too easy to down two, fast, and be pissed before they arrive. On their official list is an excellent earth martini, earthy flavours of beetroot, but a clean finish; the French martini is joyful, served pre-made from a wine bottle!

510b Kingsland Rd, Dalston
London E8 4AB, UK
07718 648771
Visit Website

4. Every Cloud

11A Morning Ln, London E9 6ND, UK
everycloudbar/Instagram

Come for the menu copy, stay for the drinks. And, in correct martini fashion this Hackney Central bar serve a MarTINY — little martinis perfect to be sipped, to whet the appetite before the “main” cocktail. Every Cloud is open until 1.am. on Fridays and Saturdays, serving its version of an espresso martini — a Phuket Martini, which is basically an Irish coffee with sweetened condensed milk.

11A Morning Ln
London E9 6ND, UK
020 3441 9850
Visit Website

5. The Drapers Arms

44 Barnsbury St, Islington, London N1 1ER, UK
thedrapersarms/Instagram

A martini is a classic, and so is the British pub; therefore this should be a perfect combination, but is very rarely done. Owner Nick Gibson is a purist, so expect ice-cold glasses, excellent gin or vodka and a choice of dirty or a twist. This is a pub with food at its focus, hospitality as its core and a favourite amongst the restaurant industry. Drinking a martini before a roast lunch is pretty much the perfect Sunday.

44 Barnsbury St, Islington
London N1 1ER, UK
020 7619 0348
Visit Website

6. Leroy

18 Phipp St, Shoreditch, London EC2A 4NU, UK
London’s most interesting restaurants of 2018: Leroy restaurant in Shoreditch, a new Michelin star restaurant in London for 2019 Leroy [Official Photo]

On Leroy’s drink menu it list four aperitifs, one is a dry gin martini dirty or twist. Located in the creative-cum-start-up centre of town Shoreditch, this seems like a good spot to relive the 1950s ‘martini lunch’ — without the sexsim and louche-ness. Lunching at the counter is the perfect way to enjoy martini, followed by a meal – a Michelin-starred one at that.

18 Phipp St, Shoreditch
London EC2A 4NU, UK
020 7739 4443
Visit Website

7. Cora Pearl Covent Garden

30 Henrietta St, Charing Cross, London WC2E 8NA, UK

The food is superb, and the restaurant is beautiful. Who cares about a coffee or tea to finish off a meal, go for the excellent espresso martini instead.

30 Henrietta St, Charing Cross
London WC2E 8NA, UK
020 7324 7722
Visit Website

8. Tayēr + Elementary

152 Old St, London EC1V 9BW, UK
One of London’s best martinis at Tayer and Elementary Anna Sulan Masing

If there was ever a martini made for eating, for tantalising your taste buds to prep you for food, it’s Tayer and Elementary’s “one sip” martini. It is a little cup — controversial serving — of joy for those that usually go for a dirty martini, made with house vodka, martini ambrato vermouth, Una Palma fino sherry, and blue cheese with an olive, which brings a nice rounded lactic finish. It is really really good with the Tātā Eatery sando, or as a treat before the hottest tasting menu in London at the chef’s counter.

152 Old St
London EC1V 9BW, UK
Visit Website

9. Coupette

423 Bethnal Green Rd, London E2 0AN, UK
One of London’s best martinis at coupette Anna Sulan Masing

This is a cool, east London bar that sits at #23 in the 50 Best bar list. It’s fun. With a seasonal cocktail menu and good snacks — eat cheese toasties to soak up the gin — it is a good night out with friends and a solid second date spot. But it’s best on a dark, rainy Monday night, sat at the bar or cozied up in the corner, curling up with a book to slowly sip through a couple of perfect dry martinis.

423 Bethnal Green Rd
London E2 0AN, UK
020 7729 9562
Visit Website

10. Scarfes Bar

Rosewood London, 252 High Holborn, Holborn, London WC1V 7EN, UK
scarfesbar/Instagram

Named after artist Gerald Scarfe, this bar is eccentric and fun but also offers wood-panelled coziness — a hotel bar that really holds its own identity. The menu is a called the Book of Potions and is broken up into music genres, beautiful and humourous! But: set up with one of the excellent dirty martinis and enjoy the live jazz that is often on. The #MartiniMonday hashtag on Instagram has been noted, and approved.

Rosewood London, 252 High Holborn, Holborn
London WC1V 7EN, UK
020 3747 8611
Visit Website

11. Darby's

3 Viaduct Gardens, Nine Elms, London SW11 7AY, UK

This south London Irish brasserie central focus is a glorious bar with comfortable bar stools around it. It is a space built for whiling away the hours with a martini or many; the martinis are simply excellent! Bonus, the menu is superb, so start at the oyster bar — martini and a delicious morsel — then move on to dining.

3 Viaduct Gardens, Nine Elms
London SW11 7AY, UK
020 7537 3111
Visit Website

12. American Bar

The Savoy, Strand, London WC2R 0EZ, UK
One of London’s best martinis at The Savoy Hotel’s American Bar American Bar at The Savoy [Official Photo]

The Savoy’s American Bar has had so much praise spritzed over it and awards shaken on it that it would, paradoxically, be easy to ignore on a list devoted to a classic cocktail. That would be a serious mistake: it makes its own martini bitters, and the style leans away from the parched dryness that so many favour, so if in search of a martini that has a bit more vermouth to it, this is a good place to go.

The Savoy, Strand
London WC2R 0EZ, UK
020 7836 4343
Visit Website

13. Artesian

1C Portland Pl, Marylebone, London W1B 1JA, UK
Two of London’s best martinis at Artesian James Hansen

There’s room for the classic martini at The Langham’s bar, which walks a happy tightrope of measured and buzzing when full, but those in search of something different should try a two-ingredient cocktail from the current menu. Vodka or gin is combined with muscat grapes, stewed and centrifuged to extract a purple elixir that is both deeply perfumed and just tannic enough to offset the creaminess of sub-zero spirits. Not in service of tradition, but rules are there to be broken.

1C Portland Pl, Marylebone
London W1B 1JA, UK
020 7636 1000
Visit Website

Related Maps