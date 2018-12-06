One of the city’s finest pies got harder to secure after the closure of the Lyle’s bakery sibling, Flor, but that doesn’t take away from the pleasure of enjoying one at the counter in Shoreditch, or at the end of a lunch or dinner. A truly beefy mincemeat, with a thick yet crackly rough puff, it’s accessorised with thick cream. For vegetarians, the quincemeat is a winning alternative.