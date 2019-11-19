 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A flat white coffee with a rosetta latte art design, being held by the barista who poured it.
Pouring at Rosslyn’s new cafe on London Wall, near Moorgate.
Michaël Protin

The Best New Coffee Shops in London

Cafes with a different kind of buzz

by James Hansen
Pouring at Rosslyn’s new cafe on London Wall, near Moorgate.
| Michaël Protin
by James Hansen

London’s best coffee shops line up 17-strong, pulling espressos, pouring flat whites, and brewing pour overs to compete with cities across the world. London’s best new coffee shops do ... Pretty much the same, while illustrating particularly contemporary trends: quality coffee’s growing visibility in atypical spaces; a move away from lazy attitudes towards certain growing regions; the power of regional success to offer opportunities in the centre of town.

Accordingly, this speciality cafe and coffee heatmap will not be siloed away from London’s essentials: the two guides will interact, because sometimes the new and now is also the very best, and sometimes, it’s not. Happy coffee drinking, folks.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Busi

42 - 48 Great Portland St, Fitzrovia
London W1W 7NB, UK
Busi is a lot. Busi is purple and turquoise and dayglo and lurid. Busi is Instagram. Busi is flowers. Busi is two-tone rose lattes and bubble teas. Busi is ... Serving one of the most exciting coffee menus in the city. It’s a trip, and with Copenhagen’s April — rarely, if never seen in London — anchoring the coffees alongside a filter menu with three geshas from Ninety Plus, renowned for its rare, expressive roasts, a genuinely boutique edition to London’s scene. And it actually delivers on its promise.

2. Saint Nine Coffee

67 Southwark St
London SE1 0HX, UK
07444 055830
07444 055830

A dinky space defined by a huge, striking, wraparound mural from Gabe Sapienza, Saint Nine Coffee has made a strong start to life in Southwark with coffees from Assembly and Roundhill currently propping up the bar. The offering is admirably minimalist — no food in sight bar some cookies — and that focus comes out in the drinks.

3. Good as Gold

209 Mantle Rd
London SE4 2EW, UK
Beginning life as a pop-up at Sharps — a barber in Fitzrovia that is also an unlikely incubator for many of the London coffee scene’s talents — Good as Gold has now taken root in Brockley with a rotating cast of roasters. London mainstay Caravan is often the anchor, with filters coming from the likes of Amsterdam’s Fried Hats — identifiable by their pop art glass jar packaging — and Obadiah, from Edinburgh, and up-and-coming London roaster specialising in microlots, Plot.

4. Bon

43 Lordship Ln
London SE22 8EW, UK
The latest opening from Brockley institution Brown’s is this very small takeaway cafe in East Dulwich, designed to act as a prelude to the cafe’s expansion into baking all of its own breads and pastries. Currently they come from Little Bread Pedlar, while coffee continues to flow from Square Mile, the cafe’s longstanding source of top quality beans.

5. Nostos Coffee

10a Battersea Park Rd, Nine Elms
London SW8 4FF, UK
Edison Shehu’s debut cafe in Battersea is a quick spin through Battersea Park from fellow neighbourhood hit Kapihan, and his approach to coffee is aptly focussed on rotation. Currently, Kiss the Hippo and Oxford’s Ue are in the hoppers, while very online coffee fans will be pleased to find “Monsieur Claude” — an Ethiopian coffee named for Roundhill Roastery’s Oli Bradshaw’s cat — on filter.

6. WatchHouse Bishopsgate

100 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 1GT, UK
020 3988 0185
020 3988 0185
The latest addition to this burgeoning coffee-as-lifestyle-brand packs some serious gear for the espresso heads — a Slayer machine for fine-tuning shots and something called an Ubermilk that steams of its own accord — into a space that, definitely pre-pandemic and increasingly as the world emerges, would otherwise be given over to high-volume homogeneity.

7. Rosslyn Coffee London Wall

118 London Wall
London EC2Y 5JA, UK
One of the buzziest of the buzzy, Rosslyn’s new cafe on London Wall follows up all the things that make its Queen Victoria Street hub one of the best coffee shops in the city. High quality at high volume, an “off menu” selection of freezer coffees, and engaged service at the earliest hours. Keep a close eye on the phone box outside, too.

8. Well Grounded Brew Bar @ Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL

22 Gordon St
London WC1H 0QB, UK
020 7679 2000
020 7679 2000
A social enterprise training people who face barriers to employment in speciality coffee, this space at UCL’s architecture building is Well Grounded’s first permanent cafe operation. With five filter coffee methods on offer, quality beans from Caravan, and batch brew starting at £1.30 a cup, it’s a cafe that focusses on excellence while firmly in tune with the ethos that brought it to life.

