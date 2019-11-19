Share All sharing options for: The Best New Coffee Shops in London

Share All sharing options for: The Best New Coffee Shops in London

London’s best coffee shops line up 17-strong, pulling espressos, pouring flat whites, and brewing pour overs to compete with cities across the world. London’s best new coffee shops do ... Pretty much the same, while illustrating particularly contemporary trends: quality coffee’s growing visibility in atypical spaces; a move away from lazy attitudes towards certain growing regions; the power of regional success to offer opportunities in the centre of town.

Accordingly, this speciality cafe and coffee heatmap will not be siloed away from London’s essentials: the two guides will interact, because sometimes the new and now is also the very best, and sometimes, it’s not. Happy coffee drinking, folks.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.