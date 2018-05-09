10 Phenomenal Places to Eat Offal in London

If humans must insist on killing animals to eat, it seems only sensible they also respect all of the beast’s edible components. While nose-to-tail dining isn’t a trend, the age-old cooking discipline has seen exponential growth in popularity in recent years, as so many chefs and restaurateurs strive to cut down on unnecessary food waste and champion sustainability. Some of the tastiest cuts are, in fact, those which sound the least attractive on paper (cheeks, sweetbreads, hearts). From quintessentially British canteens to Chinese hot pot and American barbecue — here are 11 of the best restaurants in London to eat offal.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.