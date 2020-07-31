 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat Outside in London When It’s Raining

The Best Korean Restaurants in New Malden

Where to Find the Best Scorched Rice in London

Guests sit at tables in Borough Market this week as London restaurants and pubs reopened for outdoor dining after four months of lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus
Outdoor dining in Borough Market
Ejatu Shaw/for Eater London

Where to Eat Outside in London

Udon in the City, roti on an industrial estate, small plates on the canal, sandwiches in Bloomsbury, and more — many with heaters

by Adam Coghlan and James Hansen Updated
View as Map
Outdoor dining in Borough Market
| Ejatu Shaw/for Eater London
by Adam Coghlan and James Hansen Updated

Here’s a pick of some of the best restaurants in London where it’s possible to feel the breeze — many with heaters.

Here’s a complimentary guide to where to eat outside in London when it’s raining.

(Restaurants marked with an (H) have heaters.)

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Da Moreno Pizzeria

Copy Link
190 Northfield Ave
London W13 9SJ, UK
020 8579 8905
020 8579 8905
Visit Website

Ealing institution Santa Maria has moved out of its St. Mary’s Road home, and with it left behind its two outdoor tables. So now Northfield Avenue competitor Da Moreno takes up the mantle, with outdoor tables ready to groan with expertly prepared Neapolitan style pies.

Also Featured in:

2. Riding Wine Co

Copy Link
21 Dickens Yard, Ealing
London W5 2TD, UK
020 8840 1189
020 8840 1189
Visit Website

Leaning into the “substantial meal” clause as an opportunity to develop its hot food offering, a fine list of majority-central European natural wines, plenty of outdoor space and a ready supply of heaters makes this Ealing spot worth a visit. (H)

Also Featured in:

3. The Black Dog Beer House

Copy Link
17 Albany Rd
Brentford TW8 0NF, UK
020 8568 5688
020 8568 5688
Visit Website

A covetable back garden with picnic tables and an outstanding array of cask and keg beers is joined by some top Sunday roasts and sunny drinking food at this Brentford pub, including a smoked aubergine flatbread, loaded fries, and an extremely serious menu of conservas from Spain and Portugal ready to fork on to toast.

Also Featured in:

4. Hereford Road Restaurant

Copy Link
3 Hereford Rd, Bayswater
London W2 4AB, UK
020 7727 1144
020 7727 1144
Visit Website

Tom Pemberton’s menu in Notting Hill is so marked by his time as head chef at St. John Bread and Wine that it’s practically an homage: the playful “crumbs” on a smoked cod’s roe and little gem dish; the curtness of devilled lamb’s kidneys and mash. With a small, heated terrace, it’s a fine choice for west Londoners in search of the Modern British grail. (H)

Also Featured in:

5. Scott's

Copy Link
20 Mount St, Mayfair
London W1K 2HE, UK
020 7495 7309
020 7495 7309
Visit Website

Scott’s is a London restaurant that holds fast against its glamour and quality fading, with its terrace still one of the most coveted reservations in the city and its seafood cookery still some of the most outstanding. (H)

Also Featured in:

6. Red Lion and Sun

Copy Link
Red Lion and Sun, 25 North Rd, Highgate
London N6 4BE, UK

This Highgate limpet urges diners to “dress appropriately” despite its heated front garden, so layer up. Look to one of the best Sunday roasts in the city on the appropriate day, and elsewhere Basque baked crab is a serious proposition for a substantial meal. (H)

Also Featured in:

7. Honey & Co.

Copy Link
25 Warren St
London W1T 5LZ, UK
020 7388 6175
020 7388 6175
Visit Website

Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer’s original restaurant, the charming Honey & Co. in Fitzrovia, has been fitted with a sizeable covered terrace, which feels suitable for the still-excellent range of Middle Eastern dishes, like grilled aubergine, egg, tahina, and pita at breakfast or slow-cooked lamb shoulder shawarma and prawns baked in a spiced tomato and pepper matbucha sauce with cracked wheat.

Also Featured in:

8. A. Wong

Copy Link
70 Wilton Rd, Pimlico
London SW1V 1DE, UK
020 7828 8931
020 7828 8931
Visit Website

Whether for matchless dim sum, an elaborate tasting menu, or a few dishes taken from around all of China’s regions, A. Wong remains one of the top restaurants in London, and its heated outdoor terrace would be a fine place to find out why. (H)

Also Featured in:

9. Kaffeine

Copy Link
66 Great Titchfield St, Fitzrovia
London W1W 7QJ, UK
020 7580 6755
020 7580 6755
Visit Website

Peter Dore-Smith’s Fitzrovia institution shares something intangible with the rest of London’s best cafes — in acquiring reach and regard beyond their local area, they have not lost their importance to those closest to them. With newly secured outdoor tables on the street, this is the perfect place for just a peerless espresso, some of the best banana bread in London, or a full Aussie brunch.

Also Featured in:

10. Quo Vadis

Copy Link
26-29 Dean St, West End
London W1D 3LL, UK
020 7437 9585
020 7437 9585
Visit Website

Chef Jeremy Lee’s seasonal British and Mediterranean menus — spanning pies, salads, and old-fashioned puddings — are the reason to visit this classic Soho restaurant. A handful of outside tables on Dean Street are the way to go. (H)

Also Featured in:

11. Wong Kei

Copy Link
41-43 Wardour St, West End
London W1D 6PY, UK
020 7437 8408
020 7437 8408
Visit Website

Make the most of Chinatown’s new outdoor dining permissions with a bowl of wonton noodle soup, some classic Cantonese roast meats, or beef brisket and rice vermicelli in soup. Be sure to add a generous amount of its status-iconic chilli oil to whatever it is you order.

Also Featured in:

12. Café Deco

Copy Link
43 Store St, Bloomsbury
London WC1E 7DB, UK
020 8091 2108
020 8091 2108
Visit Website

In a most unpredictable year, it was striking that Anna Tobias’ debut restaurant — in partnership with the 40 Maltby Street team — was unilaterally predicted to be a hit. And so it has been, with this Bloomsbury restaurant’s gorgeous pastel tiles first positively trampled by diners hungry for friable pissaladière whose sticky onions dissolve like vapour and wry, flawless sandwiches, before they gave way to one of the most accomplished restaurant debuts for some time.

Also Featured in:

13. Master Wei Xi'An

Copy Link
13 Cosmo Pl, Holborn
London WC1N 3AP, UK
020 7209 6888
020 7209 6888
Visit Website

Guirong Wei’s Qishan-style hand-pulled noodles are an elite cold weather food, a crimson slurp of sour, hot soup with a mottling of chilli oil clinging to its surface. It almost makes the heaters at her Bloomsbury restaurant unnecessary — almost, but they’ll ensure that the only cold skin on show is the liang pi noodles. (H)

Also Featured in:

14. Big Jo

Copy Link
318-326 Hornsey Rd, Finsbury Park
London N7 7HE, UK
020 3915 6760
020 3915 6760
Visit Website

Big Jo takes the sleek European sensibilities of its siblings Westerns Laundry, Jolene, and Primeur and adds a nostalgic bent, with pizza by the slice, iced buns, and ‘99-esque vanilla soft serve sitting alongside leeks with terracotta romesco or ricotta and herbs. Outdoor tables and parasols abound.

Also Featured in:

15. Chishuru

Copy Link
Unit 9 Market Row, Coldharbour Ln, Brixton
London SW9 8LB, UK
07960 002150
07960 002150
Visit Website

Adejoké Bakare’s Chishuru is at the centre of its street on Market Row in Brixton, so the outdoor tables, while unheated, are rarely drafty. Her faultless hospitality delivers dishes like chicken gizzards with citrus, chilli, and plantain; bavette steak with yaji; and goat ayamase with a prickly green sauce. One of the most outstanding openings of 2020.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Caribe'

Copy Link
49 Brixton Station Road Pop, Brixton
London SW9 8PQ, UK
Visit Website

Keshia Sakarah’s Brixton spot offers a range of island cooking rooted in her second-generation perspective: small plates of saltfish accra, fried chicken with molasses, or doubles; a trio of roti; and either curry goat or curry chicken with rice and peas.

Also Featured in:

17. Catalyst

Copy Link
48 Grays Inn Rd, Chancery Ln, Holborn
London WC1X 8LT, UK
Visit Website

The heated exterior at Catalyst doesn’t have tables, but it’s a fine place to linger while eating one of Vasilis Chamam and Alex Kikas’ outstanding sandwiches, whether it be the halloumi katsu or a chicken bun with their VTEC coffee sriracha. (H)

Also Featured in:

18. Fish, Wings and Tings Brixton

Copy Link
3, Granville Arcade, Brixton Village, Coldharbour Ln, Coldharbour
London SW9 8PR, UK
020 7737 4888
020 7737 4888
Visit Website

Fish, Wings and Ting is one of the only “Trini” dining restaurants not just in London, but in the entire country that is highlighting the region’s Indian heritage. Kaleidoscopic plates including chicken or fish with mango chutney and spicy purple slaw are a must. For those wanting to get hands-on, get all the aforementioned inside sumptuous homemade roti bread.

19. Quality Wines

Copy Link
88 Farringdon Rd
London EC1R 3EA, UK
020 3602 8115
020 3602 8115
Visit Website

Nick Bramham’s kitchen is doing its best impression of a Mediterranean enclave on the Farringdon Road, bringing the likes of white port and tonic; gildas; veal Milanese; stewed green beans with feta and oregano; and those peerless cannoli to a lovely outdoor terrace.

Also Featured in:

20. Moro

Copy Link
34-36 Exmouth Market, Farringdon
London EC1R 4QE, UK
020 7833 8336
020 7833 8336
Visit Website

Roast pork belly with quince alioli; scallops with fino sherry butter; and pumpkin manti with chilli butter and crispy sage adorn the menu at Sam and Sam Clark’s Clerkenwell paean to Moorish cooking. With heaters outside, a scoop of the Malaga raisin ice cream with Pedro Ximenez drizzled atop should be obligatory. (H)

Also Featured in:

21. Llewelyn's

Copy Link
293-295 Railton Rd, Herne Hill
London SE24 0JP, UK
020 7733 6676
020 7733 6676
Visit Website

This Herne Hill restaurant has long had one of London’s most photogenic dining terraces, and with some heating it’s a prime candidate for both sunny evenings and cooler nights. (H)

Also Featured in:

22. Koya City

Copy Link
10-12 Bloomberg Arcade
London EC4N 8AR, UK
Visit Website

Soho’s charming and outstanding udon noodle specialist is back — with newly arranged outdoor seating and heating in the Bloomberg Arcade. Chef Shuko Oda’s reoepening menu features a reduced menu of udon dishes, plus pork tonkatsu, chicken kara-age and pickles, as well as salads and tempura dishes with ingredients from Namayasai farm, and an expanded donburi selection. (H)

Also Featured in:

23. Mei Mei

Copy Link
Mei Mei, Unit 52 Rochester Walk
London SE1 9AF, UK
Visit Website

Chef Elizabeth Haigh’s Mei Mei, the Borough Market counter influenced by Singaporean kopi tiam culture, will open for a brunch feast menu and evening dinner — the latter featuring pre-order-ready Singapore chilli crab — Thursday through Saturday. All seats must be booked online. (H)

Also Featured in:

24. Flor

Copy Link
1 Bedale St
London SE1 9AL, UK
Visit Website

Outstanding pizza slingers ASAP have left the building, but outdoor seating continues for superb pastries and Pam Yung’s eclectic approach to modern London cooking. (H)

Also Featured in:

25. Tasty Jerk

Copy Link
88 Whitehorse Ln, South Norwood
London SE25 6RQ, UK
020 8653 3222
020 8653 3222
Visit Website

Possibly London’s best Jamaican jerk shop. On the edge of Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park and with a smoky aroma detectable from many hundred metres, this stark room is dedicated to one thing: immaculately, judiciously seasoned protein grilled without remorse. The age of these oil drums and the time-honoured expertise of Murphy Lawrence and his team turn out jerked pork belly, chicken, goat, and even lobster, that is penetrated with smoke, and lifted by all spice, Scotch bonnet, and salt. Tasty Jerk is a heady, intoxicating, and remarkably good value eating experience.

Also Featured in:

26. Trangallán

Copy Link
61 Newington Green, Mildmay Ward
London N16 9PX, UK
020 7359 4988
020 7359 4988
Visit Website

A comparatively unheralded but excellent Spanish restaurant, Trangallan spills out onto a spacious public space, just off Newington Green in north London. Some classics — like, when it appears, a fine tortilla — are executed with aplomb, but its with the modern preparation of Spanish ingredients that the kitchen likes to flex. Cod with hispi cabbage and Iberian pork, for example, or rare grilled beef with anchovy emulsion.

Also Featured in:

27. Towpath Café

Copy Link
42 De Beauvoir Cres, De Beauvoir Town
London N1 5SB, UK
Visit Website

Towpath is excellent and serves deceptively simple, nourishing plates — likely heavy on Marinda tomatoes, pastel-leaved radicchio, and lentils enlivened by spoonfuls of mustard and buoyant handfuls of herbs. Go to Towpath.

Also Featured in:

28. The Clarence Tavern

Copy Link
102 Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington
London N16 0LA, UK
020 8712 1188
020 8712 1188
Visit Website

Quality, sustaining food with good ingredients at this still relatively young Stoke Newington pub, with terrace and garden space for those wishing to brave the elements. Pies, like one filled with ox cheek, brown ale, and bone marrow, are recommended. (H)

Also Featured in:

29. 40 Maltby Street

Copy Link
40 Maltby St
London SE1 3PA, UK
020 8076 9517
020 8076 9517
Visit Website

Steve Williams and Raef Hodgson’s peerless Bermondsey wine bar has moved out of its traiteur and sandwich shop phase to reopen outdoors for a selection of snacks, which can be ordered with drinks and enjoyed on one of three tables on the terrace out front. Recently that menu included cauliflower croquettes; smoked cod’s roe and radishes; green beans, tomato, and saffron; chicken and bacon terrine; bread; and sorbet. Takeaway lunches do continue, offering some of London’s best sandwiches.

Also Featured in:

30. Horizon Foods

Copy Link
Unit 8, 14 Bull Ln
London N18 1SX, UK
020 8807 3820
020 8807 3820
Visit Website

A wholesaler of Trinidadian dhal puri roti, buss up shut, and pholouri balls, Horizon opens to the public on Thursday to Saturdays between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop in for some doubles, the deeply savoury and moreish Trinidadian breakfast food, comprised of fried bara and chickpea curry.

31. Bleecker Spitalfields

Copy Link
B, Old Spitalfields Market, Lamb St, Spitalfields
London E1 6EA, UK
020 7998 8650
020 7998 8650
Visit Website

London’s favourite beef burger restaurant is back open in Spitalfields. If beef isn’t the thing, then try the all-new vegetarian burger made with chef Neil Rankin’s vegan, fermented vegetable “symplicity” patty, American cheese, onion, iceberg, and burger sauce. Head to the outdoor tables for groups of six.

Also Featured in:

32. SMOKESTAK | london barbecue

Copy Link
35 Sclater St, Shoreditch
London E1 6LB, UK
07566 731537
07566 731537
Visit Website

David Carter’s barbecue restaurant continues to stand strong in Shoreditch, putting out conscientiously smoked meats by the 100 grams alongside its now overly Instagrammed brisket buns with red chilli. In wintry climes, the baked potato is a must-order. (H)

Also Featured in:

33. Bake Street

Copy Link
58 Evering Rd, Clapton
London N16 7SR, UK
020 7683 7177
020 7683 7177
Visit Website

This Stoke Newington cafe has returned on all cylinders, bringing out some 2020 hits — particularly exemplary tacos — alongside some new contenders — the same exemplary tacos filled with Korean barbecue short rib in homage to Roy Choi’s famous Los Angeles food truck. Open for outdoor dining Thursday — Sunday, with the kitchen going from around 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Also Featured in:

34. Brat @ Climpson's Arch

Copy Link
374 Helmsley Pl, Hackney
London E8 3SB, UK
Visit Website

Tomos Parry has moved his Basque-inspired restaurant into Climpson’s Arch for the summer, where lovesick fans can enjoy the famous grilled turbot and smoked potatoes the way nature intended — with a cold drink in hand and the sun on their backs. There are also dishes more geared towards the communality of outdoor eating, including a hefty cast iron pot of chicken rice and grilled mussels with nubs of the restaurant’s own chorizo. (H)

Also Featured in:

35. Bright

Copy Link
1 Westgate St, Hackney
London E8 3RL, UK
020 3095 9407
020 3095 9407
Visit Website

London Fields’ first-class restaurant and wine bar returns with an expanded number of tables outside, which are kept for walk-ins only. Chefs Will Gleave and Pepe Belvedere are offering a “bar menu” for those guests, which in summer included the likes of a pizza fritta, pork sandwich, grilled sweetcorn, and grilled sardines, plus strawberries, smoked chilli, and salt for dessert.

Also Featured in:

36. OMBRA

Copy Link
1 Vyner St
London E2 9DG, UK
020 8981 5150
020 8981 5150
Visit Website

Canalside Ombra showed great dexterity under lockdown with its fresh pasta kits and grocery offer, and it’s doing the same upon reopening, with heated terrace seating and unheated terrace seating, depending on how hardy a party is feeling. (H)

Also Featured in:

37. 805 Old Kent Rd

Copy Link
805 Old Kent Rd
London SE15 1NX, UK

805 is an institution on Old Kent Road, with electric suya, and a range of dishes rooted in either jollof rice, stews pounded out of egusi, ewedu, and ogbono, or palm nut soups. (H)

38. Alhaji SUYA (Greenwich)

Copy Link
Uint 15 Angerstein Business Park, 12 Horn Ln, Charlton
London SE10 0RT, UK
07459 739273
07459 739273
Visit Website

Alhaji Suya Peckham is back, but it’s still operating out of an industrial park in Greenwich. Order 30 minutes ahead of time for the superb chicken, lamb, beef and tozo — a meltingly fatty beef cut — suya, electric with Abdullahi Maikano’s own yaji; a fierce, invigorating blend. He’s serving kilishi here too: a type of jerky originating in Hausaland, it’s made with strips of flattened meat spread with more yaji, ground onions and peanuts. A highly savoury, invigoratingly spicy snack. Open for delivery or takeaway. 

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Da Moreno Pizzeria

190 Northfield Ave, London W13 9SJ, UK

Ealing institution Santa Maria has moved out of its St. Mary’s Road home, and with it left behind its two outdoor tables. So now Northfield Avenue competitor Da Moreno takes up the mantle, with outdoor tables ready to groan with expertly prepared Neapolitan style pies.

190 Northfield Ave
London W13 9SJ, UK
020 8579 8905
Visit Website

2. Riding Wine Co

21 Dickens Yard, Ealing, London W5 2TD, UK

Leaning into the “substantial meal” clause as an opportunity to develop its hot food offering, a fine list of majority-central European natural wines, plenty of outdoor space and a ready supply of heaters makes this Ealing spot worth a visit. (H)

21 Dickens Yard, Ealing
London W5 2TD, UK
020 8840 1189
Visit Website

3. The Black Dog Beer House

17 Albany Rd, Brentford TW8 0NF, UK

A covetable back garden with picnic tables and an outstanding array of cask and keg beers is joined by some top Sunday roasts and sunny drinking food at this Brentford pub, including a smoked aubergine flatbread, loaded fries, and an extremely serious menu of conservas from Spain and Portugal ready to fork on to toast.

17 Albany Rd
Brentford TW8 0NF, UK
020 8568 5688
Visit Website

4. Hereford Road Restaurant

3 Hereford Rd, Bayswater, London W2 4AB, UK

Tom Pemberton’s menu in Notting Hill is so marked by his time as head chef at St. John Bread and Wine that it’s practically an homage: the playful “crumbs” on a smoked cod’s roe and little gem dish; the curtness of devilled lamb’s kidneys and mash. With a small, heated terrace, it’s a fine choice for west Londoners in search of the Modern British grail. (H)

3 Hereford Rd, Bayswater
London W2 4AB, UK
020 7727 1144
Visit Website

5. Scott's

20 Mount St, Mayfair, London W1K 2HE, UK

Scott’s is a London restaurant that holds fast against its glamour and quality fading, with its terrace still one of the most coveted reservations in the city and its seafood cookery still some of the most outstanding. (H)

20 Mount St, Mayfair
London W1K 2HE, UK
020 7495 7309
Visit Website

6. Red Lion and Sun

Red Lion and Sun, 25 North Rd, Highgate, London N6 4BE, UK

This Highgate limpet urges diners to “dress appropriately” despite its heated front garden, so layer up. Look to one of the best Sunday roasts in the city on the appropriate day, and elsewhere Basque baked crab is a serious proposition for a substantial meal. (H)

Red Lion and Sun, 25 North Rd, Highgate
London N6 4BE, UK

7. Honey & Co.

25 Warren St, London W1T 5LZ, UK

Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer’s original restaurant, the charming Honey & Co. in Fitzrovia, has been fitted with a sizeable covered terrace, which feels suitable for the still-excellent range of Middle Eastern dishes, like grilled aubergine, egg, tahina, and pita at breakfast or slow-cooked lamb shoulder shawarma and prawns baked in a spiced tomato and pepper matbucha sauce with cracked wheat.

25 Warren St
London W1T 5LZ, UK
020 7388 6175
Visit Website

8. A. Wong

70 Wilton Rd, Pimlico, London SW1V 1DE, UK

Whether for matchless dim sum, an elaborate tasting menu, or a few dishes taken from around all of China’s regions, A. Wong remains one of the top restaurants in London, and its heated outdoor terrace would be a fine place to find out why. (H)

70 Wilton Rd, Pimlico
London SW1V 1DE, UK
020 7828 8931
Visit Website

9. Kaffeine

66 Great Titchfield St, Fitzrovia, London W1W 7QJ, UK

Peter Dore-Smith’s Fitzrovia institution shares something intangible with the rest of London’s best cafes — in acquiring reach and regard beyond their local area, they have not lost their importance to those closest to them. With newly secured outdoor tables on the street, this is the perfect place for just a peerless espresso, some of the best banana bread in London, or a full Aussie brunch.

66 Great Titchfield St, Fitzrovia
London W1W 7QJ, UK
020 7580 6755
Visit Website

10. Quo Vadis

26-29 Dean St, West End, London W1D 3LL, UK

Chef Jeremy Lee’s seasonal British and Mediterranean menus — spanning pies, salads, and old-fashioned puddings — are the reason to visit this classic Soho restaurant. A handful of outside tables on Dean Street are the way to go. (H)

26-29 Dean St, West End
London W1D 3LL, UK
020 7437 9585
Visit Website

11. Wong Kei

41-43 Wardour St, West End, London W1D 6PY, UK

Make the most of Chinatown’s new outdoor dining permissions with a bowl of wonton noodle soup, some classic Cantonese roast meats, or beef brisket and rice vermicelli in soup. Be sure to add a generous amount of its status-iconic chilli oil to whatever it is you order.

41-43 Wardour St, West End
London W1D 6PY, UK
020 7437 8408
Visit Website

12. Café Deco

43 Store St, Bloomsbury, London WC1E 7DB, UK

In a most unpredictable year, it was striking that Anna Tobias’ debut restaurant — in partnership with the 40 Maltby Street team — was unilaterally predicted to be a hit. And so it has been, with this Bloomsbury restaurant’s gorgeous pastel tiles first positively trampled by diners hungry for friable pissaladière whose sticky onions dissolve like vapour and wry, flawless sandwiches, before they gave way to one of the most accomplished restaurant debuts for some time.

43 Store St, Bloomsbury
London WC1E 7DB, UK
020 8091 2108
Visit Website

13. Master Wei Xi'An

13 Cosmo Pl, Holborn, London WC1N 3AP, UK

Guirong Wei’s Qishan-style hand-pulled noodles are an elite cold weather food, a crimson slurp of sour, hot soup with a mottling of chilli oil clinging to its surface. It almost makes the heaters at her Bloomsbury restaurant unnecessary — almost, but they’ll ensure that the only cold skin on show is the liang pi noodles. (H)

13 Cosmo Pl, Holborn
London WC1N 3AP, UK
020 7209 6888
Visit Website

14. Big Jo

318-326 Hornsey Rd, Finsbury Park, London N7 7HE, UK

Big Jo takes the sleek European sensibilities of its siblings Westerns Laundry, Jolene, and Primeur and adds a nostalgic bent, with pizza by the slice, iced buns, and ‘99-esque vanilla soft serve sitting alongside leeks with terracotta romesco or ricotta and herbs. Outdoor tables and parasols abound.

318-326 Hornsey Rd, Finsbury Park
London N7 7HE, UK
020 3915 6760
Visit Website

15. Chishuru

Unit 9 Market Row, Coldharbour Ln, Brixton, London SW9 8LB, UK

Adejoké Bakare’s Chishuru is at the centre of its street on Market Row in Brixton, so the outdoor tables, while unheated, are rarely drafty. Her faultless hospitality delivers dishes like chicken gizzards with citrus, chilli, and plantain; bavette steak with yaji; and goat ayamase with a prickly green sauce. One of the most outstanding openings of 2020.

Unit 9 Market Row, Coldharbour Ln, Brixton
London SW9 8LB, UK
07960 002150
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Caribe'

49 Brixton Station Road Pop, Brixton, London SW9 8PQ, UK

Keshia Sakarah’s Brixton spot offers a range of island cooking rooted in her second-generation perspective: small plates of saltfish accra, fried chicken with molasses, or doubles; a trio of roti; and either curry goat or curry chicken with rice and peas.

49 Brixton Station Road Pop, Brixton
London SW9 8PQ, UK
Visit Website

17. Catalyst

48 Grays Inn Rd, Chancery Ln, Holborn, London WC1X 8LT, UK

The heated exterior at Catalyst doesn’t have tables, but it’s a fine place to linger while eating one of Vasilis Chamam and Alex Kikas’ outstanding sandwiches, whether it be the halloumi katsu or a chicken bun with their VTEC coffee sriracha. (H)

48 Grays Inn Rd, Chancery Ln, Holborn
London WC1X 8LT, UK
Visit Website

18. Fish, Wings and Tings Brixton

3, Granville Arcade, Brixton Village, Coldharbour Ln, Coldharbour, London SW9 8PR, UK

Fish, Wings and Ting is one of the only “Trini” dining restaurants not just in London, but in the entire country that is highlighting the region’s Indian heritage. Kaleidoscopic plates including chicken or fish with mango chutney and spicy purple slaw are a must. For those wanting to get hands-on, get all the aforementioned inside sumptuous homemade roti bread.

3, Granville Arcade, Brixton Village, Coldharbour Ln, Coldharbour
London SW9 8PR, UK
020 7737 4888
Visit Website

19. Quality Wines

88 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3EA, UK

Nick Bramham’s kitchen is doing its best impression of a Mediterranean enclave on the Farringdon Road, bringing the likes of white port and tonic; gildas; veal Milanese; stewed green beans with feta and oregano; and those peerless cannoli to a lovely outdoor terrace.

88 Farringdon Rd
London EC1R 3EA, UK
020 3602 8115
Visit Website

20. Moro

34-36 Exmouth Market, Farringdon, London EC1R 4QE, UK

Roast pork belly with quince alioli; scallops with fino sherry butter; and pumpkin manti with chilli butter and crispy sage adorn the menu at Sam and Sam Clark’s Clerkenwell paean to Moorish cooking. With heaters outside, a scoop of the Malaga raisin ice cream with Pedro Ximenez drizzled atop should be obligatory. (H)

34-36 Exmouth Market, Farringdon
London EC1R 4QE, UK
020 7833 8336
Visit Website

21. Llewelyn's

293-295 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, London SE24 0JP, UK

This Herne Hill restaurant has long had one of London’s most photogenic dining terraces, and with some heating it’s a prime candidate for both sunny evenings and cooler nights. (H)

293-295 Railton Rd, Herne Hill
London SE24 0JP, UK
020 7733 6676
Visit Website

22. Koya City

10-12 Bloomberg Arcade, London EC4N 8AR, UK

Soho’s charming and outstanding udon noodle specialist is back — with newly arranged outdoor seating and heating in the Bloomberg Arcade. Chef Shuko Oda’s reoepening menu features a reduced menu of udon dishes, plus pork tonkatsu, chicken kara-age and pickles, as well as salads and tempura dishes with ingredients from Namayasai farm, and an expanded donburi selection. (H)

10-12 Bloomberg Arcade
London EC4N 8AR, UK
Visit Website

23. Mei Mei

Mei Mei, Unit 52 Rochester Walk, London SE1 9AF, UK

Chef Elizabeth Haigh’s Mei Mei, the Borough Market counter influenced by Singaporean kopi tiam culture, will open for a brunch feast menu and evening dinner — the latter featuring pre-order-ready Singapore chilli crab — Thursday through Saturday. All seats must be booked online. (H)

Mei Mei, Unit 52 Rochester Walk
London SE1 9AF, UK
Visit Website

24. Flor

1 Bedale St, London SE1 9AL, UK

Outstanding pizza slingers ASAP have left the building, but outdoor seating continues for superb pastries and Pam Yung’s eclectic approach to modern London cooking. (H)

1 Bedale St
London SE1 9AL, UK
Visit Website

25. Tasty Jerk

88 Whitehorse Ln, South Norwood, London SE25 6RQ, UK

Possibly London’s best Jamaican jerk shop. On the edge of Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park and with a smoky aroma detectable from many hundred metres, this stark room is dedicated to one thing: immaculately, judiciously seasoned protein grilled without remorse. The age of these oil drums and the time-honoured expertise of Murphy Lawrence and his team turn out jerked pork belly, chicken, goat, and even lobster, that is penetrated with smoke, and lifted by all spice, Scotch bonnet, and salt. Tasty Jerk is a heady, intoxicating, and remarkably good value eating experience.

88 Whitehorse Ln, South Norwood
London SE25 6RQ, UK
020 8653 3222
Visit Website

26. Trangallán

61 Newington Green, Mildmay Ward, London N16 9PX, UK

A comparatively unheralded but excellent Spanish restaurant, Trangallan spills out onto a spacious public space, just off Newington Green in north London. Some classics — like, when it appears, a fine tortilla — are executed with aplomb, but its with the modern preparation of Spanish ingredients that the kitchen likes to flex. Cod with hispi cabbage and Iberian pork, for example, or rare grilled beef with anchovy emulsion.

61 Newington Green, Mildmay Ward
London N16 9PX, UK
020 7359 4988
Visit Website

27. Towpath Café

42 De Beauvoir Cres, De Beauvoir Town, London N1 5SB, UK

Towpath is excellent and serves deceptively simple, nourishing plates — likely heavy on Marinda tomatoes, pastel-leaved radicchio, and lentils enlivened by spoonfuls of mustard and buoyant handfuls of herbs. Go to Towpath.

42 De Beauvoir Cres, De Beauvoir Town
London N1 5SB, UK
Visit Website

28. The Clarence Tavern

102 Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington, London N16 0LA, UK

Quality, sustaining food with good ingredients at this still relatively young Stoke Newington pub, with terrace and garden space for those wishing to brave the elements. Pies, like one filled with ox cheek, brown ale, and bone marrow, are recommended. (H)

102 Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington
London N16 0LA, UK
020 8712 1188
Visit Website

29. 40 Maltby Street

40 Maltby St, London SE1 3PA, UK

Steve Williams and Raef Hodgson’s peerless Bermondsey wine bar has moved out of its traiteur and sandwich shop phase to reopen outdoors for a selection of snacks, which can be ordered with drinks and enjoyed on one of three tables on the terrace out front. Recently that menu included cauliflower croquettes; smoked cod’s roe and radishes; green beans, tomato, and saffron; chicken and bacon terrine; bread; and sorbet. Takeaway lunches do continue, offering some of London’s best sandwiches.

40 Maltby St
London SE1 3PA, UK
020 8076 9517
Visit Website

30. Horizon Foods

Unit 8, 14 Bull Ln, London N18 1SX, UK

A wholesaler of Trinidadian dhal puri roti, buss up shut, and pholouri balls, Horizon opens to the public on Thursday to Saturdays between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop in for some doubles, the deeply savoury and moreish Trinidadian breakfast food, comprised of fried bara and chickpea curry.

Unit 8, 14 Bull Ln
London N18 1SX, UK
020 8807 3820
Visit Website

31. Bleecker Spitalfields

B, Old Spitalfields Market, Lamb St, Spitalfields, London E1 6EA, UK

London’s favourite beef burger restaurant is back open in Spitalfields. If beef isn’t the thing, then try the all-new vegetarian burger made with chef Neil Rankin’s vegan, fermented vegetable “symplicity” patty, American cheese, onion, iceberg, and burger sauce. Head to the outdoor tables for groups of six.

B, Old Spitalfields Market, Lamb St, Spitalfields
London E1 6EA, UK
020 7998 8650
Visit Website

32. SMOKESTAK | london barbecue

35 Sclater St, Shoreditch, London E1 6LB, UK

David Carter’s barbecue restaurant continues to stand strong in Shoreditch, putting out conscientiously smoked meats by the 100 grams alongside its now overly Instagrammed brisket buns with red chilli. In wintry climes, the baked potato is a must-order. (H)

35 Sclater St, Shoreditch
London E1 6LB, UK
07566 731537
Visit Website

33. Bake Street

58 Evering Rd, Clapton, London N16 7SR, UK

This Stoke Newington cafe has returned on all cylinders, bringing out some 2020 hits — particularly exemplary tacos — alongside some new contenders — the same exemplary tacos filled with Korean barbecue short rib in homage to Roy Choi’s famous Los Angeles food truck. Open for outdoor dining Thursday — Sunday, with the kitchen going from around 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

58 Evering Rd, Clapton
London N16 7SR, UK
020 7683 7177
Visit Website

34. Brat @ Climpson's Arch

374 Helmsley Pl, Hackney, London E8 3SB, UK

Tomos Parry has moved his Basque-inspired restaurant into Climpson’s Arch for the summer, where lovesick fans can enjoy the famous grilled turbot and smoked potatoes the way nature intended — with a cold drink in hand and the sun on their backs. There are also dishes more geared towards the communality of outdoor eating, including a hefty cast iron pot of chicken rice and grilled mussels with nubs of the restaurant’s own chorizo. (H)

374 Helmsley Pl, Hackney
London E8 3SB, UK
Visit Website

35. Bright

1 Westgate St, Hackney, London E8 3RL, UK

London Fields’ first-class restaurant and wine bar returns with an expanded number of tables outside, which are kept for walk-ins only. Chefs Will Gleave and Pepe Belvedere are offering a “bar menu” for those guests, which in summer included the likes of a pizza fritta, pork sandwich, grilled sweetcorn, and grilled sardines, plus strawberries, smoked chilli, and salt for dessert.

1 Westgate St, Hackney
London E8 3RL, UK
020 3095 9407
Visit Website

36. OMBRA

1 Vyner St, London E2 9DG, UK

Canalside Ombra showed great dexterity under lockdown with its fresh pasta kits and grocery offer, and it’s doing the same upon reopening, with heated terrace seating and unheated terrace seating, depending on how hardy a party is feeling. (H)

1 Vyner St
London E2 9DG, UK
020 8981 5150
Visit Website

37. 805 Old Kent Rd

805 Old Kent Rd, London SE15 1NX, UK

805 is an institution on Old Kent Road, with electric suya, and a range of dishes rooted in either jollof rice, stews pounded out of egusi, ewedu, and ogbono, or palm nut soups. (H)

805 Old Kent Rd
London SE15 1NX, UK

38. Alhaji SUYA (Greenwich)

Uint 15 Angerstein Business Park, 12 Horn Ln, Charlton, London SE10 0RT, UK

Alhaji Suya Peckham is back, but it’s still operating out of an industrial park in Greenwich. Order 30 minutes ahead of time for the superb chicken, lamb, beef and tozo — a meltingly fatty beef cut — suya, electric with Abdullahi Maikano’s own yaji; a fierce, invigorating blend. He’s serving kilishi here too: a type of jerky originating in Hausaland, it’s made with strips of flattened meat spread with more yaji, ground onions and peanuts. A highly savoury, invigoratingly spicy snack. Open for delivery or takeaway. 

Uint 15 Angerstein Business Park, 12 Horn Ln, Charlton
London SE10 0RT, UK
07459 739273
Visit Website

Related Maps