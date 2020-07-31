88 Whitehorse Ln, South Norwood
London SE25 6RQ, UK
Possibly London’s best Jamaican jerk shop. On the edge of Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park and with a smoky aroma detectable from many hundred metres, this stark room is dedicated to one thing: immaculately, judiciously seasoned protein grilled without remorse. The age of these oil drums and the time-honoured expertise of Murphy Lawrence and his team turn out jerked pork belly, chicken, goat, and even lobster, that is penetrated with smoke, and lifted by all spice, Scotch bonnet, and salt. Tasty Jerk is a heady, intoxicating, and remarkably good value eating experience.