Where to Eat Outside in London

Udon in the City, roti on an industrial estate, small plates on the canal, sandwiches in Bloomsbury, and more — many with heaters

Here’s a pick of some of the best restaurants in London where it’s possible to feel the breeze — many with heaters.

Here’s a complimentary guide to where to eat outside in London when it’s raining.

(Restaurants marked with an (H) have heaters.)

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.