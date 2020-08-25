Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat Outside in London When It’s Raining

The restaurants across the city that offer shelter from the storm

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat Outside in London When It’s Raining

In London, the rain, alas, will always come. And while outdoor dining persists as the city heads into winter, it requires shelter from the storm on terraces, gardens, or industrial forecourts. Hence, this map: The best places to eat outside in London when it’s raining. Which is to say, the places in London that have covered outdoor space to safeguard all manner of restaurant indulgence.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.