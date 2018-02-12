Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat the Best Pancakes in London

At this time of year London is awash with batter, but pancakes are, or should be, for life, not just for Shrove Tuesday. Here are the best cafés and restaurants that serve them all year round — between them they offer everything from New York-style stacks to Korean seafood squares, for delivery and takeaway, if making one’s own batter isn’t on the agenda. Flipping good times are guaranteed with these crêpe crusaders.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.