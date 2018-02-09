21 of the best: a mix of old-timers and many exciting newcomers

While a bowl of pasta ribbons drenched in ragù or a slick of young olive oil is welcome any time of the year, summer is a time of light and bright sauces, verdant green or lurid red. And in a city which continues to put pasta right near the top of its restaurant lucrativity pecking order, many of the best sfogline are continuing to put out signal examples of the craft with a sunny spin.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.