15 Great Pies to Eat in London

From 100 year old East End pie (and mash) to Calum Franklin’s works of modern art

It’s high time (pie time?) for London to start getting real about dinner — those faffy small plates aren’t going to cut the mustard any longer. Outsiders might make fun of all the mashed potato, but it’s a vital second line of defence against the all-consuming drizzle and gloom. The first? Pie.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.