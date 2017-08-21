 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat at Westfield London, White City

Where to Eat and Drink Near Broadway Market and London Fields

Where to Eat in London’s Chinatown

A margherita at L’Antica Pizzeria, in Barnet
Daniel Young

The 17 Essential London Pizzerias

From Neapolitan and NYC-style to somewhere-in-betweens

by Daniel Young, James Hansen, and Feroz Gajia Updated
View as Map
A margherita at L’Antica Pizzeria, in Barnet
| Daniel Young
by Daniel Young, James Hansen, and Feroz Gajia Updated

A consequence of London’s slow-rising, fast-cooking pizza boom is an insatiable demand for pizza bakers and high staff turnover. With London’s pizzaioli emulating Fabrizio Cacciatorre, the Italian footballer who played for 10 different Italian clubs in a space of 10 years, it’s become difficult for pizzerias to maintain consistency. So how is a London pizza punter to cope with all this to-ing and fro-ing? By choosing either a pizzeria owned and operated by the pizza maker or one with proven, hands-on management that can withstand — and maybe even avert — the revolving-door disruptions. The essential pizzerias below fall into these two categories.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Da Moreno Pizzeria

Copy Link
190 Northfield Ave, West Ealing
London W13 9SJ, UK
020 8579 8905
020 8579 8905
Visit Website

This tight spot on Northfield Avenue — in which the oven takes up around 60 percent of the room and the smell of charring dough circles like a benevolent spirit — is continuing to flex its house specials in a takeaway only setting: King prawns and pancetta hang out on a ricotta canvas, while speck, porcini, and gorgonzola put umami treble on the superb base.

Pizza at Da Moreno Northfields, one of Ealing’s best restaurants Airbnb

Also Featured in:

2. Santa Maria

Copy Link
11 Bond St
London W5 5AP, UK
020 8840 4998
020 8840 4998
Visit Website

Santa Maria has been at or near the top best-pizza-in-London lists for so long now, co-owners Pasquale Chionchio and Angelo Ambrosia should be paying rent. The pizza, like Santa Maria’s incredibly demanding co-owners, is Neapolitan to the core, its deceptively fragile crust holding up to pressure, from the San Marzano tomatoes as well as one’s eager fingers. Branches in Chelsea and Fitzrovia now open, too.

Pizza at Santa Maria, which will open A Slice of Blue in Clapton Daniel Young

Also Featured in:

3. Napoli on the Road

Copy Link
9A Devonshire Rd, Chiswick
London W4 2EU, UK
020 7062 5723
020 7062 5723
Visit Website

This three-wheeled pizzeria still rests on the four legs of the inseparable pizzaioli Michele Pascarella and Paolo Cimmino — colleagues at Sartori, on Great Newport St, before they hit the road, but it’s no longer a roving truck. Having set up shop in Chiswick, it’s still the best spot in London to try the fashionable pizza canotto (“dinghy”), so-called due to its inflated rim. At first it looks as if the dough were powered on steroids, not yeast, but this stunning street pizza is still built on lots of hydration, patience, know-how and love in its new, off-street home. The crust is as soft and airy as a cloud.

A close-up of a pizza from Napoli on the Road, with cheese and prosciutto Daniel Young

Also Featured in:

4. L'Antica Pizzeria

Copy Link
66 Heath St
London NW3 1DN, UK
020 7431 8516
020 7431 8516
Visit Website

Not long ago, those who wanted true Neapolitan pizza north of the A406, had to drive to Manchester. That was prior to mid-July 2018, when this cherished Hampstead pizzeria opened a spacious Barnet branch. Initial resistance to its bendy base compels partners Luca de Vita and Alessandro Betti to revive an old act: Convince skeptical North Londoners that pizza doesn’t have to be crisp and dry. The puffed border of the pizza is as light as a cloud — the antithesis of bloated cardboard pizza. De Vita and Betti are uncompromising when it comes to the composition of their slow-fermented dough as well as in the choice in ingredients and, crucially, pizzaioli. For those who still prefer a cheesy pizza now and then, the five-cheese Annibale is worth a detour, either side of the North Circular.

A slice of margherita pizza topped with basil on a white plate Daniel Young

Also Featured in:

5. L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele

Copy Link
199 Baker St, Marylebone
London NW1 6UY, UK
020 7935 6458
020 7935 6458
Visit Website

The legendary Naples pizzeria licensed this large, splashy branch in the old central London ‘hood of Sherlock Holmes after an ill-fated first opening in Stoke Newington. For the classic margherita, the tomato and mozzarella is the same as in Naples and so is the famous stretch: Pulled and pinched over a wooden paddle, the base becomes so thin you can practically see through it. A minute in the oven for a charred, misshapen pizza too big for its plate or its box. This rustic randomness is the essence of the Da Michele experience.

Pizza at world famous Naples pizzeria L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, which is (sort of) closed in Stoke Newington
Da Michele’s margherita at Baker Street
Daniel Young

6. Pizzeria Pellone London

Copy Link
42 Lavender Hill, Clapham Town
London SW11 5RL, UK
020 8062 7133
020 8062 7133
Visit Website

On Lavender Hill in Battersea sits one of the finest pizzerias in the city. Pellone respects the classics with the care of an antiquarian, but the stars are the white pizza with mortadella and a pizza with yellow tomatoes, simple enticing ideas that complement the beautifully puffed cornicione and long fermented dough. —Feroz Gajia

Mortadella, basil, and cheese on a pizza seen from a birdseye view, at Pizzeria Pellone Pizzeria Pellone [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

7. Pizza Pilgrims

Copy Link
11 Dean St, Soho
London W1D 3RP, UK
020 7287 8964
020 7287 8964
Visit Website

A typical tourist might return home from Italy with a Leaning Tower of Pisa fridge magnet. James and Thom Elliot brought back a Piaggio pizza van and became influential champions of Neapolitan pizza, first at Berwick Street Market and then at eleven pizza restaurants. The ‘nduja pizza helped make that spicy Calabrian pork sausage one of the world’s trendiest toppings. Multiple venues.

Courtesy of Pizza Pilgrims

8. Bravi Ragazzi

Copy Link
2A Sunnyhill Rd
London SW16 2UH, UK
020 8769 4966
020 8769 4966
Visit Website

Italian and English are not so much spoken as shouted at Bravi Ragazzi. This boisterous slice of Naples isn’t for everyone and maybe that’s a lucky thing: It’s already hard enough to get a table. The rustic, leopard-spotted crust of pizza can be so light it’s a wonder it doesn’t collapse under the pressure of its moist toppings. But weightlessness in a Neapolitan pizza is a reflection of strength.

Daniel Young

Also Featured in:

9. 50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo Pizzeria London

Copy Link
7 Northumberland Ave, Westminster
London WC2N 5BY, UK
020 7930 9955
020 7930 9955
Visit Website

The image and imprint of pizza superstar Ciro Salvo pervade the new Trafalgar Square branch of his Naples pizzeria and, with them, the real possibility — if not always the promise — of London’s best pizza ever. The raw materials for greatness are there: Ciro’s dough yields an incomparably light, supple crust, the base for world-class sourcing and baking technique. But building a Westminster team of pizzaioli that can make it his way, at all times, could prove a challenge. One of the beautiful artichoke and capocollo pizzas recently served fell flat on the edges, lacking the air-pocketed border one expects to see framing a Ciro Salvo pizza. It was good enough, which is to say, not quite good enough. When Ciro or a trusted sidekick are in London to stretch the 50 Kalò (“good dough” in Neapolitan slang), even a pizza as basic as a Marinara, with only tomato, oregano, garlic and extra virgin olive oil, is a thrill ride. Soaring flavours held aloft by a magic carpet woven with flour, yeast and water.

Artichoke and capocollo pizza at 50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo Pizzeria, near Trafalgar Square London
Artichoke and capocollo pizza at 50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo Pizzeria, near Trafalgar Square
Daniel Young

10. Homeslice Pizza

Copy Link
13 Neal's Yard
London WC2H 9DP, UK
020 3151 7488
020 3151 7488
Visit Website

Kimchi, porcini cream and basil. Aubergine, cauliflower cheese, spinach, and harissa. Spiced lamb, savoy cabbage and sumac yoghurt. Dorothy, it looks like we’re not in Margheritaville anymore. Homeslice is the original and unapologetically cheffy pizzeria, founded by street food warrior Ry Jessup — who has now left the business — and restaurant insider Mark Wogan. It isn’t only the cosmopolitan toppings that stretch the boundaries of Italian pizza. With 20-inch bases, the pizzas are made for sharing. Multiple venues.

Daniel Young

11. Sorrento In

Copy Link
1168 London Rd
London SW16 4DP, UK
020 3802 3719
020 3802 3719

For 20 years, Valentino Ferro has been London’s undisputed king of the long-form style known as pizza a metro — “pizza by the metre”. Working first at Pizza Metro in Battersea, later at Saporitalia in Notting Hill and most recently at his own Sorrento In, Ferro stretches slabs of the dough over a long wooden pizza paddle and deftly deposits the half-meter-long pizzas onto the oven floor. Even in round form, his elegant Marinara benefits from the fragrant oregano grown by his wife Gelsomina Mase.

Sorrento In’s half metre margherita
Daniel Young

12. ‘O ver

Copy Link
44-46 Southwark St
London SE1 1UN, UK
020 7378 9933
020 7378 9933
Visit Website

The secret to the magically fluffy and aromatic crust at ‘O Ver is ostensibly purified seawater in the dough, but really it was the skill and perfectionism of pizza baker Marino Bove, who has now left the business. Thankfully, his directive to tear open the crust and direct the nose into the steaming fluff before taking a bite holds up, and two signature pizzas belong on everyone’s bucket list: The Paloma, with smoked mozzarella, chiodini mushrooms and pancetta arrotolata; and the Sorrento, with mozzarella, lemon zest, Sicilian Vesuvio yellow cherry tomatoes, black pepper, and fresh basil. Now with a second location in St. James’s.

‘O Ver’s The Paloma
Daniel Young

Also Featured in:

13. Oi Vita Pizzeria

Copy Link
67 Newington Green Rd, Mildmay Ward
London N1 4QU, UK
020 3302 8700
020 3302 8700
Visit Website

The shortage of qualified pizza makers in London is a boon to the appetites of Oi Vita devotees, if not to the home life of co-owner Nicola Apicella. He is a fixture at the forno, shaping beautifully airy pizzas layered with the finest traditional ingredients. His cheese-dusted calzone may be stuffed and covered with assorted cheeses and salumi, in the Neapolitan manner, but this exceptional folded pizza is as un-heavy as they come.

Oi Vita/Facebook

14. Vicoli di Napoli Pizzeria

Copy Link
125 Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington
London N16 0UH, UK
020 7687 0009
020 7687 0009
Visit Website

This is not L’Antica Pizzeria di Michele, nor does it need to be. Previously embroiled in a naming scandal, Vicoli di Napoli has forged out on its own to produce pizza that can match its illustrious forerunner. It’s added modest specials and meat options to the previously either/or menu, but the margherita is the one to get most times out of ten. —Feroz Gajia

Best pizza in London: Vicoli di Napoli Stoke Newington Vicoli di Napoli [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

15. Sud Italia

Copy Link
Old Spitalfields Market, Brushfield St
London E1 6AA, UK
Visit Website

Enough with Big Ben: The first stop in London for discerning Italian tourists is now Silvestro Morlando’s mobile pizzeria. They must see for themselves if it’s really as genuine as their national newspapers insist. It is, to a point, with the Zucca Pizza — puréed pumpkin replaces tomato sauce, establishing orange as the new red.

Daniel Young

More in Maps

16. Yard Sale Pizza

Copy Link
105 Lower Clapton Rd
London E5 0NP, UK
020 3602 9090
020 3602 9090
Visit Website

Even as it expands, Yard Sale, first and foremost a takeaway outfit, remains devoted to its mix of the virtuous and the “dirty.” Options like gluten-free dough and vegan cheese share menu space with Rib Man Holy F**K sauce. Its thin-crusted flexi pizzas, from the TSB (tender-stem broccoli) to the Holy Pepperoni, are blanketed with marvellously melty mozzarella. Multiple locations.

Daniel Young

17. Wandercrust Pizza at The Duke Pub SE8

Copy Link
The Duke, 125 Creek Rd, Greenwich
London SE8 3BU, UK
020 8469 8260
020 8469 8260
Visit Website

One for the pizza devotees: Mike Gregory has bought his pies, formerly at The Crown Greenwich, to both The Duke, also in Greenwich, and the Dolphin in Sydenham. One peerless pizza of his is the American Psycho, which consists of San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, Ventricina salami, Roquito peppers, Moon chilli honey and fresh basil layered over a light, puffy, Neapolitan base. The same chilli honey is drizzled over Wandercrust’s four cheese pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, and pecorino.

A pizza with San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, Ventricina salami, Roquito peppers, Moon chilli honey and fresh basil Daniel Young

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Da Moreno Pizzeria

190 Northfield Ave, West Ealing, London W13 9SJ, UK
Pizza at Da Moreno Northfields, one of Ealing’s best restaurants Airbnb

This tight spot on Northfield Avenue — in which the oven takes up around 60 percent of the room and the smell of charring dough circles like a benevolent spirit — is continuing to flex its house specials in a takeaway only setting: King prawns and pancetta hang out on a ricotta canvas, while speck, porcini, and gorgonzola put umami treble on the superb base.

190 Northfield Ave, West Ealing
London W13 9SJ, UK
020 8579 8905
Visit Website

2. Santa Maria

11 Bond St, London W5 5AP, UK
Pizza at Santa Maria, which will open A Slice of Blue in Clapton Daniel Young

Santa Maria has been at or near the top best-pizza-in-London lists for so long now, co-owners Pasquale Chionchio and Angelo Ambrosia should be paying rent. The pizza, like Santa Maria’s incredibly demanding co-owners, is Neapolitan to the core, its deceptively fragile crust holding up to pressure, from the San Marzano tomatoes as well as one’s eager fingers. Branches in Chelsea and Fitzrovia now open, too.

11 Bond St
London W5 5AP, UK
020 8840 4998
Visit Website

3. Napoli on the Road

9A Devonshire Rd, Chiswick, London W4 2EU, UK
A close-up of a pizza from Napoli on the Road, with cheese and prosciutto Daniel Young

This three-wheeled pizzeria still rests on the four legs of the inseparable pizzaioli Michele Pascarella and Paolo Cimmino — colleagues at Sartori, on Great Newport St, before they hit the road, but it’s no longer a roving truck. Having set up shop in Chiswick, it’s still the best spot in London to try the fashionable pizza canotto (“dinghy”), so-called due to its inflated rim. At first it looks as if the dough were powered on steroids, not yeast, but this stunning street pizza is still built on lots of hydration, patience, know-how and love in its new, off-street home. The crust is as soft and airy as a cloud.

9A Devonshire Rd, Chiswick
London W4 2EU, UK
020 7062 5723
Visit Website

4. L'Antica Pizzeria

66 Heath St, London NW3 1DN, UK
A slice of margherita pizza topped with basil on a white plate Daniel Young

Not long ago, those who wanted true Neapolitan pizza north of the A406, had to drive to Manchester. That was prior to mid-July 2018, when this cherished Hampstead pizzeria opened a spacious Barnet branch. Initial resistance to its bendy base compels partners Luca de Vita and Alessandro Betti to revive an old act: Convince skeptical North Londoners that pizza doesn’t have to be crisp and dry. The puffed border of the pizza is as light as a cloud — the antithesis of bloated cardboard pizza. De Vita and Betti are uncompromising when it comes to the composition of their slow-fermented dough as well as in the choice in ingredients and, crucially, pizzaioli. For those who still prefer a cheesy pizza now and then, the five-cheese Annibale is worth a detour, either side of the North Circular.

66 Heath St
London NW3 1DN, UK
020 7431 8516
Visit Website

5. L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele

199 Baker St, Marylebone, London NW1 6UY, UK
Pizza at world famous Naples pizzeria L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, which is (sort of) closed in Stoke Newington
Da Michele’s margherita at Baker Street
Daniel Young

The legendary Naples pizzeria licensed this large, splashy branch in the old central London ‘hood of Sherlock Holmes after an ill-fated first opening in Stoke Newington. For the classic margherita, the tomato and mozzarella is the same as in Naples and so is the famous stretch: Pulled and pinched over a wooden paddle, the base becomes so thin you can practically see through it. A minute in the oven for a charred, misshapen pizza too big for its plate or its box. This rustic randomness is the essence of the Da Michele experience.

199 Baker St, Marylebone
London NW1 6UY, UK
020 7935 6458
Visit Website

6. Pizzeria Pellone London

42 Lavender Hill, Clapham Town, London SW11 5RL, UK
Mortadella, basil, and cheese on a pizza seen from a birdseye view, at Pizzeria Pellone Pizzeria Pellone [Official Photo]

On Lavender Hill in Battersea sits one of the finest pizzerias in the city. Pellone respects the classics with the care of an antiquarian, but the stars are the white pizza with mortadella and a pizza with yellow tomatoes, simple enticing ideas that complement the beautifully puffed cornicione and long fermented dough. —Feroz Gajia

42 Lavender Hill, Clapham Town
London SW11 5RL, UK
020 8062 7133
Visit Website

7. Pizza Pilgrims

11 Dean St, Soho, London W1D 3RP, UK
Courtesy of Pizza Pilgrims

A typical tourist might return home from Italy with a Leaning Tower of Pisa fridge magnet. James and Thom Elliot brought back a Piaggio pizza van and became influential champions of Neapolitan pizza, first at Berwick Street Market and then at eleven pizza restaurants. The ‘nduja pizza helped make that spicy Calabrian pork sausage one of the world’s trendiest toppings. Multiple venues.

11 Dean St, Soho
London W1D 3RP, UK
020 7287 8964
Visit Website

8. Bravi Ragazzi

2A Sunnyhill Rd, London SW16 2UH, UK
Daniel Young

Italian and English are not so much spoken as shouted at Bravi Ragazzi. This boisterous slice of Naples isn’t for everyone and maybe that’s a lucky thing: It’s already hard enough to get a table. The rustic, leopard-spotted crust of pizza can be so light it’s a wonder it doesn’t collapse under the pressure of its moist toppings. But weightlessness in a Neapolitan pizza is a reflection of strength.

2A Sunnyhill Rd
London SW16 2UH, UK
020 8769 4966
Visit Website

9. 50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo Pizzeria London

7 Northumberland Ave, Westminster, London WC2N 5BY, UK
Artichoke and capocollo pizza at 50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo Pizzeria, near Trafalgar Square London
Artichoke and capocollo pizza at 50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo Pizzeria, near Trafalgar Square
Daniel Young

The image and imprint of pizza superstar Ciro Salvo pervade the new Trafalgar Square branch of his Naples pizzeria and, with them, the real possibility — if not always the promise — of London’s best pizza ever. The raw materials for greatness are there: Ciro’s dough yields an incomparably light, supple crust, the base for world-class sourcing and baking technique. But building a Westminster team of pizzaioli that can make it his way, at all times, could prove a challenge. One of the beautiful artichoke and capocollo pizzas recently served fell flat on the edges, lacking the air-pocketed border one expects to see framing a Ciro Salvo pizza. It was good enough, which is to say, not quite good enough. When Ciro or a trusted sidekick are in London to stretch the 50 Kalò (“good dough” in Neapolitan slang), even a pizza as basic as a Marinara, with only tomato, oregano, garlic and extra virgin olive oil, is a thrill ride. Soaring flavours held aloft by a magic carpet woven with flour, yeast and water.

7 Northumberland Ave, Westminster
London WC2N 5BY, UK
020 7930 9955
Visit Website

10. Homeslice Pizza

13 Neal's Yard, London WC2H 9DP, UK
Daniel Young

Kimchi, porcini cream and basil. Aubergine, cauliflower cheese, spinach, and harissa. Spiced lamb, savoy cabbage and sumac yoghurt. Dorothy, it looks like we’re not in Margheritaville anymore. Homeslice is the original and unapologetically cheffy pizzeria, founded by street food warrior Ry Jessup — who has now left the business — and restaurant insider Mark Wogan. It isn’t only the cosmopolitan toppings that stretch the boundaries of Italian pizza. With 20-inch bases, the pizzas are made for sharing. Multiple venues.

13 Neal's Yard
London WC2H 9DP, UK
020 3151 7488
Visit Website

11. Sorrento In

1168 London Rd, London SW16 4DP, UK
Sorrento In’s half metre margherita
Daniel Young

For 20 years, Valentino Ferro has been London’s undisputed king of the long-form style known as pizza a metro — “pizza by the metre”. Working first at Pizza Metro in Battersea, later at Saporitalia in Notting Hill and most recently at his own Sorrento In, Ferro stretches slabs of the dough over a long wooden pizza paddle and deftly deposits the half-meter-long pizzas onto the oven floor. Even in round form, his elegant Marinara benefits from the fragrant oregano grown by his wife Gelsomina Mase.

1168 London Rd
London SW16 4DP, UK
020 3802 3719

12. ‘O ver

44-46 Southwark St, London SE1 1UN, UK
‘O Ver’s The Paloma
Daniel Young

The secret to the magically fluffy and aromatic crust at ‘O Ver is ostensibly purified seawater in the dough, but really it was the skill and perfectionism of pizza baker Marino Bove, who has now left the business. Thankfully, his directive to tear open the crust and direct the nose into the steaming fluff before taking a bite holds up, and two signature pizzas belong on everyone’s bucket list: The Paloma, with smoked mozzarella, chiodini mushrooms and pancetta arrotolata; and the Sorrento, with mozzarella, lemon zest, Sicilian Vesuvio yellow cherry tomatoes, black pepper, and fresh basil. Now with a second location in St. James’s.

44-46 Southwark St
London SE1 1UN, UK
020 7378 9933
Visit Website

13. Oi Vita Pizzeria

67 Newington Green Rd, Mildmay Ward, London N1 4QU, UK
Oi Vita/Facebook

The shortage of qualified pizza makers in London is a boon to the appetites of Oi Vita devotees, if not to the home life of co-owner Nicola Apicella. He is a fixture at the forno, shaping beautifully airy pizzas layered with the finest traditional ingredients. His cheese-dusted calzone may be stuffed and covered with assorted cheeses and salumi, in the Neapolitan manner, but this exceptional folded pizza is as un-heavy as they come.

67 Newington Green Rd, Mildmay Ward
London N1 4QU, UK
020 3302 8700
Visit Website

14. Vicoli di Napoli Pizzeria

125 Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington, London N16 0UH, UK
Best pizza in London: Vicoli di Napoli Stoke Newington Vicoli di Napoli [Official Photo]

This is not L’Antica Pizzeria di Michele, nor does it need to be. Previously embroiled in a naming scandal, Vicoli di Napoli has forged out on its own to produce pizza that can match its illustrious forerunner. It’s added modest specials and meat options to the previously either/or menu, but the margherita is the one to get most times out of ten. —Feroz Gajia

125 Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington
London N16 0UH, UK
020 7687 0009
Visit Website

15. Sud Italia

Old Spitalfields Market, Brushfield St, London E1 6AA, UK
Daniel Young

Enough with Big Ben: The first stop in London for discerning Italian tourists is now Silvestro Morlando’s mobile pizzeria. They must see for themselves if it’s really as genuine as their national newspapers insist. It is, to a point, with the Zucca Pizza — puréed pumpkin replaces tomato sauce, establishing orange as the new red.

Old Spitalfields Market, Brushfield St
London E1 6AA, UK
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Yard Sale Pizza

105 Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0NP, UK
Daniel Young

Even as it expands, Yard Sale, first and foremost a takeaway outfit, remains devoted to its mix of the virtuous and the “dirty.” Options like gluten-free dough and vegan cheese share menu space with Rib Man Holy F**K sauce. Its thin-crusted flexi pizzas, from the TSB (tender-stem broccoli) to the Holy Pepperoni, are blanketed with marvellously melty mozzarella. Multiple locations.

105 Lower Clapton Rd
London E5 0NP, UK
020 3602 9090
Visit Website

17. Wandercrust Pizza at The Duke Pub SE8

The Duke, 125 Creek Rd, Greenwich, London SE8 3BU, UK
A pizza with San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, Ventricina salami, Roquito peppers, Moon chilli honey and fresh basil Daniel Young

One for the pizza devotees: Mike Gregory has bought his pies, formerly at The Crown Greenwich, to both The Duke, also in Greenwich, and the Dolphin in Sydenham. One peerless pizza of his is the American Psycho, which consists of San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, Ventricina salami, Roquito peppers, Moon chilli honey and fresh basil layered over a light, puffy, Neapolitan base. The same chilli honey is drizzled over Wandercrust’s four cheese pizza with mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, and pecorino.

The Duke, 125 Creek Rd, Greenwich
London SE8 3BU, UK
020 8469 8260
Visit Website

Related Maps