The Best Restaurants in Acton

Like near neighbour Ealing, Acton’s restaurants can be mapped by that asphalt monolith the Uxbridge Road, as it runs out of Ealing Common, into Acton, and on into Shepherd’s Bush. Largely clustered there, on the Churchfield Road tributary, and then out north towards Hanger Lane, the area’s best restaurants take in regional Chinese cooking, Serbian specialism, plenty of sushi and udon, and the food of Jamaica, Pakistan, and Portugal.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.