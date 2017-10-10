 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mortadella, basil, and cheese on a pizza seen from a birdseye view, at Pizzeria Pellone
A pie at Pellone, one of the area’s best restaurants
Pizzeria Pellone [Official Photo]

10 Restaurants that Make Eating in Battersea a Must

Quality pizza, reliable brunch, and more

by Josh Barrie and Emma Hughes
Additional writing from James Hansen
A pie at Pellone, one of the area’s best restaurants
| Pizzeria Pellone [Official Photo]
by Josh Barrie and Emma Hughes Updated
Additional writing from James Hansen

People probably spend more time running in Battersea’s beautiful park than they do eating; one side feels a little transitory to put it kindly — the other wholly residential. It could forcibly be argued that Battersea is basically Clapham sans Tube. But it has its fair share of spritely restaurants, with excellent pub food, brilliant pizza, good coffee, and fine wines all represented.

For the purposes of accuracy, while this map includes restaurants known for their proximity to Clapham Junction, the station is, confusingly, in Battersea.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Latchmere

503 Battersea Park Rd
London SW11 3BW, UK
020 7223 3549
The Latchmere is part of a small chain of South London pubs, most of which lie south of the river. It’s a spectacular building, showing some of the modernity that that has kept real ales and seafood boards relevant. Call it contrived, but there are mighty burgers, steaks, and decent fish and chips — as well as the opportunity to go full ‘gastro’ with dishes like porcini and ricotta ravioli with walnut pesto on offer. Meat is sourced from its own farm in Hampshire; the atmosphere is warm and unpretentious. It’s cheery stuff, with a large beer garden when the weather’s good.

The Latchmere 10 Best Restaurants in Battersea The Latchmere/Instagram

2. Nutbourne

35-37 Parkgate Rd
London SW11 4NP, UK
020 7350 0555
Nutbourne like its sibling restaurants The Shed, Sussex, and Rabbit, is casual and eclectic, with religious devotion to top produce. The cuttlefish crackers with whipped cod’s roe are close to snack nirvana; the Tamworth pork chop is earthy next to sweeter bits of barbecued cherries and walnuts. Nutbourne is well on the way to measuring up to its elders, with a heated terrace offering some outdoor dining space.

Nutbourne 10 Best Restaurants in Battersea Nutbourne/Facebook

3. Humble Grape

2 Battersea Rise
London SW11 1ED, UK
020 3620 2202
The Humble Grape in Battersea is one of three across London. It’s accessible, but also impressive — perhaps even to those who name drop Didier Danueneau and order 2001 Riojas. This particular wine bar should also shout a little louder about its food. Skip the mains, but order a bottle and go all in on the snacks and small plates: the selection is credible. Grilled peaches are warm and fragrant, snuggling with ricotta; the pork and beef meatballs hit it off immediately with a glass of Barbaresco; there are superlative cured meat plates.

Humble Grape 10 Best Restaurants in Battersea Humble Grape/Facebook

4. Osteria Antica Bologna

23 Northcote Rd
London SW11 1NG, UK
020 7978 4771
Here’s the Italian among the neighbourhood. Telling enough is that it’s been going since 1990, no mean feat, not least in London. The most likely reason is that Osteria is the stuff of favourites such as potato tortellini; artichokes drizzled in olive oil; hefty steaks; rich tomatoey sauces best scooped up with unabashedly crusty bread. There’s a degree of care and attention here, if the chef’s hand can be a little boisterous and slapdash at times. Italian restaurants such as this — all fun service and mozzarella — are a dying breed. Long live this one.

Osteria Antica Bologna 10 Best Restaurants in Battersea Osteria Antica Bologna/Instagram

5. Augustine Kitchen

63 Battersea Bridge Rd
London SW11 3AU, UK
020 7978 7085
Augustine Kitchen is every bit as rich and delicate as the region it celebrates: Evian in the French Alps, where champagne and quenelles of things whose prices are best left unknown are scooped up, feet still attached to skis. Finely tuned pâté and pastry aside, the restaurant is dainty and delightfully outfitted. It serves up girolles en masse, bouncy pieces de cod and langoustine covered in buttery sauces and/or hidden in tartlets. There are good wines, good cheeses, the place is leafy and the prices reasonable. By all accounts, a hidden gem.

Augustine Kitchen 10 Best Restaurants in Battersea Augustine Kitchen Official

6. Holy Cow

166 Battersea Park Rd
London SW11 4ND, UK
020 7498 2000
Holy Cow, to go out on a limb, might be Battersea’s best restaurant. The food is spicy and authentic considered, miles and miles away from any middling mediocrity (and indeed, central London.) The parbat lamb is thick with courgettes and garlic, aromatic and sensuous; the murg dhansak properly fragrant and tangy; the biryanis taste like the ones found just north of Delhi.

Holy Cow 10 Best Restaurants in Battersea Holy Cow Official

7. Sinabro Restaurant

28 Battersea Rise
London SW11 1EE, UK
020 3302 3120
Look, if this place was in W1 it would be booked up months in advance. As it is, there’s a reasonable chance of a call made on Monday securing a table over the weekend, despite there only being 28 seats (most of them are at the bar, overlooking the busy kitchen). Husband-and-wife team Yoann and Sujin’s menu is modern French with nods towards South Korea: hake with grilled endive, kohlrabi, fennel and orange, and matcha rice pudding with caramelised pistachio. It’s mind-bogglingly good value, and the smoked butter that comes with the bread has a cult-like following.

8. Kaosarn

110 St John's Hill, Battersea
London SW11 1SJ, UK
020 7223 7888
Over by Clapham Junction, Kaosarn is a classic Thai BYOB, and the supermarket across the road makes things easy for the disorganised. The deep-fried soft shell crab is everything one wants to accompany a Chang beer: salty and crisp, batter so light it barely hides the seaside tenderness within. Noodles are mountainous and usually loaded with garlic, the Moo Ping (pork skewers), fragrant and sweet with palm sugar. Satay sauce will be everywhere — and there’ll be a need for a second pot.

9. Story Coffee & General Goods

31 St John's Hill
London SW11 1TT, UK
Another Battersea brunch spot, yes — but what sets this place apart from every other one in the constituency are its laptop restrictions (they’re only allowed at the bar) and a menu of big-hearted offerings: sourdough French toast, scrambled eggs with creme fraiche and lemony massaged kale, hickory-smoked beans on toast, thick yogurt with homemade granola with aromatic pine honey. The three-cheese toastie (Montgomery, Keen’s Cheddar and Ogleshield) is a textbook winter warmer.

10. Pizzeria Pellone London

42 Lavender Hill, Battersea
London SW11 5RL, UK
020 8062 7133
Earth (or SW11, anyway) has nothing to show more fair than Antonio Pellone’s pizzas. His margherita is great, his cornicione blistered and his dough both light and digestible, but it’s the second menu of sauceless white “gourmet” pizzas where he shows his mastery. Inventive and playful, they’re one degree away from trad but flawlessly executed. A small terrace, too, for outdoor dining.

