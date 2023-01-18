The Best Restaurants in Canary Wharf

With an oyster bar, private dining rooms, live jazz, and a Cuban cigar tasting library, Scottish-themed Boisdale has everything finance bros need for the ultimate client entertainment package. Add in a 12-metre “amber wall of liquid gold” whisky counter, and a members-only area, and there are few places which encapsulate the City aesthetic quite like it. Nevertheless, the food does showcase Scotland’s produce and dishes, with a Scotch egg made with haggis and quail egg; Dunkeld Scottish oak-smoked salmon; and a Buccleuch Estate chateaubriand. The music also makes it a destination, with patron Jools Holland endorsing blues and jazz acts from around the world, as well as DJ sets on Thursdays.