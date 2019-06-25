The state of Chinatown’s restaurants is a divisive topic. Bores moaning about “inauthentic” Anglo-Chinese pandering are wrong: within an acre space it’s now possible to feast on noodles from Wuhan and Henan, dumplings from Shanghai and Beijing, skewers from Sichuan and Xi’an, and fried chicken from Taiwan. At the same time, there has been a fall from grace for Chinatown’s grander Cantonese restaurants and dim sum parlours, precipitated by shifts in demographics and by rises in rent. Still, the heart of Chinatown remains in those Hong Kong caffs serving cheap dai pai dong style food, and yes, in the Anglo-Chinese shibboleths of crispy aromatic duck and sweet and sour pork which there still is and will always be room for.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.