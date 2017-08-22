The Best Restaurants in Clapham

Clapham, in London’s leafy south west, has played a part in London dining renaissance; SW4 is home to one of the city’s emerging modern empires. The Dairy, Sorella, and Counter Culture are symbols of British culinary progress and ambition, but the first and last of those have now left the neighbourhood. But Clapham isn’t short of quaintness and diversity. Among its little neighbourhood favourites are a proper Vietnamese, glorious pies, and one of the best Caribbean takeaways anywhere in London.

For the purposes of accuracy, this map includes restaurants known by their proximity to Clapham Junction, even though the station is actually in Battersea.