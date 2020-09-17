When assessing Cornwall’s best restaurants, it would be easy to fixate on the differences between London and the Cornish coastline. One a humming metropolis, the other the westernmost region of the country, a series of towns and villages — Fowey, Padstow, Bude — that peter out into a literal land’s end.

But the capital’s restaurants have long been in debt to a number of outstanding Cornwall producers, with the likes of Brat, Ikoyi, Smokestak, Kiln and Blacklock rising to national acclaim on the back of world-class meat from Phillip Warren and top-quality seafood from Kernow Sashimi. And, of late, the exchange between the two has been far from one-way traffic, as a number of high-profile London transplants have made the long drive west and set up new lives for themselves in the area. This, then, is perhaps the perfect time to see quite how many exciting restaurants, cafes, pasty slingers and ice cream shops — from the decades-old to the brand new — have taken root in Cornish soil. The following list is far from exhaustive but hopes to give just a flavour of what it is that makes Cornwall so enticing.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.