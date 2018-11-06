Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Deptford

Sichuan and Hubei Chinese specialities, a vegan iteration of some of London’s best Jamaican cooking, a quality neighbourhood Italian, and more

Just one stop from London Bridge, Deptford joins Peckham and New Cross as an increasingly exciting place to eat. The local food and drink scene has also evolved in recent years, with a fair number of independent restaurants and bars scattered along and around the high street joining stalwarts of West African, Caribbean, and Vietnamese cuisines. These are the best places to eat and drink in SE8.

