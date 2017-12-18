The southwest London enclave that calls itself home to the moneyed who can’t quite afford Chelsea and Kensington, Fulham and Putney nonetheless defy their rah-rah stereotypes with an eclectic and diverse range of restaurants that, pleasingly, don’t all cost the earth. From excellent Goan cuisine to Turkish food that competes with the best in London — via a couple of top-notch gastropubs — there is enough here not just to keep locals happy, but to make anyone consider the journey on the District Line.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.