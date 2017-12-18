 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A handthrown ceramic dish of beetroot and goat’s curd on a wooden counter Anton Rodriguez/Fenn

13 Terrific Places to Eat in Fulham and Putney

Including London’s only Michelin-starred pub

by Alexander Larman Updated
Additional writing from Emma Hughes and James Hansen
Anton Rodriguez/Fenn

The southwest London enclave that calls itself home to the moneyed who can’t quite afford Chelsea and Kensington, Fulham and Putney nonetheless defy their rah-rah stereotypes with an eclectic and diverse range of restaurants that, pleasingly, don’t all cost the earth. From excellent Goan cuisine to Turkish food that competes with the best in London — via a couple of top-notch gastropubs — there is enough here not just to keep locals happy, but to make anyone consider the journey on the District Line.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Tried & True

For the best brunch in Putney, or anywhere in the area, the New Zealand-themed Tried and True café has an impressive reputation. They’re rightly proud of their pulled pork Benedict (“award-winning,” no less), but the Portobello pesto mushrooms, complete with poached egg, are fairly stunning, too.

279 Upper Richmond Rd, London SW15 6SP, UK
020 8789 0410
020 8789 0410

Popeseye

An almost defiantly old-school Putney steakhouse, this features a menu bereft of starters or frills; one comes here for the Aberdeen Angus beef, sold by size and cut, and it’s exceptionally good. The wine list, meanwhile, is heavy on the kind of strong claret that leads to flushed faces and jovial, sometimes witty conversation.

277 Upper Richmond Rd, London SW15 6SP, UK
020 8788 7733
020 8788 7733

Bosa Lebanese kitchen Putney

Over the river in Putney proper, Bosa is a local landmark. From groaning mezze platters to Beiruti hummus, pickled and stuffed baby aubergines, homemade spicy sausages, koftas straight from the grill and slow-cooked lamb stew, this is unquestionably some of the finest Lebanese cooking in south-west London.

80 Lower Richmond Rd, Putney, London SW15 1LL, UK
020 8785 1500
020 8785 1500

Ma Goa

Opened as a specialist in Goan cuisine in 1993, Putney’s much-loved Ma Goa has since branched out — today it serves everything from Indo-Chinese hakka prawns to pot-roasted achari raan, as well as shrimp balchão and porco vindaloo. Light, ultra-crisp puri stuffed to overflowing with potato, chickpeas, yoghurt, tamarind chutney and punchy green chili chutney are a highlight.

244 Upper Richmond Rd, London SW15 6TG, UK
020 8780 1767
020 8780 1767

Pata Negra

Upper Richmond Road’s good-looking, family-run tapas restaurant is one of Putney’s friendliest spots. Calamari, patatas bravas, padron peppers and Spanish cheese plates are all present and correct, along with delightfully wobbly-centred tortilla.

141 Upper Richmond Rd, Putney, London SW15 2TX, UK
020 3556 2151
020 3556 2151

Nayaab

It’s something of a relief to visit somewhere as profoundly unpretentious as Nayaab, which has the décor and ambience of many of London’s time-honoured curry houses. There’s nothing old-fashioned about the predominantly organic food, though, especially the excellent slow-cooked lamb shank and very fine monkfish methi.

309 New King's Rd, Fulham, London SW6 4RF, UK
020 7731 6993
020 7731 6993

Nuovi Sapori

Fancy top-notch Italian cuisine at reasonable prices? Head down to the New King’s Road and enjoy the defiantly old-school Nuovi Sapori, which keeps its customers happy with some very fine calves’ liver and veal escalope dishes, as well as what it proudly boasts is its “famous spaghetti lobster.”

295 New King's Rd, Fulham, London SW6 4RE, UK
020 7736 3363
020 7736 3363

Koji

This high-end Japanese in Parson’s Green has chefs who have worked at the likes of Nobu and Uni, so it’s no surprise that the dishes are ambitious (and pricey); particular praise has gone to the wild pink prawn tempura and some of the finest gyoza to be had anywhere in London.

58 New King's Rd, Fulham, London SW6 4LS, UK
020 7731 2520
020 7731 2520

District

A bit of a beacon in an area light on quality coffee, the original District site was envisioned as a takeaway only space and quickly became an essential one through lockdown and beyond.

50 Parsons Green Ln, Fulham, London SW6 4HU, UK

The Harwood Arms

London’s only Michelin-starred pub, the Harwood occupies a snug niche between destination restaurant and neighbourhood boozer. One can enjoy dishes such as grilled haunch of deer and fig leaf and honey pudding, but it’s also possible to sit at the bar with a pint and the legendary Scotch egg, and only spend a tenner. The Sunday roast here — served for sharing, piled on a board — is among London’s best.

Walham Grove, Fulham, London SW6 1QP, UK
020 7386 1847
020 7386 1847

Tommy Tucker

This Fulham gastropub has a great deal to offer, with a particularly strong offering of fish (including black cod and curried fish pie) and meat — all of which is prepared and butchered at the Tommy Tucker itself. Good beers, too.

22 Waterford Rd, Fulham, London SW6 2DR, UK
020 7736 1023
020 7736 1023

Santa Maria Pizzeria

The original in Ealing is considered by many to be the best pizzeria in London, and at this Fulham offshoot, the owners have not lowered the quality at all. Top-end, reliable Neapolitan pizzas with classic (Santa Bufalina) and unusual toppings (think rare breed Yorkshire sausage and wild broccoli) are served at very reasonable prices.

94 Waterford Rd, Fulham, London SW6 2HA, UK
020 7384 2844
020 7384 2844

Fenn

From the team behind Nest in Hackney, Fenn replaces Harlequin, the South African-adjacent restaurant that closed in 2020. It follows its E8 sibling in taking familiar assemblies and asking if they can be a little more interesting, adding fermented chilli powder to beef tartare and piling fried dumplings into a pyramid with a snow of Lincolnshire poacher. But, it’ll also do a beetroot goat’s curd walnut salad. FULHAM! There’s also a set menu, following on from chef Joe Laker’s formula at Anglo in Farringdon.

194 Wandsworth Bridge Rd, London SW6 2UF, UK
020 7371 9888
020 7371 9888

