The southwest London enclave that calls itself home to the moneyed who can’t quite afford Chelsea and Kensington, Fulham and Putney nonetheless defy their rah-rah stereotypes with an eclectic and diverse range of restaurants that, pleasingly, don’t all cost the earth. From excellent Goan cuisine to Turkish food that competes with the best in London — via a couple of top-notch gastropubs — there is enough here not just to keep locals happy, but to make anyone consider the journey on the District Line.Read More
13 Terrific Places to Eat in Fulham and Putney
Including London’s only Michelin-starred pub
Tried & True
For the best brunch in Putney, or anywhere in the area, the New Zealand-themed Tried and True café has an impressive reputation. They’re rightly proud of their pulled pork Benedict (“award-winning,” no less), but the Portobello pesto mushrooms, complete with poached egg, are fairly stunning, too.
Popeseye
An almost defiantly old-school Putney steakhouse, this features a menu bereft of starters or frills; one comes here for the Aberdeen Angus beef, sold by size and cut, and it’s exceptionally good. The wine list, meanwhile, is heavy on the kind of strong claret that leads to flushed faces and jovial, sometimes witty conversation.
Bosa Lebanese kitchen Putney
Over the river in Putney proper, Bosa is a local landmark. From groaning mezze platters to Beiruti hummus, pickled and stuffed baby aubergines, homemade spicy sausages, koftas straight from the grill and slow-cooked lamb stew, this is unquestionably some of the finest Lebanese cooking in south-west London.
Ma Goa
Opened as a specialist in Goan cuisine in 1993, Putney’s much-loved Ma Goa has since branched out — today it serves everything from Indo-Chinese hakka prawns to pot-roasted achari raan, as well as shrimp balchão and porco vindaloo. Light, ultra-crisp puri stuffed to overflowing with potato, chickpeas, yoghurt, tamarind chutney and punchy green chili chutney are a highlight.
Pata Negra
Upper Richmond Road’s good-looking, family-run tapas restaurant is one of Putney’s friendliest spots. Calamari, patatas bravas, padron peppers and Spanish cheese plates are all present and correct, along with delightfully wobbly-centred tortilla.
Nayaab
It’s something of a relief to visit somewhere as profoundly unpretentious as Nayaab, which has the décor and ambience of many of London’s time-honoured curry houses. There’s nothing old-fashioned about the predominantly organic food, though, especially the excellent slow-cooked lamb shank and very fine monkfish methi.
Nuovi Sapori
Fancy top-notch Italian cuisine at reasonable prices? Head down to the New King’s Road and enjoy the defiantly old-school Nuovi Sapori, which keeps its customers happy with some very fine calves’ liver and veal escalope dishes, as well as what it proudly boasts is its “famous spaghetti lobster.”
Koji
This high-end Japanese in Parson’s Green has chefs who have worked at the likes of Nobu and Uni, so it’s no surprise that the dishes are ambitious (and pricey); particular praise has gone to the wild pink prawn tempura and some of the finest gyoza to be had anywhere in London.
District
A bit of a beacon in an area light on quality coffee, the original District site was envisioned as a takeaway only space and quickly became an essential one through lockdown and beyond.
The Harwood Arms
London’s only Michelin-starred pub, the Harwood occupies a snug niche between destination restaurant and neighbourhood boozer. One can enjoy dishes such as grilled haunch of deer and fig leaf and honey pudding, but it’s also possible to sit at the bar with a pint and the legendary Scotch egg, and only spend a tenner. The Sunday roast here — served for sharing, piled on a board — is among London’s best.
Tommy Tucker
This Fulham gastropub has a great deal to offer, with a particularly strong offering of fish (including black cod and curried fish pie) and meat — all of which is prepared and butchered at the Tommy Tucker itself. Good beers, too.
Santa Maria Pizzeria
The original in Ealing is considered by many to be the best pizzeria in London, and at this Fulham offshoot, the owners have not lowered the quality at all. Top-end, reliable Neapolitan pizzas with classic (Santa Bufalina) and unusual toppings (think rare breed Yorkshire sausage and wild broccoli) are served at very reasonable prices.
Fenn
From the team behind Nest in Hackney, Fenn replaces Harlequin, the South African-adjacent restaurant that closed in 2020. It follows its E8 sibling in taking familiar assemblies and asking if they can be a little more interesting, adding fermented chilli powder to beef tartare and piling fried dumplings into a pyramid with a snow of Lincolnshire poacher. But, it’ll also do a beetroot goat’s curd walnut salad. FULHAM! There’s also a set menu, following on from chef Joe Laker’s formula at Anglo in Farringdon.