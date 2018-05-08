11 Great Places to Eat on Green Lanes

The story of modern Green Lanes is a story of immigration. From its source in Newington Green to where it spills out across Palmers Green and Winchmore Hill, this otherwise unremarkable A-road has been shaped into a thriving and diverse hub for the Cypriot (both Greek and Turkish), Kurdish, Bulgarian, Polish and Albanian populations of London. Consequently its story is also a story of food. As the Lanes wends its way through North London, the air becomes thick with charcoal smoke from the mangal grills, and doesn’t clear until Turnpike Lane. These days the Lanes are dominated by the ocakbasi — grilled meat restaurants set up by the second wave of mainland Turkish and Kurdish immigrants in the 70s and 80s — but glimpses of Green Lanes’s Cypriot past, and an even more diverse future, can be found amongst the other dishes offered on this half mile stretch.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.