20 Crowd-Pleasing Restaurants for Group Dinners in London

The art of compromise needn’t mean doing it on the quality of the food

Making the best of group dining in London means mastering the art of the crowd-pleaser: finding the restaurants that can accommodate large groups of diners, sometimes with no reservations, and can appeal to a broad range of tastes.

But that’s only half the story: there are also many restaurants intrinsically suited to groups, whether through private dining rooms; banquet-style dishes; or menus that simply perform best when the eater orders everything.

Here’s where to get the best of both, and therefore, the best restaurants for groups in London.