Black dal as done by Dishoom in Kensington, served in a bowl with a paratha Haarala Hamilton/Dishoom

The Best Restaurants in Kensington and Chelsea

Where not all have to be for a special occasion

by Alexander Larman and Adam Coghlan Updated
by Alexander Larman and Adam Coghlan Updated
Haarala Hamilton/Dishoom

Traditionally very much at the upmarket end of London dining, the well-heeled environs of Kensington and Chelsea have nevertheless lured some of London’s best and most interesting chefs into their restaurants, both at Michelin-starred, wallet-emptying price points and, increasingly, with more informal establishments. Thus, while many of these on the list are firmly in the ‘special occasion’ camp, at least some of them offer excellent value in unpretentious surroundings as well.

This guide to Kensington and Chelsea’s best restaurants would pair well with the best restaurants on the King’s Road in Chelsea.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Launceston Place

Launceston Pl, Kensington
London W8 5RL, UK

This svelte neighbourhood restaurant, once the late Princess Diana’s favourite, has had an unexpectedly turbulent last couple of years due to changing personnel, but ex-Woodford chef Ben Murphy has got things back on track. It’s reopened with a new set menu, featuring tuna with strawberry, celery, and yuzu; beef short rib with smoked eel; and a crème caramel with honey.

2. Cambio De Tercio

163 Old Brompton Rd, Kensington
London SW5 0LJ, UK
020 7244 8970
020 7244 8970
Rightly regarded as one of London’s best Spanish restaurants, this slightly out-of-the-way Kensington spot serves sublime modern cuisine including hake with baby squid, chargrilled Galician octopus and Andalucian gazpacho soup with lobster. The (Spanish, naturally) wine list is great, too. Prices are surprisingly affordable for the locale and the quality. There are also have sister restaurants next door (tapas and sherry at Capote y Toros) and across the road (Tendido Cero.)

3. Thali Restaurant

166 Old Brompton Rd, Kensington
London SW5 0BA, UK
020 7373 2626
020 7373 2626
This much-loved neighbourhood restaurant offers all the curry house staples — including a solid murgh makhani (butter chicken) — that unadventurous diners could wish for, but those who try the more exciting dishes, including venison bhuna, honey lemon duck and tandoori wild mushrooms will find themselves a great deal more satisfied. Prices are good too, for the area.

4. Macellaio RC South Kensington

84 Old Brompton Rd, Kensington
London SW7 3LQ, UK
020 7589 5834
020 7589 5834
First in the small London-wide group, this Italian temple to all things beef offers theatrical touches, not least the hanging chunks of cow in the open fridge, visible from the street outside. The tagliata on the bone, which is served simply with olive oil and salt, is some of the best meat anywhere in town.

5. Beirut Express

65 Old Brompton Rd, Kensington
London SW7 3JS, UK
020 7591 0123
020 7591 0123
This sister restaurant to the sadly defunct Edgware Road branch attracts both locals and homesick ex-pats, who swear by the excellence of the hot and cold mezze (including maqaneq, Lebanese sausages flambéed in butter and lemon) and the charcoal-grilled meats and fish, plus unmissable (chicken and lamb) shawarma — all at less than £10.

6. Kurobuta Chelsea

312 King's Rd, Chelsea
London SW3 5UH, UK
020 7920 6442
020 7920 6442
This is izakaya-style Japanese street food in a rock and roll-heavy setting. This Chelsea spot serves sublime barbecue pork belly buns, miso baked aubergine, and tuna sashimi pizza, along with an impressively strong range of cocktails — including excellent whisky highballs — and wines.

7. Zheng

4 Sydney St, Chelsea
London SW3 6PP, UK
020 7352 0957
020 7352 0957
An offshoot of a popular Chinese-Malaysian restaurant in Oxford, Zheng has been lavished with praise that at first seems disproportionate, given the good-but-not-great starters. Then try the crispy cereal king prawns and the rendang chicken, and realise why it’s so adored. Prices are very reasonable for the area, too.

8. Claude Bosi at Bibendum

Michelin House, 81 Fulham Rd, Chelsea
London SW3 6RD, UK
020 7581 5817
020 7581 5817
Moving into an iconic restaurant — in arguably the iconic restaurant building — would faze many chefs, but Claude Bosi simply took a Gallic shrug and rejigged his Hibiscus menus, again winning two Michelin stars at the first time of asking. Particular approval goes to the set lunch deal, at £75 for three courses. At dinner, the tasting menu is currently among London’s most inventive and successful.

9. Elystan Street

Elystan St
London SW3, UK

Another Mayfair departee, The Square’s Phil Howard, opened Elystan Street in Tom Aikens’ old restaurant, and swiftly attracted customers old and new. Howard’s menu is at the high end — pluma of Iberico pork with spare rib kromeski is a typical main — and priced to match, although the lunch menu is marginally kinder. With the move, Howard — without going full new Nordic — has also modernised, and lightened his approach.

10. Rabbit

172 King's Rd, Chelsea
London SW3 4UP, UK
020 3750 0172
020 3750 0172
This Chelsea restaurant attracted some unwelcome publicity a while back — something to do with shotguns being waved in the street by drunk staff (!) — but concentrate on the excellent modern British food instead, including smoked Jerusalem artichoke with rainbow chard and spaghetti squash and, as the name suggests, a fine rabbit ravioli.

11. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay

68 Royal Hospital Rd, Chelsea
London SW3 4HP, UK
020 7352 4441
020 7352 4441
Despite the recent departure of head chef Clare Smyth, Big Sweary Ramsay’s three Michelin-starred (one of only three in the capital with that accolade) flagship restaurant continues to attract discerning and wealthy diners, spending big money on his signature lobster ravioli and Cornish turbot with langoustine. Head chef Matt Abé has just been made co-chef-patron, suggesting Ramsay doesn’t want another departure on his hands.

12. Capote Y Toros

157 Old Brompton Rd, Kensington
London SW5 0LJ, UK
020 7373 0567
020 7373 0567
Go for a Kensington dinner southern European-style at this Andalusian bar on Old Brompton Road. It’s the kind of place to settle in for a few hours — tapas of jamon, croquettas, patatas bravas, padron peppers, gambas, and pulpo — to the backdrop of live flamenco music.

13. Dishoom Kensington

4 Derry St, Kensington
London W8 5SE, UK
020 7420 9325
020 7420 9325
The Bombay cafe-inspired group’s site off Kensgington High Street is a good place for a cup of chai and a bacon naan in the morning, a chicken ruby murray or black dal at lunch, or for a group meal with a few beers at the end of a long day pounding the streets.

14. Hagen Espresso Bar (Hagen Chelsea)

151 King's Rd
London SW3 5TX, UK
Visit Website

The smallest of the mini-chain of espresso bars is tucked away between two shops about half way down the King’s Road. Taking its cue from Copenhagen, the handsome tiled space dispenses open-faced rye sandwiches and pastries alongside its super-strong, almost boozy-tasting cold brew. Of course, there are the excellent filter- and espresso-based beverages — right now the beans are from east London-based Dark Arts, with some very special coffees from the likes of Gardelli Coffee Roasters.

15. Sichuan PoPo 婆婆面

35 Earls Ct Rd
London W8 6ED, UK
020 7937 6235
020 7937 6235
From the team behind outstanding Chinese restaurants Xi’an Biang Biang Noodles and Tofu Vegan, Sichuan Popo brings a fleet of Sichuanese and Shaanxi dishes to W8. Chengdu’s xiao su rou, a starter of crisp, meltingly rich fried pork with Sichuan peppercorn, could be followed by mapo tofu, dan dan noodles, Xi’an biang biang noodles, or a hero dish from Xi’an Biang Biang: Chongqing xiaomian noodles in a lusciously oily, numbing broth.

