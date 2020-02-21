Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat Near King’s Cross Station

Two outstanding Ethiopian restaurants, serious sandwiches, one of London’s best croissants, a hidden gem for Indian cuisine, and more

King’s Cross needs reliable restaurants. It’s important to know where to eat near one of London’s busiest stations and biggest libraries — The British — especially as disappointing chains lie in wait to catch unsuspecting travellers. So instead, find superb sustenance at all of King’s Cross’ best restaurants, listed below.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.