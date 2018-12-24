Made in Chelsea has a lot to answer for. The scripted reality show’s cast were forever flouncing in and out of cafes and restaurants on the King’s Road, giving the impression that the stretch between Sloane Square and World’s End was basically just a daycare centre for the cream of England. In fact, there are plenty of fantastic places to eat along this gilded stretch. From an Isaan Thai deli to a new bakery star and some of the best pizza out there, these are the ones on and around it worth seeking out.

This guide to the best restaurants on the King’s Road would pair well with the best restaurants in Kensington and Chelsea.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.