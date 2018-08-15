Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Lewisham

Lewisham’s reputation as an area bereft of excellent restaurants is not without some basis. Its reputation as a place with plenty of interesting places to eat — well, that’s a different story. Here, as with any tight-knit community, neighbourhood dining reigns supreme: come to SE13 and/or SE4 to find one of London’s best fried chicken sandwiches, Nigerian neighbourhood dining, and modern European excellence via St. John.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.