The Best Restaurants In London Art Galleries and Museums

The places across town where there’s as much to eat as there is to see

Mere gallery cafés aren’t quite enough in 2022. At long last, eye-wateringly expensive cups of weak tea and cakes better suited to the Natural History Museum’s palaeontology collections are finally out of favour. While some of London’s popular museums and galleries are now served by soulless chains, others are home to genuinely exciting restaurants. Members of this new breed are each notable in their own right, not as mere afterthoughts, as a place to refuel after traipsing big ticketed exhibitions.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.