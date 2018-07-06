The Best Places to Eat in and Around London’s Parks

More than DIY BBQ: Sri Lankan in Hackney, a French bistro in Bermondsey, and old-school ice lollies in Walthamstow

As London enters spring 2022, thoughts turn to those beautiful balmy evenings and scorching weekend days of summer more readily than ever, with eating outside one of the first possibilities as England eases out of coronavirus lockdown. But what to eat, beyond a DIY BBQ? Well, as it happens, London’s parks — from Clapham Common to London Fields — are flanked by great restaurants, cafes and bars. Here’s where to find the best refreshments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.