Beautiful seafood on a boat, Venetian pasta on the canal, Sri Lankan cuisine by the lake, and more

Sitting by the water can instil a sense of calm in a frenetic city, and luckily for Londoners, there are plenty of canals, rivers, lakes and lidos to seek respite… and a pint or brunch. Seek out the best waterside cafés and restaurants, kick back and chill out.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.