In the last few years, Margate has been called “Shoreditch-on-Sea” — a reference to its shared characteristics with a much-changed east London over the past decade. This is a town with an artistic heritage (Tracey Emin is from Margate and the Turner Contemporary opened here in 2011) but in the past half decade, a group of new, creative incomers has arrived. The small seaside town on the “island” of Thanet, on Kent’s east coast, used to serve as a destination for English holidaymakers. Today, it is reborn, and has replaced Brighton as the go-to trendy getaway for London’s hipster class — but 90 minutes on the train out of King’s Cross. Margate’s food scene, like its art scene, is thriving: take in excellent modern seafood restaurants, a cafe devoted to cheese, a speciality coffee shop, a traditional gelateria — and more.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.