The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Notting Hill

Once one of the first homes to London’s Afro-Caribbean community, Notting Hill has become gentrified and now counts trustafarians, would-be bohemians, and bankers as its residents. As might be expected from one of west London’s most expensive areas, there are regrettably few signs of its original inhabitants and their cuisine, but nonetheless the eclectic range of dining available comes as a pleasant surprise. From the world-class likes of The Ledbury and Clare Smyth’s Core to local dining that offers a wide range of high quality places to eat that cater to budgets great and small.

