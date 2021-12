Where to Eat Near Oxford Street When Christmas Shopping Has Drained Your Soul

It’s a little known fact that T.S. Eliot’s “I never knew death had undone so many” in The Wasteland does not derive from Dante’s Inferno, but from the time T.S. Eliot walked the length of Oxford Street at the beginning of December to buy presents for his fellow Modernists. Unfortunately, it also applies on most weekends.

Seek edible solace in this blend of actually good grab-and-goers, a couple of queue-worthy restaurants, and pitstops for coffee or something stronger.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.