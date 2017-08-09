From Sri Lankan street food, Mediterranean small plates, and udon noodles to Sunday roasts and northern Thai grills — Soho has it all

Soho is approximately a square mile in size — flanked on the north by Oxford Street, the east by Tottenham Court Road, the south by Shaftesbury Avenue and west by Regent Street. Though it has recently undergone significant redevelopment, which threatened to sanitise its character, Soho retains lots its unique historical, semi-seedy, and exciting charm. Given its concentration of restaurants, of varying class and quality, it can be tricky to navigate and make a successful choice. Here’s the pick of the best, which aims to minimise the chance of disappointment.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.