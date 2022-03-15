 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat Chinese Food in London

Where to Eat and Drink Near Broadway Market and London Fields

The 15 Essential London Cocktail Bars

A bento selection from Hannah on the South Bank.
A bento selection from Hannah on the South Bank.
Hannah

Where to Eat Around the South Bank and Waterloo

The best restaurants by the river in this bustling part of central

by Jonathan Hatchman
View as Map
A bento selection from Hannah on the South Bank.
| Hannah
by Jonathan Hatchman

Lined with a parade of arts and cultural venues, the South Bank is one of London’s most popular tourist destinations. Particularly busy during the summer, the stretch of land along the southern bank of the Thames is also home to hundreds of restaurants, pubs and bars. But considering the area’s popularity, it’s often difficult to separate the terrible tourist-trap restaurants from the genuinely excellent — many of which are concentrated around Waterloo station.

While the exact confines of the Southbank aren’t formally defined, it’s generally understood to trail from the Tate Modern to around Westminster Bridge, yet Borough and London Bridge are also well worth exploring if you’re in the area. As such, this map covers the stretch of the Southbank between Southwark Bridge and just past Westminster Bridge, with particular focus on Waterloo, featuring old-school fish and chips, Nigerian street food, outstanding gallery cafes, and much more.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tas Pide

Copy Link
20-22 New Globe Walk
London SE1 9DR, UK
020 7928 3300
020 7928 3300
Visit Website

With the first Tas restaurant having opened on The Cut in 1999, the group has since opened a small chain of restaurants, most of which are within a stone’s throw of the original. Continuing to focus on Anatolian cuisine, Tas Pide is particularly special, focussing on freshly baked Turkish pide with a variety of toppings. Highlights include the sucuklu pide crowned with garlicky beef sausage and peppers, or the vegetarian mantarli ispanakli pide with spinach, mushrooms, peas and leeks, both served with an optional egg on top for an extra flourish of decadence. Elsewhere, a good selection of grilled dishes from the mangal are also available alongside traditional Anatolian casseroles and both hot and cold meze staples.

2. Union Viet Café

Copy Link
120 Union St
London SE1 0FR, UK
020 3302 8828
020 3302 8828
Visit Website

A small, family run business on Union Street, Union Viet Café serves a menu of Vietnamese classics from a homely space with friendly service. While the café is also open in the evening, it’s far more atmospheric at lunch. With the base slowly cooked overnight, following a recipe passed down through generations, pho and bun hue are the main draw here. The pho is available with different fillings, including chicken, pork, prawn, tofu, beef (best of all), or a combination, also loaded with flat noodles, sweet basil, coriander, chilli, and pho sauce. Lemongrass and tofu summer rolls are well worth ordering, as is the papaya salad with large prawns and plenty of red chilli.

3. Tate Modern Kitchen and Bar

Copy Link
Level 9 Blavatnik Building, Bankside
London SE1 9TG, UK
020 7401 5108
020 7401 5108
Visit Website

On the sixth floor of the Natalie Bell Building, The Kitchen and Bar at Tate Modern boasts impressive skyline views across the river, plus a food menu that’s seasonally focused. Alongside a rotation of accomplished modern-European dishes, the restaurant also strives to continue the gallery experience by serving occasional artist-inspired dishes. Coinciding with the gallery’s Surrealism Beyond Borders exhibition, for instance, the restaurant is currently serving a Dalí inspired special of ‘Rib of Beef with Cornballs’ (available until 29 August 2022), using Hereford sirloin from HG Walter, Catalonian calçots, and cornballs from the kitchen.

4. Macellaio RC Union Street

Copy Link
Arch 24, 229 Union St
London SE1 0LR, UK
020 3848 0529
020 3848 0529
Visit Website

The Union Street branch of Macellaio RC, which makes up part of Roberto Costa’s steakhouse group, doesn’t quite fit the blueprint of local Italian restaurants with their pasta-centric menus. But it is very much an Italian restaurant, with a prominent focus on exceptional Italian produce. Costa is well aware that Fassona beef from Piedmont is some of the best in the world, and is without the high prices of Kobe wagyu. For what’s easily one of the best steaks in London, go for the Fiorentina to be shared between two. The restaurant also offers a great selection of well-prepared offal dishes, if that’s your thing.

5. Mar I Terra

Copy Link
14 Gambia St
London SE1 0XH, UK
020 7928 7628
020 7928 7628
Visit Website

Opened in 2000, Mar i Terra doesn’t seem to have changed much over the past two decades. A classic tapas bar near Southwark station, the tapas bar doesn’t necessarily have the pizzaz of Barrafina or José, just down the road in Bermondsey, but it’s an unpretentious space which orders much of its produce from Spain and boasts a considered, entirely Spanish wine list, which is one of the main reasons to visit. The classic tapas dishes such as escalivada, croquetas, pan con tomate, or bouquerones comprising fat Cantabrian anchovies in wine vinegar are all ideal accompaniments to a cold glass of cava or an early 2000s rioja.

6. Limin' Beach Club

Copy Link
GV5Q+6W
London SE1 9PP, UK
07916 316851
07916 316851
Visit Website

Comprising three outdoor beach spaces, cocktail bars and a Trinidadian-focussed food offering, Limin’ Beach Club opened during the summer of 2021, aiming to sate international travel cravings. On the Southbank, at Gabriel’s Wharf, the venue is a project from Trinidad-born Peckham resident Sham Mahabir, keen on championing Trinidadian food in the UK. Buttery roti features prominently here, with the flatbread accompanying the likes of boneless curry goat, caramelised chicken, sweet butternut squash and roasted cumin, chickpea and potato curry, or curry sweetcorn.

7. Masters Superfish

Copy Link
191 Waterloo Rd
London SE1 8UX, UK
020 7928 6924
020 7928 6924
Visit Website

One of London’s few chip shops of note, Masters Superfish is a Waterloo institution. While fish and chips is available to take away, there’s also space to eat in the canteen-like space, where a handful of complimentary shell-on prawns, crunchy wallys, pickled onions, bread and butter, and copious amounts of dipping sauce precede the main event. As for that fish and chips, all fish is sourced from Billingsgate with huge portions of chip shop classics cloaked with crisp batter and joined by golden chips, plus the occasional surprise: think battered mussels, grilled sardines, tiger prawns with garlic butter, or fried whitebait.

Also Featured in:

8. Pabellon Venezuelan Food

Copy Link
Southbank Centre
London SE1 8XX, UK
07873 978483
07873 978483
Visit Website

From a weekend stall at the Southbank Centre Food Market, Pabellon seeks to preserve generations of family recipes with its menu of Venezuelan food. With a fairly streamlined menu, the choices are broadly split into pabellon rice bowls and slightly sweet arepas loaded with various fillings. Served on a base of salted long grain rice, all pabellons comprise black beans, fried ripe plantain and pico de gallo, then topped with either chicken or — best of all — lightly spiced slow-cooked brisket that’s shredded. A vegan version is also available with just the base components. As for the arepas, the generously seasoned chicken, plantain and mounds of grated cheddar is a winning combination.

9. Jerk in da Park

Copy Link
Waterloo Green
London SE1 7BE, UK
Visit Website

Upon approaching the park on Coral Street, look out for the billowing plume of white smoke and the long queues during late week lunch times. Don’t be put off by the queue, however, as Jerk in da Park’s food is well worth the short wait. Generally open from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on week days, menus are posted on the stall’s Facebook page daily, which may include the likes of homemade sorrel, curry goat, rice and peas, pepper prawns, jerk chicken, jerk beef ribs, or jerk lamb chops. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the jerk meats are the key highlights, slowly smoked on an oil drum-style barbecue then hacked into manageable pieces with a comically oversized cleaver. Impeccably cooked meat is cloaked with a thick bark-like coating rife with allspice, thyme and Scotch bonnet that’s almost as warming as the service.

10. Himalayan Dumpling

Copy Link
Lower Marsh
London SE1 7RG, UK
020 7620 1201
020 7620 1201
Visit Website

Running parallel to Waterloo Station, Lower Marsh Market is one of London’s longest running, having been operating since the 1800s. Although having become much smaller over the decades, the market is now home to a number of impressive street food stalls, including the likes of Himalayan Dumpling, open on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Momo are a specialty here, comprising Nepalese and Chinese influences, filled with either traditional mountain chicken with gentle spicing, a melange of vegetables and cheese, or ‘Go Green’ vegan momo with sesame seeds and spring onion. Three sauces are also available: a mild tomato and coriander relish, sesame tomato chutney, or an extra spicy daredevil chilli sauce.

11. Naija High Street

Copy Link
35 Lower Marsh
London SE1 7AB, UK

A street food line from Sisi Olonje caterers, Naija High Street also operates from Lower Marsh Market (Monday to Friday). A menu comprising classic and contemporary Nigerian dishes is offered here, using specially selected Nigerian ingredients. Highlights include generously spiced ayamase stew, rich stewed chicken available on or off the bone, fried hake, ewa riro, and enthusiastically seasoned jollof rice.

12. GoGo Pocha

Copy Link
30 Lower Marsh
London SE1 7FL, UK
07379 349552
07379 349552
Visit Website

A small restaurant on Lower Marsh, GoGoPocha serves an extensive hodgepodge of Korean staples from its time-honoured, laminated menus. Korean barbecue dishes join big pot stews, salads with sour-spicy dressings, fish soups, noodle dishes, and rice mainstays such as bibimbap served in a hot stone dish with various bolt-on toppings. Even better is the kimchi fried rice with ham, capped with a runny fried egg; while the whole barbecued eel and Korean fried chicken crowned with a mound of grated cheese are also essential orders.

13. Coleman Coffee Roasters

Copy Link
20 Lower Marsh
London SE1 7RJ, UK
Visit Website

An impressive south London coffee shop, Coleman Coffee Roasters’ first shop was opened by Jack Coleman in 2016. Taking over a former butcher’s, many of the original fixtures have been retained, including the chic terrazzo flooring and large shop-front windows that allow plenty of light to flood the neighbourhood coffee shop. Specialising in velvety South African coffee, the shop also has a small food offering, with superlative pastries, Staffordshire oatcakes, and Iranian nougat.

14. Passyunk Avenue

Copy Link
Leake St
London SE1 7NN, UK
020 3926 5144
020 3926 5144
Visit Website

A true celebration of Philadelphia’s food and culture, Passyunk Avenue has finally opened its Waterloo site under the Leake Street arches. Joining restaurants in Fitzrovia and Westfield Stratford, Passunk Avenue’s menu is anchored around a loving interpretation of the classic Philly cheesesteak with thin slivers of ribeye steak packed into an Italian submarine roll, with or without caramelised onions and a selection of cheeses: provolone, American, or lurid cheese wiz sauce, which is recommended for first-timers. While an assortment of other dishes are served, sandwiches are clearly the restaurant’s forte, with additional highlights including the Philly style chicken parm sub with slightly sweet marinara, parmesan and provolone, or the sub roll loaded with homemade meatballs, tomato sauce and cheese.

Also Featured in:

15. Mamuśka! Polish Kitchen and Bar

Copy Link
9 Addington St
London SE1 7RY, UK
020 3602 1898
020 3602 1898
Visit Website

Occupying a cavernous space beneath the arches of Waterloo station, Mamuśka is now operating from its third space, having moved up the road from Elephant & Castle. In addition to a huge drinks selection, Mamúska champions comforting Polish food, with the menu offering classics alongside daily specials. Superlative versions of tender pork schabowy with mashed potatoes or Polish stew with sauerkraut are unsurprisingly popular, but the pierogi is arguably the main draw. With various fillings available, including goat’s cheese and spinach; pork; or sauerkraut and mushroom, the deeply comforting pierogi ruskie are best of all, filled with potato, onion and cottage cheese, then topped with fried bacon lardons.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Hannah Japanese restaurant

Copy Link
Southbank Riverside, Belvedere Rd
London SE1 7PB, UK
020 3802 0402
020 3802 0402
Visit Website

Opened by chef Daisuke Shimoyama, formerly head chef at two Michelin-starred Umu in Mayfair, Hannah is a Japanese restaurant with quiet European influences. In addition to his role of chef patron here, Shimoyama is also a qualified sake sommelier, which is reflected in the list of rare and unusual sakes served. At lunch time, Hannah offers decent bento boxes, but the omakase menu is the main draw, at £135 per person. The quality of the food served is often outstanding: ideally sit at the bar and admire Shimoyama’s knife skills, as well as faultless sashimi platters and other dishes which change with the seasons. Think tempura monkfish with purple potato and vinegar crisps; deep fried abalone with caviar; cold soba fragrant with ginger; or Cornish spider crab rice with a deep crab sauce, ikura and black truffle.

17. The Garden Cafe

Copy Link
5 Lambeth Palace Rd
London SE1 7LB, UK
020 3640 9322
020 3640 9322
Visit Website

From a bright, conservatory-like space adjoined to the Garden Museum in Lambeth, The Garden Café serves a weekly changing menu of modern British and European dishes. Seasonality is key here, with dishes taking a relatively simple approach, rarely containing more than three core components, ultimately allowing the quality of the produce to stand out without being overwhelmed by anything not entirely necessary. Expect the likes of insalubrious rolled pig’s head slightly tamed by tart pickled rhubarb; monkfish tail with stewed artichokes, salsa verde and a buttery sauce; or bold smoked eel, horseradish and beetroot soup.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Tas Pide

20-22 New Globe Walk, London SE1 9DR, UK

With the first Tas restaurant having opened on The Cut in 1999, the group has since opened a small chain of restaurants, most of which are within a stone’s throw of the original. Continuing to focus on Anatolian cuisine, Tas Pide is particularly special, focussing on freshly baked Turkish pide with a variety of toppings. Highlights include the sucuklu pide crowned with garlicky beef sausage and peppers, or the vegetarian mantarli ispanakli pide with spinach, mushrooms, peas and leeks, both served with an optional egg on top for an extra flourish of decadence. Elsewhere, a good selection of grilled dishes from the mangal are also available alongside traditional Anatolian casseroles and both hot and cold meze staples.

20-22 New Globe Walk
London SE1 9DR, UK
020 7928 3300
Visit Website

2. Union Viet Café

120 Union St, London SE1 0FR, UK

A small, family run business on Union Street, Union Viet Café serves a menu of Vietnamese classics from a homely space with friendly service. While the café is also open in the evening, it’s far more atmospheric at lunch. With the base slowly cooked overnight, following a recipe passed down through generations, pho and bun hue are the main draw here. The pho is available with different fillings, including chicken, pork, prawn, tofu, beef (best of all), or a combination, also loaded with flat noodles, sweet basil, coriander, chilli, and pho sauce. Lemongrass and tofu summer rolls are well worth ordering, as is the papaya salad with large prawns and plenty of red chilli.

120 Union St
London SE1 0FR, UK
020 3302 8828
Visit Website

3. Tate Modern Kitchen and Bar

Level 9 Blavatnik Building, Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK

On the sixth floor of the Natalie Bell Building, The Kitchen and Bar at Tate Modern boasts impressive skyline views across the river, plus a food menu that’s seasonally focused. Alongside a rotation of accomplished modern-European dishes, the restaurant also strives to continue the gallery experience by serving occasional artist-inspired dishes. Coinciding with the gallery’s Surrealism Beyond Borders exhibition, for instance, the restaurant is currently serving a Dalí inspired special of ‘Rib of Beef with Cornballs’ (available until 29 August 2022), using Hereford sirloin from HG Walter, Catalonian calçots, and cornballs from the kitchen.

Level 9 Blavatnik Building, Bankside
London SE1 9TG, UK
020 7401 5108
Visit Website

4. Macellaio RC Union Street

Arch 24, 229 Union St, London SE1 0LR, UK

The Union Street branch of Macellaio RC, which makes up part of Roberto Costa’s steakhouse group, doesn’t quite fit the blueprint of local Italian restaurants with their pasta-centric menus. But it is very much an Italian restaurant, with a prominent focus on exceptional Italian produce. Costa is well aware that Fassona beef from Piedmont is some of the best in the world, and is without the high prices of Kobe wagyu. For what’s easily one of the best steaks in London, go for the Fiorentina to be shared between two. The restaurant also offers a great selection of well-prepared offal dishes, if that’s your thing.

Arch 24, 229 Union St
London SE1 0LR, UK
020 3848 0529
Visit Website

5. Mar I Terra

14 Gambia St, London SE1 0XH, UK

Opened in 2000, Mar i Terra doesn’t seem to have changed much over the past two decades. A classic tapas bar near Southwark station, the tapas bar doesn’t necessarily have the pizzaz of Barrafina or José, just down the road in Bermondsey, but it’s an unpretentious space which orders much of its produce from Spain and boasts a considered, entirely Spanish wine list, which is one of the main reasons to visit. The classic tapas dishes such as escalivada, croquetas, pan con tomate, or bouquerones comprising fat Cantabrian anchovies in wine vinegar are all ideal accompaniments to a cold glass of cava or an early 2000s rioja.

14 Gambia St
London SE1 0XH, UK
020 7928 7628
Visit Website

6. Limin' Beach Club

GV5Q+6W, London SE1 9PP, UK

Comprising three outdoor beach spaces, cocktail bars and a Trinidadian-focussed food offering, Limin’ Beach Club opened during the summer of 2021, aiming to sate international travel cravings. On the Southbank, at Gabriel’s Wharf, the venue is a project from Trinidad-born Peckham resident Sham Mahabir, keen on championing Trinidadian food in the UK. Buttery roti features prominently here, with the flatbread accompanying the likes of boneless curry goat, caramelised chicken, sweet butternut squash and roasted cumin, chickpea and potato curry, or curry sweetcorn.

GV5Q+6W
London SE1 9PP, UK
07916 316851
Visit Website

7. Masters Superfish

191 Waterloo Rd, London SE1 8UX, UK

One of London’s few chip shops of note, Masters Superfish is a Waterloo institution. While fish and chips is available to take away, there’s also space to eat in the canteen-like space, where a handful of complimentary shell-on prawns, crunchy wallys, pickled onions, bread and butter, and copious amounts of dipping sauce precede the main event. As for that fish and chips, all fish is sourced from Billingsgate with huge portions of chip shop classics cloaked with crisp batter and joined by golden chips, plus the occasional surprise: think battered mussels, grilled sardines, tiger prawns with garlic butter, or fried whitebait.

191 Waterloo Rd
London SE1 8UX, UK
020 7928 6924
Visit Website

8. Pabellon Venezuelan Food

Southbank Centre, London SE1 8XX, UK

From a weekend stall at the Southbank Centre Food Market, Pabellon seeks to preserve generations of family recipes with its menu of Venezuelan food. With a fairly streamlined menu, the choices are broadly split into pabellon rice bowls and slightly sweet arepas loaded with various fillings. Served on a base of salted long grain rice, all pabellons comprise black beans, fried ripe plantain and pico de gallo, then topped with either chicken or — best of all — lightly spiced slow-cooked brisket that’s shredded. A vegan version is also available with just the base components. As for the arepas, the generously seasoned chicken, plantain and mounds of grated cheddar is a winning combination.

Southbank Centre
London SE1 8XX, UK
07873 978483
Visit Website

9. Jerk in da Park

Waterloo Green, London SE1 7BE, UK

Upon approaching the park on Coral Street, look out for the billowing plume of white smoke and the long queues during late week lunch times. Don’t be put off by the queue, however, as Jerk in da Park’s food is well worth the short wait. Generally open from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on week days, menus are posted on the stall’s Facebook page daily, which may include the likes of homemade sorrel, curry goat, rice and peas, pepper prawns, jerk chicken, jerk beef ribs, or jerk lamb chops. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the jerk meats are the key highlights, slowly smoked on an oil drum-style barbecue then hacked into manageable pieces with a comically oversized cleaver. Impeccably cooked meat is cloaked with a thick bark-like coating rife with allspice, thyme and Scotch bonnet that’s almost as warming as the service.

Waterloo Green
London SE1 7BE, UK
Visit Website

10. Himalayan Dumpling

Lower Marsh, London SE1 7RG, UK

Running parallel to Waterloo Station, Lower Marsh Market is one of London’s longest running, having been operating since the 1800s. Although having become much smaller over the decades, the market is now home to a number of impressive street food stalls, including the likes of Himalayan Dumpling, open on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Momo are a specialty here, comprising Nepalese and Chinese influences, filled with either traditional mountain chicken with gentle spicing, a melange of vegetables and cheese, or ‘Go Green’ vegan momo with sesame seeds and spring onion. Three sauces are also available: a mild tomato and coriander relish, sesame tomato chutney, or an extra spicy daredevil chilli sauce.

Lower Marsh
London SE1 7RG, UK
020 7620 1201
Visit Website

11. Naija High Street

35 Lower Marsh, London SE1 7AB, UK

A street food line from Sisi Olonje caterers, Naija High Street also operates from Lower Marsh Market (Monday to Friday). A menu comprising classic and contemporary Nigerian dishes is offered here, using specially selected Nigerian ingredients. Highlights include generously spiced ayamase stew, rich stewed chicken available on or off the bone, fried hake, ewa riro, and enthusiastically seasoned jollof rice.

35 Lower Marsh
London SE1 7AB, UK

12. GoGo Pocha

30 Lower Marsh, London SE1 7FL, UK

A small restaurant on Lower Marsh, GoGoPocha serves an extensive hodgepodge of Korean staples from its time-honoured, laminated menus. Korean barbecue dishes join big pot stews, salads with sour-spicy dressings, fish soups, noodle dishes, and rice mainstays such as bibimbap served in a hot stone dish with various bolt-on toppings. Even better is the kimchi fried rice with ham, capped with a runny fried egg; while the whole barbecued eel and Korean fried chicken crowned with a mound of grated cheese are also essential orders.

30 Lower Marsh
London SE1 7FL, UK
07379 349552
Visit Website

13. Coleman Coffee Roasters

20 Lower Marsh, London SE1 7RJ, UK

An impressive south London coffee shop, Coleman Coffee Roasters’ first shop was opened by Jack Coleman in 2016. Taking over a former butcher’s, many of the original fixtures have been retained, including the chic terrazzo flooring and large shop-front windows that allow plenty of light to flood the neighbourhood coffee shop. Specialising in velvety South African coffee, the shop also has a small food offering, with superlative pastries, Staffordshire oatcakes, and Iranian nougat.

20 Lower Marsh
London SE1 7RJ, UK
Visit Website

14. Passyunk Avenue

Leake St, London SE1 7NN, UK

A true celebration of Philadelphia’s food and culture, Passyunk Avenue has finally opened its Waterloo site under the Leake Street arches. Joining restaurants in Fitzrovia and Westfield Stratford, Passunk Avenue’s menu is anchored around a loving interpretation of the classic Philly cheesesteak with thin slivers of ribeye steak packed into an Italian submarine roll, with or without caramelised onions and a selection of cheeses: provolone, American, or lurid cheese wiz sauce, which is recommended for first-timers. While an assortment of other dishes are served, sandwiches are clearly the restaurant’s forte, with additional highlights including the Philly style chicken parm sub with slightly sweet marinara, parmesan and provolone, or the sub roll loaded with homemade meatballs, tomato sauce and cheese.

Leake St
London SE1 7NN, UK
020 3926 5144
Visit Website

15. Mamuśka! Polish Kitchen and Bar

9 Addington St, London SE1 7RY, UK

Occupying a cavernous space beneath the arches of Waterloo station, Mamuśka is now operating from its third space, having moved up the road from Elephant & Castle. In addition to a huge drinks selection, Mamúska champions comforting Polish food, with the menu offering classics alongside daily specials. Superlative versions of tender pork schabowy with mashed potatoes or Polish stew with sauerkraut are unsurprisingly popular, but the pierogi is arguably the main draw. With various fillings available, including goat’s cheese and spinach; pork; or sauerkraut and mushroom, the deeply comforting pierogi ruskie are best of all, filled with potato, onion and cottage cheese, then topped with fried bacon lardons.

9 Addington St
London SE1 7RY, UK
020 3602 1898
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Hannah Japanese restaurant

Southbank Riverside, Belvedere Rd, London SE1 7PB, UK

Opened by chef Daisuke Shimoyama, formerly head chef at two Michelin-starred Umu in Mayfair, Hannah is a Japanese restaurant with quiet European influences. In addition to his role of chef patron here, Shimoyama is also a qualified sake sommelier, which is reflected in the list of rare and unusual sakes served. At lunch time, Hannah offers decent bento boxes, but the omakase menu is the main draw, at £135 per person. The quality of the food served is often outstanding: ideally sit at the bar and admire Shimoyama’s knife skills, as well as faultless sashimi platters and other dishes which change with the seasons. Think tempura monkfish with purple potato and vinegar crisps; deep fried abalone with caviar; cold soba fragrant with ginger; or Cornish spider crab rice with a deep crab sauce, ikura and black truffle.

Southbank Riverside, Belvedere Rd
London SE1 7PB, UK
020 3802 0402
Visit Website

17. The Garden Cafe

5 Lambeth Palace Rd, London SE1 7LB, UK

From a bright, conservatory-like space adjoined to the Garden Museum in Lambeth, The Garden Café serves a weekly changing menu of modern British and European dishes. Seasonality is key here, with dishes taking a relatively simple approach, rarely containing more than three core components, ultimately allowing the quality of the produce to stand out without being overwhelmed by anything not entirely necessary. Expect the likes of insalubrious rolled pig’s head slightly tamed by tart pickled rhubarb; monkfish tail with stewed artichokes, salsa verde and a buttery sauce; or bold smoked eel, horseradish and beetroot soup.

5 Lambeth Palace Rd
London SE1 7LB, UK
020 3640 9322
Visit Website

Related Maps