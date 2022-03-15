Where to Eat Around the South Bank and Waterloo

Lined with a parade of arts and cultural venues, the South Bank is one of London’s most popular tourist destinations. Particularly busy during the summer, the stretch of land along the southern bank of the Thames is also home to hundreds of restaurants, pubs and bars. But considering the area’s popularity, it’s often difficult to separate the terrible tourist-trap restaurants from the genuinely excellent — many of which are concentrated around Waterloo station.

While the exact confines of the Southbank aren’t formally defined, it’s generally understood to trail from the Tate Modern to around Westminster Bridge, yet Borough and London Bridge are also well worth exploring if you’re in the area. As such, this map covers the stretch of the Southbank between Southwark Bridge and just past Westminster Bridge, with particular focus on Waterloo, featuring old-school fish and chips, Nigerian street food, outstanding gallery cafes, and much more.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.