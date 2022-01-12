Where to Eat in Stoke Newington

2 Pellerin Rd
London N16 8AT, UK
There are more famous fish and chip restaurants in east London, but in the spirit of local chippies, Stoke Newington residents could do worse than Micky’s Chippy on Pellerin Road, a neighbourhood fixture that has been serving the community for over 25 years. Having changed hands somewhat back in 2018, the team has stayed on and the quality hasn’t dipped. The fish is fried to order, the oil clean, the mushy peas their proper, unnatural hue, the saveloy skins so taut they could take an eye out, the curry sauce correct, the banter on point (and also sometimes in Greek and Turkish.) Is it the best fish and chips in the world, or even in London? No, but it is competitive with many more famous names in east London, gets the spirit right, and does so for £8.90.