N16 dining takes in Turkish excellence, two of the city’s best cafes, and much more

Where to Eat in Stoke Newington

Here they are: the best restaurants in N16.

This guide is plotted according to the boundaries found on Google Maps. Newington Green has its own restaurant guide , while businesses within the boundaries but which define or name themselves “Dalston” will feature in a later area guide to Dalston.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.