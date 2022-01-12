 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The 38 Essential Restaurants in London

London’s Best Splurges and Special Occasion Meals

15 Excellent Restaurants to Try in Ealing

Pot-roast chicken, focaccia, fennel with romesco and herbed potatoes from The Clarence Tavern, with the chicken in a Dutch oven and the other dishes surrounding it on white plates The Clarence Tavern

Where to Eat in Stoke Newington

N16 dining takes in Turkish excellence, two of the city’s best cafes, and much more

by James Hansen
View as Map
by James Hansen
The Clarence Tavern

Here they are: the best restaurants in N16.

This guide is plotted according to the boundaries found on Google Maps. Newington Green has its own restaurant guide, while businesses within the boundaries but which define or name themselves “Dalston” will feature in a later area guide to Dalston.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Roti Stop

Copy Link
36B Stamford Hill
London N16 6XZ, UK
020 8815 4433
020 8815 4433

A reopened north London institution, Roti Stop’s history of doubles, pholourie, and, uh, roti runs deep in Stamford Hill and Stoke Newington. It plays the hits, with curry goat or jerk chicken on the bone, pumpkin channa, and calaloo with saltfish filling its pristine wraps, while anywhere that will put “deep fried tasty dough” on the menu for eighty pence deserves the highest praise.

2. The Clarence Tavern

Copy Link
102 Stoke Newington Church St
London N16 0LA, UK
020 8712 1188
020 8712 1188
Visit Website

Having brought in an extensive pub shop and heat at home service in the first lockdown, this relatively new arrival to Stoke Newington is back open for dining in. Sunday’s menu takes in the likes of roast brill, beef, and slow-cooked lamb for sharing, as well as tidy. clever ideas like a chanterelle and Tunworth cheese “tartiflette,” while the large garden and menu indebted to its ties to gastropub royalty (The Anchor and Hope) makes it a perfect neighbourhood boozer.

Also Featured in:

3. Esters

Copy Link
55 Kynaston Rd
London N16 0EB, UK
Visit Website

Esters is a cafe and a brunch location that, out of principle, does not serve avocado. In other words, it’s a cafe with a little more ambition, one that verges into restaurant territory. So chef Jack Lloyd-Jones might scatter some herbs and nutritional yeast over poached eggs, whipped cod’s roe, broad beans, and buckwheat; or serve a sweet corn soup with nectarine, curry leaf, and crème fraiche. Saturdays bring a meat-for-breakfast policy that eschews bacon for confit duck, lamb shoulder, or pork belly. A signature miso and white chocolate cookie, the creation of co-owner Nia Burr, is almost reason enough to visit. So too are coffees made with the same care and precision as the food, and house drinking vinegars and sodas in technicolour hues.

Also Featured in:

4. Bake Street

Copy Link
58 Evering Rd, Lower Clapton
London N16 7SR, UK
020 7683 7177
020 7683 7177
Visit Website

Bake Street’s real flexes might arrive come 11 a.m. on weekends, when the specials — birria tacos; a makhani fried chicken burger — steal the show, but don’t sleep on the weekday staples (Thursdays and Fridays) or the baked goods for earlier risers and the rest of the week. Stalwarts include a Bajan-style fish cutter bun; an halloumi bun with za’atar and barbecue sauce; and a Yangyeom Korean-fried chicken number. Meanwhile, baker Chloe-Rose Crabtree turns out pastelitos de guayaba on weekends, crème brûlée cookies Friday to Sunday, and more changing specials, to complement weekday stalwarts like chocolate chip cookies and salted caramel brownies. (The kitchen reopens 20 January 2022.)

Also Featured in:

5. The Best Turkish Kebab

Copy Link
125 Stoke Newington Rd
London N16 8BT, UK
020 7254 7642
020 7254 7642
Visit Website

This is Stoke Newington’s Best Turkish Kebab. There are many like it, but this one is Stoke Newington’s. Per the mantra of Bake Street’s Feroz Gajia: Doner wrap, pickled chillis, chips, salad. Say no more.

6. Wander

Copy Link
214 Stoke Newington High St
London N16 7HU, UK
020 7249 7283
020 7249 7283
Visit Website

Alexis Noble’s Australian-ish restaurant has elegantly sustained its hybrid guise since early 2020, opening when it can and persisting with an inventive “Wander at Home” menu that changes according to whim and any calendar milestones. Dishes tend to lean fragrant and delicate, even in hardier seasons, with decent homemade pasta and reliably interesting desserts.

Also Featured in:

7. Akdeniz Stoke Newington London

Copy Link
62-64 Stoke Newington High St
London N16 7PB, UK
020 7275 8259
020 7275 8259
Visit Website

Turkey has perhaps contoured the influences of London’s dining scene like no other country, and its baking traditions abound in cafes, supermarkets, and well, bakeries all over the city. Künefe specialists like Neco in Enfield may make restaurant destinations, but this Stoke Newington bakery and Yasar Halim on Green Lanes are the best places to go for breads, baklava, and pastries of all Anatolian stripes.

8. Vicoli di Napoli Pizzeria

Copy Link
125 Stoke Newington Church St
London N16 0UH, UK
020 7687 0009
020 7687 0009
Visit Website

Formerly the first London opening for L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, and then Pizzeria Stokey after licensor and licensee went their separate ways, Vicoli di Napoli is the third name for what is actually a very consistently good pizza restaurant. Neapolitan style, simple, well-seasoned crusts with good blistering and unintrusive toppings. Everything a neighbourhood could want from its pizzeria,

Also Featured in:

9. Trattoria Da Luigi

Copy Link
98-100 Stoke Newington Church St
London N16 0AP, UK
020 7249 6553
020 7249 6553
Visit Website

Sometimes culinary buzzwords and archetypes need to be wheeled out, not in the service of laziness but because they must always come from somewhere. So when reading that this Sardinian lynchpin is rustic, traditional, unpretentious, and all that, please don’t be afeared. Wheels need not fear reinvention from generous plates of pasta — particularly anything with a showering of bottarga — but that’s entirely the point.

10. Romeo & Giulietta Artisan Gelateria

Copy Link
137 Albion Rd
London N16 9JU, UK
020 7254 7972
020 7254 7972

The belief that it’s “never too cold for gelato” is a good place from which to open a gelato shop in London. So it is with Romeo and Giulietta, where it’s best to lean towards the most Italian flavours: fior di latte; hazelnut; extra dark chocolate sorbet that conjures memories of Neri in Florence, and ricotta with caramelised figs.

Also Featured in:

11. Micky's Chippy

Copy Link
2 Pellerin Rd
London N16 8AT, UK
020 7275 8530
020 7275 8530

There are more famous fish and chip restaurants in east London, but in the spirit of local chippies, Stoke Newington residents could do worse than Micky’s Chippy on Pellerin Road, a neighbourhood fixture that has been serving the community for over 25 years. Having changed hands somewhat back in 2018, the team has stayed on and the quality hasn’t dipped. The fish is fried to order, the oil clean, the mushy peas their proper, unnatural hue, the saveloy skins so taut they could take an eye out, the curry sauce correct, the banter on point (and also sometimes in Greek and Turkish.) Is it the best fish and chips in the world, or even in London? No, but it is competitive with many more famous names in east London, gets the spirit right, and does so for £8.90.

Also Featured in:

12. 19 Numara Bos Cirrik II

Copy Link
194 Stoke Newington High St
London N16 7JD, UK
020 7419 8531
020 7419 8531
Visit Website

As reliable for a group meal of ocakbasi staples, bread anointed with the drippings from the grill and tart onions as it is for a hastily grabbed wrap or lahmacun, this neighbourhood stalwart is the go-to for the section of the A10 between Church Street and Amhurst Road.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Roti Stop

36B Stamford Hill, London N16 6XZ, UK

A reopened north London institution, Roti Stop’s history of doubles, pholourie, and, uh, roti runs deep in Stamford Hill and Stoke Newington. It plays the hits, with curry goat or jerk chicken on the bone, pumpkin channa, and calaloo with saltfish filling its pristine wraps, while anywhere that will put “deep fried tasty dough” on the menu for eighty pence deserves the highest praise.

36B Stamford Hill
London N16 6XZ, UK
020 8815 4433

2. The Clarence Tavern

102 Stoke Newington Church St, London N16 0LA, UK

Having brought in an extensive pub shop and heat at home service in the first lockdown, this relatively new arrival to Stoke Newington is back open for dining in. Sunday’s menu takes in the likes of roast brill, beef, and slow-cooked lamb for sharing, as well as tidy. clever ideas like a chanterelle and Tunworth cheese “tartiflette,” while the large garden and menu indebted to its ties to gastropub royalty (The Anchor and Hope) makes it a perfect neighbourhood boozer.

102 Stoke Newington Church St
London N16 0LA, UK
020 8712 1188
Visit Website

3. Esters

55 Kynaston Rd, London N16 0EB, UK

Esters is a cafe and a brunch location that, out of principle, does not serve avocado. In other words, it’s a cafe with a little more ambition, one that verges into restaurant territory. So chef Jack Lloyd-Jones might scatter some herbs and nutritional yeast over poached eggs, whipped cod’s roe, broad beans, and buckwheat; or serve a sweet corn soup with nectarine, curry leaf, and crème fraiche. Saturdays bring a meat-for-breakfast policy that eschews bacon for confit duck, lamb shoulder, or pork belly. A signature miso and white chocolate cookie, the creation of co-owner Nia Burr, is almost reason enough to visit. So too are coffees made with the same care and precision as the food, and house drinking vinegars and sodas in technicolour hues.

55 Kynaston Rd
London N16 0EB, UK
Visit Website

4. Bake Street

58 Evering Rd, Lower Clapton, London N16 7SR, UK

Bake Street’s real flexes might arrive come 11 a.m. on weekends, when the specials — birria tacos; a makhani fried chicken burger — steal the show, but don’t sleep on the weekday staples (Thursdays and Fridays) or the baked goods for earlier risers and the rest of the week. Stalwarts include a Bajan-style fish cutter bun; an halloumi bun with za’atar and barbecue sauce; and a Yangyeom Korean-fried chicken number. Meanwhile, baker Chloe-Rose Crabtree turns out pastelitos de guayaba on weekends, crème brûlée cookies Friday to Sunday, and more changing specials, to complement weekday stalwarts like chocolate chip cookies and salted caramel brownies. (The kitchen reopens 20 January 2022.)

58 Evering Rd, Lower Clapton
London N16 7SR, UK
020 7683 7177
Visit Website

5. The Best Turkish Kebab

125 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BT, UK

This is Stoke Newington’s Best Turkish Kebab. There are many like it, but this one is Stoke Newington’s. Per the mantra of Bake Street’s Feroz Gajia: Doner wrap, pickled chillis, chips, salad. Say no more.

125 Stoke Newington Rd
London N16 8BT, UK
020 7254 7642
Visit Website

6. Wander

214 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7HU, UK

Alexis Noble’s Australian-ish restaurant has elegantly sustained its hybrid guise since early 2020, opening when it can and persisting with an inventive “Wander at Home” menu that changes according to whim and any calendar milestones. Dishes tend to lean fragrant and delicate, even in hardier seasons, with decent homemade pasta and reliably interesting desserts.

214 Stoke Newington High St
London N16 7HU, UK
020 7249 7283
Visit Website

7. Akdeniz Stoke Newington London

62-64 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7PB, UK

Turkey has perhaps contoured the influences of London’s dining scene like no other country, and its baking traditions abound in cafes, supermarkets, and well, bakeries all over the city. Künefe specialists like Neco in Enfield may make restaurant destinations, but this Stoke Newington bakery and Yasar Halim on Green Lanes are the best places to go for breads, baklava, and pastries of all Anatolian stripes.

62-64 Stoke Newington High St
London N16 7PB, UK
020 7275 8259
Visit Website

8. Vicoli di Napoli Pizzeria

125 Stoke Newington Church St, London N16 0UH, UK

Formerly the first London opening for L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, and then Pizzeria Stokey after licensor and licensee went their separate ways, Vicoli di Napoli is the third name for what is actually a very consistently good pizza restaurant. Neapolitan style, simple, well-seasoned crusts with good blistering and unintrusive toppings. Everything a neighbourhood could want from its pizzeria,

125 Stoke Newington Church St
London N16 0UH, UK
020 7687 0009
Visit Website

9. Trattoria Da Luigi

98-100 Stoke Newington Church St, London N16 0AP, UK

Sometimes culinary buzzwords and archetypes need to be wheeled out, not in the service of laziness but because they must always come from somewhere. So when reading that this Sardinian lynchpin is rustic, traditional, unpretentious, and all that, please don’t be afeared. Wheels need not fear reinvention from generous plates of pasta — particularly anything with a showering of bottarga — but that’s entirely the point.

98-100 Stoke Newington Church St
London N16 0AP, UK
020 7249 6553
Visit Website

10. Romeo & Giulietta Artisan Gelateria

137 Albion Rd, London N16 9JU, UK

The belief that it’s “never too cold for gelato” is a good place from which to open a gelato shop in London. So it is with Romeo and Giulietta, where it’s best to lean towards the most Italian flavours: fior di latte; hazelnut; extra dark chocolate sorbet that conjures memories of Neri in Florence, and ricotta with caramelised figs.

137 Albion Rd
London N16 9JU, UK
020 7254 7972

11. Micky's Chippy

2 Pellerin Rd, London N16 8AT, UK

There are more famous fish and chip restaurants in east London, but in the spirit of local chippies, Stoke Newington residents could do worse than Micky’s Chippy on Pellerin Road, a neighbourhood fixture that has been serving the community for over 25 years. Having changed hands somewhat back in 2018, the team has stayed on and the quality hasn’t dipped. The fish is fried to order, the oil clean, the mushy peas their proper, unnatural hue, the saveloy skins so taut they could take an eye out, the curry sauce correct, the banter on point (and also sometimes in Greek and Turkish.) Is it the best fish and chips in the world, or even in London? No, but it is competitive with many more famous names in east London, gets the spirit right, and does so for £8.90.

2 Pellerin Rd
London N16 8AT, UK
020 7275 8530

12. 19 Numara Bos Cirrik II

194 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7JD, UK

As reliable for a group meal of ocakbasi staples, bread anointed with the drippings from the grill and tart onions as it is for a hastily grabbed wrap or lahmacun, this neighbourhood stalwart is the go-to for the section of the A10 between Church Street and Amhurst Road.

194 Stoke Newington High St
London N16 7JD, UK
020 7419 8531
Visit Website

Related Maps