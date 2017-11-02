Beloved of locals for aeons, this refined Southern Indian restaurant just gets better. Start with dosas or uppatham, or share vadai, bondas and/or cashew nut pakoda. Then focus on South Indian specialities, such as the Cochin prawn curry or the Alleppey lamb roast, ie: spiced dry-fried chunks of lamb. Green lamb masala is great, too. If sharing, always order a chicken 65 for the table – it's the best for miles. Tops for veggies are the Kerala tomato curry, and okra/aubergine theeyal; sides of note include the brinjal, bhindi, dhal and spinach. Parathas are a speciality: the plain is flaky and buttery but not greasy.