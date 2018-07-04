9 Winning Restaurants in Wimbledon

For 50 weeks of the year the leafy environs of SW19 are a relatively sleepy, minted suburban curiosity; it’s not really worth the journey for food, unless craving obscure chains or wishing to combine dinner with a wander on Wimbledon Common. For the fortnight of Wimbledon, however, the eyes of the world are on Centre Court, and thousands of people make the pilgrimage to the HQ of the Lawn Tennis Association. So, where to eat when hungry and way out (south) west, whether the tennis is on or not?

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.