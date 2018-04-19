 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Greatest Sandwiches in London

London’s Best Restaurant Pop-Ups Right Now

The Ultimate Brunch Restaurants in London

London’s best rooftop restaurants and bars: Madison One New Change
London’s Madison One New Change
Justine Trickett/Madison London

Where to Eat and Drink on a Roof in London

Time to drink and dine al fresco — at altitude

by Daisy Meager Updated
London’s Madison One New Change
| Justine Trickett/Madison London
by Daisy Meager Updated

When — or if — warmer weather sets in, the only way is up to escape London’s smoggy, humid streets. And, let’s face it, nothing beats finding a sun trap with a large glass of something chilled in hand and the promise of eating al fresco. To will the summer on, here are the best places to enjoy food and booze in the sun.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Marksman Public House

254 Hackney Rd
London E2 7SJ, UK
020 7739 7393
020 7739 7393
Sure, the small terrace of east London boozer the Marksman looks down onto Hackney Road traffic, but it’s surprisingly pleasant. There’s limited space but bag a table when the sun is out and it’s a sweet spot to sink a few pints in the afternoon and linger on for some beef and barley buns — sun’s out, buns out.

Beef and barley bun with horseradish at The Marksman in Hackney, rumoured to be opening a new London restaurant at the Market Halls food hall in Victoria, south London marksman_pub/Instagram

2. The Boundary Project

2-4 Redchurch St
London E2 7DD, UK
020 7729 1051
020 7729 1051
Escape the streets of Shoreditch on a warm evening and head to The Boundary Project, where the chic rooftop features both an outdoor terrace and a glass-covered orangery for all-weather enjoyment. But before the night descends into a rosé-tinted haze, order snacks like charcuterie, skewers from the robata grill or a chic seafood platter for two.

boundaryldn/Instagram

3. The Culpeper

40 Commercial St
London E1 6LP, UK
020 7247 5371
020 7247 5371
Hidden above Commercial Street, dining on the roof of The Culpeper is enjoyable in rain or shine thanks to a quaint greenhouse that looks onto the restaurant’s herb garden. The posh pub-with-rooms offers a what’s-in-season-and-delicious menu. Right now there’s grilled hispi with chermoula, day boat fish with samphire and asparagus with lemon yogurt.

theculpeper/Instagram

4. 12th Knot Rooftop Bar

20 Upper Ground, South Bank
London SE1 9PD, UK
020 3747 1063
020 3747 1063
The swanky bar on the 12th floor of the Mondrian London hotel is a place for special occasions. Sip a dry martini or a classy punch (FYI: with three types of rum), while admiring views of the Thames and St Pauls. There’s an outside terrace to drink al fresco, or in case of summer showers, take shelter inside on a plush jewel-toned sofa. Booze soaker-uppers are in plentiful supply: lobster rolls, truffled croque monsieur, buttermilk popcorn chicken and more.

rumpusroomldn/Instagram

5. Galvin at Windows

22 Park Ln, Mayfair
London W1K 1BE, UK
020 7208 4021
020 7208 4021
Chris Galvin is the chef-patron of this fancy Michelin-starred restaurant on the 28th floor of the Hilton at Park Lane, while guests are welcomed by charming First Dates maître d’, Fred Sirieix. As well as dishes like langoustines with pickles and truffle gnocchi, diners are treated to 360º views of London’s skyline.

galvinatwindows/Instagram

6. The Midnight Apothecary

Railway Ave
London SE16 4LF, UK
07917 548475
07917 548475
Venture to Rotherhithe to find Midnight Apothecary: the pop-up cocktail bar will be resident on the roof of the Brunel Museum. Open on select dates, tickets must be purchased in advance for admittance to a bar serving creative, seasonal drinks infused with ingredients picked from the garden in which it resides. There’s also usually a campfire for keeping warm and toasting marshmallows.

suzy_eats/Instagram

7. Frank's Cafe

Bold Tendencies, 7th-10th Floor Multi Storey Car Park, 95A Rye Ln
London SE15 4ST, UK
It wouldn’t be right to miss Peckham’s multi-story car park stalwart, which opens for the summer. Frank’s dependable negronis and spritzes — and incredible views across London — are the perfect accompaniments to a lingering summer eve. Food is perfect for snacking and sharing: think datterini tomatoes on toast, barbecued lamb ribs and double-fried plantain.

frankspeckham/Instagram

8. Madison

Rooftop Terrace One, New Change, St Paul’s
London EC4M 9AF, UK
020 3693 5160
020 3693 5160
The entrance to Madison is through a shopping centre and towards the end of the week there may be a queue for the lift up, but the view accompanied by a glass of something refreshing is worth it. St Pauls’ dome rises next to the terrace, foregrounding sweeping city views. Head to the restaurant’s bar and lounge to splash out on cocktails or share a bottle of the decent house red. Top tip: get there early to beat the city slicker crowds.

London’s best rooftop restaurants and bars: Madison One New Change Justine Trickett/Madison London

9. Sabine Rooftop Bar

Unit 7, 10 Godliman St
London EC4V 5AJ, UK
020 7074 1000
020 7074 1000
The towering dome of St Pauls isn’t a bad view to drink in while sipping on a cocktail. Sabine is a shiny new spot overlooking the majestic cathedral, serving fancy-pants cocktails and a short menu of small plates. Most definitely a place to shake off a sweatpant-filled lockdown and slip into something worthy of that view.

Cocktails at Sabine, a new rooftop bar in East London
Sabine is a shiny new spot overlooking the majestic cathedral, serving fancy-pants cocktails and a short menu of small plates
Sabine [Official Photo]

10. Netil360

1 Westgate St
London E8 3RL, UK
Pint of, er, Aperol spritz anyone? Classy probably isn’t a word used to describe Netil 360 but it’s FUN. The mood encapsulates that first frisson of summer on every ascent of the seemingly endless stairs of Netil House that ends with popping up on the astro turfed rooftop (although that could just be being out of breath and gasping for a pint of anything). The music and bass level are non-offensively ~vibey~ and an evening up there slips by very quickly… just like those Aperol pints.

11. Dalston Roof Park

The Print House, 18-22 Ashwin St
London E8 3DL, UK
020 7275 0825
020 7275 0825
Beers from 40FT Brewery, natural wines aplenty, and supporting a local charity? We’re there. Dalston Roof Park not only has all the makings for a good time, all profits go back into Bootstrap Charity, which supports new small businesses, social enterprises and start-ups. As well as providing the backdrop to a great night any day of the week, keep eyes peeled for film screenings and daytime DJ sets later in summer.

12. Forza Wine

The Rooftop, 133A Rye Ln
London SE15 4BQ, UK
020 7732 7500
020 7732 7500
“Drinks, snacks, views” is the strapline for Forza Wine — and it does what it says on the tin. But of course, this spot is by the people behind relaxed pasta joint Forza Win, so it delivers all that in an effortlessly cool and unpretentious way. The chilled out atmosphere invites languishing over another glass of wine and grazing on those snacks: panzanella, cauliflower fritti, skirt steak with confit garlic. Get one of everything — there’s a reason one of the choices is “the whole menu” —but leaving room for whatever soft serve is on offer is a must.

13. Seabird

40 Blackfriars Road 14th Floor, South Bank
London SE1 8NY, UK
020 7903 3050
020 7903 3050
Choose a table under cover or alfresco at Seabird, the rooftop restaurant at The Hoxton hotel in Southwark, and prepare for a seafood feast. Something raw is a must — the oyster menu is exquisite — then mix and match plates like prawn croquetas, spider crab bisque, and lobster and chips. The octopus roll is something else: a meaty, smoky tentacle smothered with aioli, in a hot dog-style brioche roll.

Food and wine at Seabird, the new rooftop restaurant at The Hoxton hotel in Southwark
Seabird, is the new rooftop restaurant at The Hoxton hotel in Southwark
Seabird [Official Photo]

14. Roof East

7 & 8 Stratford Multi Storey Car Park, Great Eastern Rd
London E15 1BB, UK
07895 246950
07895 246950
Rather than a teddy bear’s picnic, this not-so-nursery rhyme ends in a grown-up playground with food stalls slinging pizza and kati rolls, bars serving booze and areas for crazy golf. Roof East has got something to keep everyone — big kids included — amused.

A group of friends sitting in a table at Roof East in Stratford
Roof East has got something for everyone
Roof East [Official Photo]

15. Decimiño

10 Argyle St
London WC1H 8EG, UK
020 3981 8888
020 3981 8888
Food and drink is paired down at The Standard hotel’s 11th-floor rooftop, but menus deliver just what anyone could want for an evening overlooking King’s Cross. An incoming taco truck is amping up the food menu, and a simple drinks menu with a few cocktails and wines on tap hit the spot (especially after sharing a pitcher of chilli-spiked tommy’s margarita…). Kick back and enjoy — and check-in for a sleepover if it gets late.

16. Bussey Rooftop Bar

Roof B Bussey Building, 133 Rye Ln
London SE15 4ST, UK
07761 134946
07761 134946
Looking over neighbouring Frank’s Cafe and across London’s skyline, the view from the top of the Bussey Building only gets better as the sun goes down and the city lights up. Social enterprise Share a Slice slings chewy-crust pizzas and a fully stocked bar will keep the party going all night. It’s a fairly small spot that exudes a cosy, down-to-earth, neighbourhood atmosphere that makes its visitors want to settle in for the evening.

People at Bussey Rooftop Bar, which is on the top of the Bussey Building
Bussey Rooftop Bar exudes a cosy, down-to-earth, neighbourhood atmosphere that makes you want to settle in for the evening
Bussey Rooftop Bar [Official Photo]

17. Lost In Brixton

Brixton Village, Coldharbour Ln
London SW9 8PS, UK
020 8187 1038
020 8187 1038
The clue’s in the name to find this buzzy rooftop spot — the entrance is hidden within the warren of Brixton Market. It’s by the same group as Pergola but happily, food comes from traders closer to home. Fish, Wings & Tings serve jerk chicken and codfish fritters, The Joint sends out ribs and burgers, and from Jalisco there’s burritos and quesadillas.

People drinking at Lost in Brixton, a buzzy rooftop spot within Brixton Market
Lost in Brixton is hidden within the warren of Brixton Market
Lost in Brixton [Official Photo]

18. Cha Cha x Sister Jane

36 Golborne Rd
London W10 5PR, UK
020 3866 0543
020 3866 0543
A sleek restaurant on top of a fancy clothing store (sorry, “showroom”), Cha Cha, which has set up camp on the roof of Sister Jane, is very chi chi. Brunch, lunch and dinner dishes are elegant and perfect for pairing with a matcha latte, margarita or a glass of something sparkling.

19. TT Liquor

17B Kingsland Rd
London E2 8AA, UK
020 7183 9503
020 7183 9503
This summer, the spirit aficionados at TT Liquor will launch a roof terrace at the top of their specialist store and space where they usually hold tastings and classes. With the Overground in eyeline, sip on spritzes inspired by plants in the garden. As well as cocktails there’ll be local beers and wine — and, importantly, covered booths in case the weather turns sour.

