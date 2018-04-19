Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink on a Roof in London

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink on a Roof in London

When — or if — warmer weather sets in, the only way is up to escape London’s smoggy, humid streets. And, let’s face it, nothing beats finding a sun trap with a large glass of something chilled in hand and the promise of eating al fresco. To will the summer on, here are the best places to enjoy food and booze in the sun.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.