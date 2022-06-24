 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A bar lined with rum bottles on glass and wooden shelves
The rum backbar at Trailer Happiness in Notting Hill.
Trailer Happiness

10 Brilliant London Bars for All Things Rum

Whether sipped neat or blended into inventive cocktails, here’s where to drink rum in all its styles in London

by Keshia Sakarah
The rum backbar at Trailer Happiness in Notting Hill.
| Trailer Happiness
by Keshia Sakarah

The word rum might conjure images of the Caribbean, a beach and possibly an ice cold punch, but like the spirit itself, its story of the spirit is far more layered and complex than this.

Distilled from molasses or sugarcane juice, there are records of the latter dating back as far as 800BC, and sugar cane is indigenous to the Pacific Islands of Melanesia. Transported to the Caribbean and surrounding Americas by Spanish, and then English colonisers in the late 1400s and early 1500s, the long, tumultuous history of sugar production brings with it the same for rum, as well as some myths embraced by marketers.

Over time, distillers developed a range of styles, such as rhum agricole — made from sugarcane juice opposed to molasses; various maturations and aging processes; and even entirely new flavour profiles, using recycled bourbon barrels for aging or creating liqueurs with added flavours like spice or coconut. This variety in rum production exemplifies its endless possibilities, and London bars embrace these possibilities with their drinks. Rum is equally fun as it is sophisticated, and as complex as it is accessible.

The most enjoyable way to drink rum (according to some rum connoisseurs) is by itself, to taste all of the notes, textures and flavours from the wood used for maturation, or from other botanicals added through its distillation process.

This can be a joy, but if not ready to go neat, try adding a little coconut water and ice, or try rhum agricole over freshly pressed sugar cane juice with a squeeze of lime, as they do in the French Caribbean. This classic mix is the national drink of Martinique, called T’punch, an evolution of the kreyol term “petit punch,” meaning small punch. Or, consider the myriad rum cocktails, whether maximalist drinks with several ingredients or the newer turn towards using rum as the base spirit in classic cocktails that otherwise use gin, vodka, or whisky. London’s bars do it all.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Rhythm Kitchen E17

257 Hoe St
London E17 9PT, UK
020 8520 6112
Visit Website

This quaint restaurant in Walthamstow bills itself as having the “biggest rum collection in east London,” stocking over 170 rums and rhum agricole from the Caribbean and Central and South America. There’s a monthly rum club, great for diners who would like to learn more about the detailed flavours and profiles of the rum collection. Or, for a cocktail with a twist on a classic, the “Sorrel Colada” is the one! It’s sweet with a little sourness from the sorrel, making a playful diversion from the classic Pina Colada.

2. Burlock Rum Room

31 Duke St
London W1U 1LG, UK
020 7935 3303
Visit Website

Burlock Rum Room is all about celebrating the vibes and energy of Cuba and beyond. The space is stylised as a 1930s Havana basement bar in the heart of central London, and is home to over 200 rums from around the world. The rum cocktail menu has just as much creativity as the decor, with classics such as the Daiquiri or Mojito sitting alongside creative house riffs like the Underhand. It has all the hallmarks of a Negroni, but uses Venezuelan Santa Teresa 1796 rum and Santa Teresa cocoa bitters.

3. Black Parrot

8 Bride Ct
London EC4Y 8DU, UK
020 3802 4451
Visit Website

Black Parrot bar celebrates Caribbean culture found across the region with a unique library of over 700 rums. Their collection includes bottles of all ages from Antigua, Panama and Belize, as well as Australia, Ile de Reunion, and the Seychelles. In addition to the rum, they stock cachaca from Brazil, clarin from Haiti and rhum agricole from Martinique, making it a great space to learn about the various spirits made from sugarcane under one roof. And of course, with a rum list as vast as this, their cocktails are exceptional: try the “Blue Mountain,” which pays homage to the mountainous areas of Jamaica where coffee is harvested, and is Black Parrot’s version of an espresso martini.

4. Rudie's Jerk Shack (Brixton Village)

10 Market Row
London SW9 8LD, UK
020 3971 6424
Visit Website

Rudie’s Jerk shack is little Jamaica in London. Aside from the food menu which showcases classic like jerk chicken and saltfish fritters, the rum punch is pure Kingston vibes. It’s sweet, fruity and of course, made with Wray and Nephew — when representing Jamaican rum culture, there’s just no other way!

5. Laki Kane Cocktail Bar & Pan-Asian Restaurant Islington

144-145 Upper St
London N1 1QY, UK
020 7607 0766
Visit Website

Laki Kane is a tiki bar that’s all about the ambience. The tropical escape from reality creates this immersive experience, using fire, smoke and even melting chocolate! If looking for a cocktail with all the theatrics, try the “Pin Up Zombie,” It’s a modern take on classic Zombie with a vessel resembling its name entirely. A blend of rums are shaken with Heering cherry liqueur, pino mugo, derived from pine resin, falernum, absinthe, passion fruit, lime and grapefruit, served with fire and cinnamon. The focus here is not an extensive rum collection, but instead a descent into fun and theatrics — but if patrons really want to get involved, a rum making experience lets them redistil their very own spiced rum, as well as sample several styles of the spirit.

6. The Beachcomber - House of Agricole Rhum

86 Queensway
London W2 3RR, UK
020 7221 2455
Visit Website

The Beachcomber is a tiki-style bar and the home for rhum agricole in London. The focus is to really showcase the flavours and uses of rum in the city, with its entire stock made up of spirits derived from sugar cane juice opposed to molasses, such as Brazilian cachaca and Haitian clarin.

As a tiki bar, the cocktails are tropical, quite complex and ingredient heavy, but they always ensure the spirit shines through. For rhum agricole first-timers who want to try it in something familiar, the top cocktail is the “Agroni,” a tiki twist on a negroni. Using slightly adjusted measures of all the ingredients in the classic, this drink really lets the rhum agricole shine through, whilst the Campari and vermouth sit ever so quietly in the background.

7. Cottons Notting Hill

157-159 Notting Hill Gate
London W11 3LF, UK
020 8037 9555
Visit Website

With branches located across the city, Cottons’s west London branch (right at the the heart of where Notting Hill Carnival takes place), holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest selection of rum in the world, with exactly 372 varieties to try. For drinkers looking for more of a fun sharing cocktail, the “Grand Ocean Breeze” is worth a try. It’s made with coconut rum, mixed with lychee juice, apple juice, lime, and blue Curacao.

8. Trailer Happiness

177 Portobello Rd
London W11 2DY, UK
020 7041 9833
Visit Website

Trailer Happiness is an underground rum lounge with a tiki-style twist. The rum menu and collection includes 200 different bottles, focusing specifically on those from Asia, Polynesia and the Caribbean, for those who want to drink neat. But that seriousness doesn’t stop fun: with cocktail names like “Hell in the Pacific,” a mix of Goslings 151 rum, maraschino liqueur, grenadine, lime juice, and pomegranate molasses, or riffs on the espresso martini made with dark rum and falernum, they know a good time too.

9. Buster Mantis

3-4 Resolution Way
London SE8 4NT, UK
020 8691 5191
Visit Website

Located on a little alleyway, just off Deptford High Street and known for its sold-out Sunday roasts, Buster Mantis’s drink (and food) menu is all about “the place they know best — Jamaica.” They’ve spun classic cocktails and twisted them with their Jamaican culture, and “Mama’s homemade punch” is a great place to start. Lots of Wray and Nephew rum, fruit juices, grenadine, and lime is all it needs.

10. ABV Cocktail Bar

Unit SO1, Pop Brixton, 49 Brixton Station Rd
London SW9 8PQ, UK
020 3910 1870
Visit Website

ABV is a brand new neighbourhood bar serving cocktails in Brixton from the founders of Three Little Birds, and the low lit space is quaint with a classic, retro feel. Its cocktail menu is straight to the point and not over complicated, with a real focus on simplicity and quality ingredients. A “Pimento Old Fashioned” made with five-year-aged Plantation rum from Barbados is perfect for those who like to taste their spirits, with a little spice from the bitters and a touch of cocoa.

